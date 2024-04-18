DHGATE Group wins "Best B2B Cross-Border e-commerce Marketplace Company China 2024" at the Global Business & Finance Magazine

BEIJING, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DHGATE Group has won the "Best B2B Cross-Border E-Commerce Marketplace Company China 2024" award at the Global Business & Finance Magazine Awards. The award recognizes leading enterprises with innovation and leadership from various industries, and the core objective is to equip the audience with the essential knowledge and insights required to navigate the complex and rapidly evolving landscape of global business and finance.

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. DHGATE Group's 2024 strategy focuses on improving product and service quality, enhancing the buyer experience, and global expansion of its logistics and payment services. In 2025, DHgate marketplace will focus on developing and integrating AI technology as well as implementing a thorough quality upgrade of supply chain services. The platform will also prioritize acquiring new business customers in new scenarios, enhance the customer experience and market localization, improve overseas services for brands and selected suppliers, as well as promote B2B AI models and AIGC applications.

"DHgate's goal for this year and the coming decade is to work with our partners to upgrade each others' capabilities for mutual success," said DHGATE Group's Co-CEO Chun Li, "We are researching and implementing new ways to innovate on our B2B2C model so that brands are more empowered and have an easier time finding and selecting sellers. We are also exploring ways to make it easier than ever for sellers to export their products overseas."

Commenting on winning the award, Diane Wang, the Founder, Chairperson, and CEO of DHGATE Group, said, "We are honored to receive this award. It is a recognition of our team's tireless efforts and continuous innovation over the years. We will continue to dedicate ourselves to enhancing the customer experience and strengthening cooperation with our partners to provide even better and more convenient services to our customers around the world."

About DHgate

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com.

About Global Business & Finance Magazine

SOURCE DHgate group