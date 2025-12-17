DHL Global Forwarding Expands Cold Storage Facilities at Los Angeles (LAX) to Enhance Temperature-Sensitive Logistics

Sets new benchmark in cold chain logistics with real-time monitoring, sustainable design, and highly trained Life Sciences specialists.

Strengthens DHL's network of 112 Air GxP and 22 IATA CEIV Pharma-certified stations worldwide, reinforcing its leadership in compliant and sustainable healthcare logistics.

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Global Forwarding, the air and ocean freight specialist of Deutsche Post DHL Group, is excited to announce the expansion of its cold storage facilities close to the Los Angeles International Airport (LAX). This $1.5 million investment enhances the facility's capacity to meet the growing demand for temperature-sensitive logistics, ensuring the safe and efficient handling of pharmaceutical, life science and healthcare goods for customers across multiple industries.

"bioMérieux is proud to partner with DHL Global Forwarding for temperature-sensitive logistics in the U.S. Their expertise and advanced infrastructure give us confidence in maintaining product integrity across our supply chain," said Eduardo (Eddie) Cortadillo, Head of International Transportation & Customs at bioMérieux.

The expanded LAX facility reflects DHL Group's broader Health Logistics strategy, which prioritizes investments in temperature-sensitive infrastructure, digital solutions, and specialized teams across the region. This facility complements other regional initiatives, supporting secure, compliant, and efficient supply chains for healthcare and life science products.

This expansion is part of DHL Group's €2 billion investment over the next five years to enhance its logistics capabilities in the life sciences and healthcare sector. With 50% of the investment allocated to the Americas, 25% to Asia Pacific, and 25% to the EMEA region, DHL is expanding its global footprint to deliver integrated, faster, more reliable, and patient-centric logistics solutions wherever healthcare companies operate.

The facility features cutting-edge technology, best-in-class processes, and a highly experienced workforce, supporting temperature-controlled trans-shipments across the U.S. and the Americas, and strengthening Los Angeles as a critical gateway for trade flows from Asia Pacific and LATAM.

Key Features of the New Cold Storage Facility:

State-of-the-art systems maintain optimal conditions for pharmaceuticals, medical products, and consumer healthcare items. Automation & Digital Solutions: Real-time Environmental Monitoring System (EMS), temperature monitoring dashboards, and video surveillance ensure audit-ready, transparent operations.

Real-time Environmental Monitoring System (EMS), temperature monitoring dashboards, and video surveillance ensure audit-ready, transparent operations. Increased Capacity: The expansion will significantly increase the storage capacity for temperature-sensitive shipments, allowing DHL to better serve its customers in the region.

The expansion will significantly increase the storage capacity for temperature-sensitive shipments, allowing DHL to better serve its customers in the region. Sustainability Focus: In line with DHL's GoGreen Plus program and Strategy 2030, the site includes electric forklifts, energy-efficient lighting, a paperless workflow, recycling programs, and low-emission infrastructure, supporting DHL's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050.

In line with DHL's GoGreen Plus program and Strategy 2030, the site includes electric forklifts, energy-efficient lighting, a paperless workflow, recycling programs, and low-emission infrastructure, supporting DHL's goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. Specialist Workforce: The facility employs 31 Life Sciences Specialists, with a combined 560 years of industry experience, certified in TAPA, CEIV Pharma, and HAZMAT, and trained regularly under ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 standards.

The facility employs 31 Life Sciences Specialists, with a combined 560 years of industry experience, certified in TAPA, CEIV Pharma, and HAZMAT, and trained regularly under ISO 9001, ISO 14001, and ISO 45001 standards. Global Compliance Standards: Based on the World Health Organization's Good Distribution and Storage Practices, the DHL Air GxP certification is a baseline requirement across all DHL pharma stations to ensure stringent quality and compliance. Complementing this is the IATA CEIV Pharma certification, a globally recognized standard validating DHL's capability in handling high-value, time- and temperature-sensitive pharmaceutical shipments.

"We are thrilled to expand our cold storage capabilities at LAX supporting our customers with tailored solutions in healthcare logistics," said Fabian Rybka, Station Manager Los Angeles (LAX) at DHL Global Forwarding. "This investment reflects our commitment to meeting the growing demand for temperature-sensitive logistics solutions and reinforces our position as a leader in the logistics industry," said Michael Young, CEO North America at DHL Global Forwarding.

As part of DHL's global cold chain network, the LAX facility will connect seamlessly with 112 Air GxP-certified stations and 22 IATA CEIV Pharma-certified stations globally. This expansion not only supports the fast-growing demand in the U.S. market but also strengthens Los Angeles's role as a critical gateway for temperature-sensitive trade between the Americas and Asia-Pacific.

"The expansion aligns with our strategy to strengthen our North American logistics network and deliver tailored services to meet growing customer demand," said Young. "The North American cold storage market, estimated at USD 46.5 billion in 2025, is projected to more than double by 2032, and this facility positions us to support that growth effectively while complementing DHL Group's regional investments in Health Logistics."

