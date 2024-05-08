DHgate Releases 2023 IP Protection Annual Report

DHgate has released an annual report highlighting their outstanding successes in combating IP infringement on their leading global cross-border e-commerce marketplace, with complaints decreasing by as much as 90% from many brands

BEIJING, May 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DHgate , the global leading B2B cross-border e-commerce marketplace, has released its "2023 Intellectual Property Protection Annual Report". The report reveals key progress in intercepting infringing products, protecting brand rights, optimizing intellectual property protection systems, and enhancing merchants' awareness of intellectual property protection worldwide.

In 2023, DHgate saw a 10% year-on-year decrease in the number of products on the platform that infringed on key brands' intellectual property. Brand complaints decreased by over 50%, with some brands seeing a drop of over 90%.

"DHgate is committed to fostering a secure and fair marketplace. The 2023 report highlights our ongoing efforts to safeguard intellectual property, contributing to an overall healthier business environment," said Head of Platform Ecology Health Department.

Comprehensive System Improvement and Control of Infringing Merchant Products

In 2023, DHgate drew upon the company's years of experience in managing intellectual property compliance to establish a multi-dimensional system that more comprehensively protects brands' intellectual property.

Through proactive control, DHgate has built a database of blacklisted merchants who violated intellectual property rights; standardized the registration and certification process for new merchants; and integrated product reviews, manual reviews, and governance processes into the e-commerce platform. These upgrades allow DHgate to now successfully intercept or remove 97.4% of infringing products before brand complaints occur.

In total, 5,586 intellectual property holders registered with DHgate by the end of 2023, via email and through DHgate's proprietary Intellectual Property Protection System (IPPS) online complaint platform. DHgate actively handles related complaints and expels merchants with obvious malicious and continuous infringements.

DHgate also uses various means to educate merchants on intellectual property laws, regulations and brand knowledge. In 2023, DHgate issued a total of 58 educational brand awareness announcements, held 12 offline trainings, and launched seven online courses.

Empowering Technology, Upgrading Active Control Capabilities

DHgate has refined its AI algorithm capabilities and applications, empowering intellectual property governance through technological means and upgrading the platform's self-developed product review model to improve efficiency.

DHgate has also built a system that combines image and text review with automated sample collection, which helps identify brands through logos. By the end of 2023, the accuracy of brand logo model recognition reached 80.1%, with a sample size exceeding 2.75 million. Compared to 2022, brand coverage increased by 28.2% and identification of infringing products increased by 61.2%.

In 2023, DHgate launched a new AI-integrated video review system that significantly optimizes video recognition capabilities. The technology greatly improves the overall coverage and accuracy of the platform's machine review compliance capabilities and active control systems.

Response to Infringement Risk, Key Governance Projects

DHgate innovated on its proprietary brand risk warning system to address a range of infringement methods, launching multiple targeted governance projects that cover infringement risks, malicious complaints, consumer safety, cheating and commercialization rights. The platform cooperates with multiple parties — including brand rights holders, complainants, industry associations, complaint agencies, and regulatory agencies — to build a system for the protection of intellectual property rights.

The company has offered professional intellectual property protection training for years and has been recognized by many parties for its achievements in industry governance, complaint response, and protection of brand intellectual property rights.

In 2023, the platform participated in a number of online and offline international conferences with several rights holders/complaining parties. In particular, DHgate worked in close collaboration with the American Apparel & Footwear Association (AAFA), the Union des Fabricants (UNIFAB), the Anti-Counterfeiting Group (ACG), and other brand/industry protection associations to share the platform's intellectual property protection system, listen to rights holders' problems and suggestions, and later follow up with solutions via email following the conference.

DHgate was commended at the REACT Asia Annual Intellectual Property Protection Conference in 2023 by several parties, including the Wahl Clipper Corporation, an established century-old American grooming product brand, the well-known intellectual property protection organization Corsearch, and the Beijing Intellectual Property Protection Association.

"In 2024, we will continue to upgrade our active control capabilities, optimize the complaint system, strengthen guidance to platform merchants, deepen external cooperation, and further enhance the platform's level of intellectual property protection," Head of Platform Ecology Health Department said.

Download the complete "DHgate 2023 Intellectual Property Protection Annual Report" at the following link:

https://brand.dhgate.com/intellectualproperty/2023_IP_PROTECTION_REPORT_0401.pdf

