DHgate Unveils 2024 Black Friday Global Shopping Event with Unmatched Value and Exclusive Benefits

BEIJING, Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DHgate, the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, is thrilled to announce its 2024 Black Friday Sale. Starting with a warm-up from November 21 to 24 (Pacific Time), customers are invited to browse top products and categories, adding their favorite items to carts and wishlists. The main event begins on November 25 and runs through December 2, offering the lowest prices of the year, making this the perfect time to shop for the holiday season.

Throughout the Black Friday Sale, DHgate offers unbeatable prices across all categories - sitewide discounts of up to 90% off. With year-round lowest pricing guaranteed, shoppers can find incredible deals on popular items across fashion, electronics, home decor, and more. Customers in select countries, including the U.S., U.K., France, and Spain, can enjoy free shipping on specific items, ensuring that global buyers experience maximum savings and convenience. Additionally, DHgate introduces cross-store discounts: buyers receive $5 off every $50 spent, or $35 off every $500 spent, with total savings capped at 10%. For highly sought-after items, exclusive item-specific discounts provide shoppers with even lower prices.

During Black Friday and Cyber Monday, DHgate will release limited-time flash coupons, allowing customers to enjoy an extra $25 off orders of $100. Available on a first-come, first-served basis, these coupons give early shoppers the chance to access even greater discounts.

DHgate's Black Friday Sale also features a lineup of must-have products, from fall and winter attire like sweaters, jackets, and stylish boots to electronic essentials such as Xiaomi phones and Lenovo headsets.

Additionally, DHgate has curated a selection of home decor, appliances, and office supplies, catering to the diverse needs of its global audience during this holiday season. Trending items include:

For those preparing to celebrate the holidays, including Christmas and New Year, DHgate is a one-stop shop offering a wide range of holiday decor, festive clothing, and DIY accessories to make the season memorable. Pet owners can also explore a wide selection of high-quality pet supplies, from cozy beds and interactive toys to grooming essentials, highlighting DHgate's dedication to making holiday shopping inclusive for the entire family — pets included. In line with this mission, DHgate has partnered with Porch Kitty Manor (PKM), a nonprofit organization committed to helping community cats, especially strays and ferals. PKM relies on donations to support its efforts to improve the lives of these cats and reduce their suffering. Through this collaboration, DHgate hopes to bring warmth not only to people but also to animals in need during the festive season, spreading holiday cheer and positively impacting animal welfare.

Support this cause by making a donation to PKM's wishlist, and DHgate will ensure your contributions reach the shelter safely. Donate Here.

New buyers are in for a treat as DHgate offers exclusive discounts of up to 75% off and access to the Lucky Spin, where prizes include smartphones and coupon packs valued up to $100.

Backed by DHgate's powerful logistics services, this year's sale ensures that products from China's robust supply chain reach global buyers faster than ever. To ensure a smooth shopping experience, DHgate has improved its logistics, with expedited delivery options from overseas warehouses and shipping guarantees of 7, 10, or 15 days. Delays, if any, are compensated with special coupons to ensure customer satisfaction. DHgate is committed to delivering a seamless shopping experience with swift, reliable delivery worldwide.

The company has also partnered with Klarna to provide an additional 10% off, saving customers up to $20 on their orders.

"This year's Black Friday Sale is about offering our customers more than just discounts; it's about creating a personalized shopping experience that adds real value," said Sarah Ma, Leader of Platform Operations, DHGATE Group. "Our goal is to connect global buyers and sellers with meaningful opportunities and rewards, ensuring that every shopping moment on DHgate is a memorable one."

This year's Black Friday Sale on DHgate combines irresistible discounts, a diverse range of popular products, and exclusive perks, creating a seamless and rewarding shopping experience for customers worldwide. With unbeatable discounts and exclusive offers, DHgate's Black Friday Sale is the ultimate shopping event of the year. Don't miss your chance to grab the best deals — shop now and celebrate the season with massive savings!

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2023, DHgate served more than 77 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.6 million sellers in China and other countries.

