DHL and Van Gogh Museum Expand Heart for Art Program Following Successful U.S. Debut

AMSTERDAM and PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express and the Van Gogh Museum are delighted to announce that they are currently expanding its Heart for Art educational program to Latin America, following an exceptionally successful inaugural year in the United States. The Heart for Art program introduces children with limited access to art education to the world of Vincent van Gogh, stimulating their creative development and encouraging discussions on important themes from Vincent's life, such as identity, pursuing dreams, and dealing with setbacks.

For its U.S. debut, which started in 2022, the Heart for Art program exceeded its goals, engaging over 22,000 children in New York, Detroit, Houston, Philadelphia, and Los Angeles. To ensure instructors had all the materials needed, DHL provided full service international shipping and logistics coordination. Additionally, many local partnerships, including collaborations with New York Edge and Houston ISD, also played a pivotal role in the program's success, highlighting the significance of collaboration in enhancing students' educational experiences.

Surveys conducted with teachers and students revealed that both groups found the lessons to be insightful, informative, impactful, and inspiring.

EXPANDING THE PROGRAM TO LATIN AMERICA



Building on its success in the U.S., the transformative art education initiative is now being introduced to Latin America. "It has been heartwarming to see the positive reception of the program among teachers and students in the U.S.," said Andrew Williams, CEO of DHL Express Americas. "We are thrilled to build upon that success by collaborating with Amigos del Bellas Artes and the Van Gogh Museum, enabling us to bring the transformative impact of art education to Latin America. Together with the Van Gogh Museum and Amigos del Bellas Artes, we are providing a platform that empowers children to become more creative, learn about self-expression, and have a better cultural understanding of our world.

The pilot started in November 2023, together with local partner Asociación Amigos del Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes, 'Friends Association of the National Museum of Fine Arts'. Educators from the Van Gogh Museum are training more than 780 teachers in Buenos Aires, Argentina, through an online class so that they can offer lessons independently. The lessons feature high-quality 3D reproductions of Van Gogh's Almond Blossom and aim to inspire children through the lens of Vincent van Gogh's life story and masterpieces.

"This transformative project serves as a conduit for bringing the enriching realm of art into the hands of every educator across our nation," says Mariano Gilmore and Luz Arriaga, educators with Amigos del Bellas Artes in Museo Nacional de Bellas Artes, Buenos Aires. "We are honoured to embark on this educational journey with esteemed partners, the Van Gogh Museum and DHL, whose collaboration strengthens our commitment to fostering a deeper understanding of art and culture" says Mariano Gilmore and Luz Arriaga."

Looking ahead, the Heart for Art program is set to continue its impact in both Latin America and the United States, fostering a love for art and creativity among thousands of students. "I am so proud of how many children we have already reached with Heart for Art, and the enthusiasm of the teachers has been amazing," says Gundy van Dijk, Head of Education and Interpretation at the Van Gogh Museum. "I'm looking forward to connecting with even more great teachers while taking the next step in our program."

The multi-year Heart for Art program embodies the joint ambition of its partners to positively impact the lives of future generations. These efforts will draw on the Van Gogh Museum's extensive educational experience while leveraging DHL's global logistics expertise.

SOURCE DHL