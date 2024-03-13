BEIJING, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DHgate , the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, is kicking off its 15-day Spring Sale from March 10th, US Pacific Time — offering customers up to 70% off and tens of millions of dollars in total coupon value.

DHgate Launches 15-day ‘DH Lifestyle’ Spring Sale Featuring Enhanced User Experience

When making purchases across different merchants on the DHgate platform, buyers can also enjoy US$3 off for every US$30 spent (up to a maximum of 15 instances). The Spring Sale starts with a pre-sale from March 10th to 17th, before going full swing into the main sale season from March 18th to 24th. Add products to your cart today and keep an eye on your wishlist for huge additional savings throughout the sale period.

DHgate has launched a stylized shopping scene for the first time in its spring promotion, accurately matching consumer shopping lists to create a spring fashion shopping guide. This includes homeware and lifestyle product themes such as "Smart Living", "Parties & Gatherings" and "Pets Paradise"; as well as fashion themes such as "Hip Hop & Street Style", "Simple & Casual", "New Spring Looks", "Outdoor Sports", and more.

"DHgate is constantly looking for ways to elevate the shopping experience for buyers and sellers alike. Using AI, we are able to enhance personalization for each customer and better connect sellers to their ideal target audience," shared Sarah Ma, Leader of Platform Operations, DHGATE Group.

The company has been improving its back-end logistics to provide more efficient and stable logistics services, especially to ensure a smooth shopping experience during peak periods like the Spring Sale, such as through express delivery to buyers within three days at the fastest and rolling out free returns to all first-time platform users in the US for purchases between $10 and $30. For product delivery delays experienced by buyers of China-sourced products, DHgate provides US$2 compensation coupons for qualifying late deliveries of popular products. Shoppers can also enjoy free shipping to the US, France, Spain, and other countries and regions for a curated list of popular items.

During the Spring Sale, buyers can use payments platform Klarna or Wire Transfer (T/T) to receive even more discounts on the whole order. With Klarna, buyers enjoy a 3% discount for orders between US$30 and US$1000 for all US users. The Klarna offer is available for a limited time on a first-come, first-served basis. With Wire Transfer, buyers enjoy a 2% extra discount for orders over US$1,000, with no country restrictions.

DHgate also officially launched the Pick Zone during the Spring Sale, which features products selected by customers and offers a wide range of high-quality items from top merchants at discounted prices. Product categories available through the Pick Zone include fashion, electronics, and home goods. On top of individual item or merchant discounts, buyers can enjoy cross-store discounts, limited-time-only Super Deals, as well as faster shipping — all of which come together to improve the shopper experience.

About DHgate

Founded in 2004, DHgate has become the leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace in China, boasting over 34 million live listings annually. Through their global operations and offices, including in the USA and UK, DHgate reaches millions of people with trusted products and services. As of December 31, 2022, DHgate served more than 59.6 million registered buyers from 225 countries and regions, connecting them to over 2.54 million sellers in China and other countries.

For more information, please visit DHgate.com and follow @DHgate.com .

SOURCE DHGATE Group