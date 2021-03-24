DHL Express Deploys Nearly 100 New Electric Delivery Vans in U.S.

Produced by Lightning eMotors , a designer and manufacturer of zero-emission medium- and heavy-duty vehicles, the new electric vehicles are highly durable and capable of achieving 61 MPGe, compared to 13 MPG for similar gas-powered vans. They also include proprietary telematics and analytics software, which will aid with route optimization, driver training and vehicle efficiencies.

"We're aiming to improve the lives of people where they live and work, using clean pickup and delivery solutions – such as electric vehicles and cargo cycles – for our first- and last-mile services," said DHL Express U.S. CEO Greg Hewitt. "With the successful deployment of the first nine pilot vehicles, we are excited to expand our electric delivery van footprint and continue to drive forward our corporate roadmap to decarbonization."

The new vans enhance an already robust alternative fuel vehicle (AFV) fleet for DHL Express in the U.S., which includes fully electric, hybrid-electric and clean diesel varieties – in addition to low-power electric-assist e-Cargo Cycles. DHL also began piloting four electric tractor-trailer vehicles in the Los Angeles market, to haul goods to and from the DHL LAX Gateway and local service centers.

"These new electric vans are designed to better serve DHL customers and help couriers to more efficiently and effectively deliver packages," said Tim Reeser, CEO of Lightning eMotors. "At the same time, they are helping DHL to meet its commitments to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and improve urban air quality, as well as reduce noise on the streets."

On March 22, Deutsche Post DHL Group announced an accelerated roadmap to decarbonization, which includes investing a total of 7 billion euros (Opex and Capex) over the next ten years in measures to reduce its CO2 emissions. Visit dpdhl.com to learn more.



About Lightning eMotors

Lightning eMotors has been providing specialized and sustainable fleet solutions since 2010, deploying complete zero-emission-vehicle (ZEV) solutions for commercial fleets since 2018 – including Class 3 cargo and passenger vans, Class 4 and 5 cargo vans and shuttle buses, Class 6 work trucks, school buses, Class 7 city buses, and Class A motor coaches. The Lightning eMotors team designs, engineers, customizes and manufactures zero-emission vehicles to support the wide array of fleet customer needs including school buses and ambulances, with a full suite of telematics, analytics and charging solutions to simplify the buying and ownership experience and maximize uptime and energy efficiency. To learn more, visit https://lightningemotors.com.

