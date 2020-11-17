DHL Expands Green Fleet With Launch of Electric Tractor-Trailer Vehicles in U.S.

The electric trucks are manufactured by BYD Motors, and built with long-lasting and safe battery technology, capable of running all day on a single charge. Equipped with a comfortable air-ride cab and air suspension, the trucks have more than enough power and torque to operate at 82,000 lbs. combined weight. DHL plans to use the new trucks in the Los Angeles market, to haul goods to and from the DHL LAX Gateway and local service center facilities.

"The introduction of these efficient electric trucks is a huge step forward, not only toward achieving our own clean transport goals, but also California's ambitious goals on the adoption of zero-emission vehicles," said Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S. "By implementing these electric trucks, we will prevent more than 300 metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions from entering the atmosphere per year, as we continue to grow and enhance our clean pick-up and delivery solutions.

The new trucks enhance the company's already robust alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) fleet in the U.S., which includes fully electric, hybrid-electric, and clean diesel – in addition to low-power electric-assist e-Cargo Cycles.

"As a global leader in logistics and express services, DHL has proved that they're serious about their commitment to transition to zero-emission trucking," said John Gerra, Sr. Director of Business Development at BYD Motors. "DHL is doing more than just talking about it; they're actually putting BYD electric trucks into commercial service, today."

In addition, DHL Express has 72 all-electric battery-powered vans on order from multiple vendors, which will support DHL pickup and delivery operations throughout California and New York.

In March 2017, Deutsche Post DHL Group, the parent company of DHL Express, registered a significant first for the logistics industry by setting an ambitious goal of reducing its logistics-related emissions to net zero by 2050. Climate protection and sustainability are particularly important for the future direction of Deutsche Post DHL Group's business, and a core element of its Strategy 2025.

To learn more about the DHL Mission 2050, visit https://www.dhl.com/us-en/home/about-us/sustainability/mission-2050.html

