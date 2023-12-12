DHL and Chip Ganassi Racing Announce New Multi-Year Partnership

News provided by

DHL

12 Dec, 2023, 09:00 ET

DHL to become primary partner on the No. 10 Honda driven by two-time champion Alex Palou

INDIANAPOLIS and PLANTATION, Fla., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Chip Ganassi Racing and DHL Express today announced a new multi-year partnership, establishing DHL as the primary partner of the No. 10 Honda driven by two-time and reigning NTT INDYCAR SERIES champion Alex Palou. The new agreement sees the 15-time INDYCAR SERIES champions joining forces with the world's leading global shipping and logistics company.

Palou and the No. 10 team will kick off their 2024 championship-defending season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg in March, just a few hundred miles away from the DHL Regional Headquarters in Plantation, Florida.

"I am extremely proud to welcome DHL to the Chip Ganassi Racing family," said Chip Ganassi. "It is an honor to partner with an organization that shares our fundamental values of teamwork, growth, responsibility, and the pursuit of excellence. Together, we are committed to embodying those values both on and off the racetrack. I am looking forward to Alex and the No. 10 team defending their 2023 title with DHL on board. The road ahead holds great promise and potential, and I can't wait to get started."

Founded in 1969, DHL was established as a courier service that delivered clearance documents between San Francisco and Honolulu by air, so they would arrive at Customs before the freight itself. Today, DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry and one of the most international companies, with about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide.

"We're thrilled to partner with Chip Ganassi Racing, an organization that has a rich history of success, deeply rooted in principles shared by DHL, such as a commitment to supporting the communities we call home, and the relentless pursuit of excellence by investing in our people who embody speed, passion, and dedication," said Mike Parra, CEO of DHL Express Americas and Head of Global Sponsorships. "As we sponsor this winning motorsports team with Alex Palou behind the wheel, we look forward to many winning moments both on and off the track in the months and years to come."

"It's super exciting to announce our new partnership with DHL, a global leader in logistics. Representing such a successful and widely recognized brand is a true honor," said Palou. "Their iconic yellow and red colors not only stand out, but they also remind me of my native Spain's colors. As our team looks back at our remarkable success last year, we are eager to carry that momentum forward and aim for a third title with the support of DHL. I am especially thrilled to hit the ground running alongside the dedicated men and women of our 10-car crew in 2024."

Palou's 2023 season was one for the record books, as he became just the sixth driver in the 100-plus-year history of the sport to win multiple championships at 26 or younger (Mario Andretti, Sebastien Bourdais, A.J. Foyt, Sam Hornish Jr., Louis Meyer). He also became the first driver to clinch the championship prior to the season finale since 2007.

The Barcelona, Spain, native will now be looking to secure a third career championship, something no driver has achieved since his teammate and six-time champion Scott Dixon in 2013 and Chip Ganassi Racing's Advisor Dario Franchitti in 2010.

Media members are invited to speak with Chip Ganassi, Mike Parra and Alex Palou via an INDYCAR virtual press conference today at 2:00 p.m. ET.

Media Contact:
DHL Express
Media Relations
Robert Mintz
E-mail: robert.mintz@dhl.com

SOURCE DHL

Also from this source

DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments in the U.S.

DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments in the U.S.

DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, today announced a 5.9% general average shipment price increase for U.S....
DHL Express Introduces Sustainable Solution for its U.S. Aviation Operations

DHL Express Introduces Sustainable Solution for its U.S. Aviation Operations

DHL Express, the world's leading provider of international express shipping services, today unveiled its first, innovative mobile charging cart at...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Transportation, Trucking & Railroad

Image1

General Sports

Image1

Automotive

Image1

Sporting Events

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.