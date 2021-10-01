DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments in the U.S.

PLANTATION, Fla., Oct. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, today announced a 5.9% general average shipment price increase for U.S. account holders that will take effect on January 1, 2022. Some optional services and surcharges will increase as well.

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. These measures are being regularly updated by national and international authorities in each of the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country, and will apply to all customers where contracts allow. The adjustment also allows the company to further invest in its infrastructure network and strengthen the resilience against crises and provide the needed capacity growth due to rising customer demands.

A guide to the 2022 rates will be published when available.

Media Contact:

DHL Express U.S. Communications

Robert Mintz

Phone: +1 (425) 984-4249

E-mail: [email protected]

Follow us on:

The Web: www.dhl-usa.com/express

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DHLUS

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dhlus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DHLExpress

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/DHLExpress

YouTube: www.youtube.com

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

SOURCE DHL

Related Links

http://www.dhl-usa.com/express

