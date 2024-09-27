DHL Express Announces Annual Price Adjustments in the U.S.

News provided by

DHL

Sep 27, 2024, 09:00 ET

Average rate increase of 5.9 %, will be effective as of January 1, 2025

PLANTATION, Fla., Sept. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading international express services provider, today announced a 5.9% general average shipment price increase for U.S. account holders that will take effect on January 1, 2025. A limited number of services and surcharges will also be adjusted.

Prices are adjusted on an annual basis by DHL Express, taking into consideration inflation and currency dynamics as well as administrative costs related to regulatory and security measures. National and international authorities regularly update these measures in the more than 220 countries and territories that DHL Express serves. Depending on local conditions, price adjustments will vary from country to country.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 395,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 81.8 billion euros in 2023. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. DHL Group aims to achieve net-zero emissions logistics by 2050.

