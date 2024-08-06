DHL Express Launches Small Business PartnerSHIP Program

Program helps small and medium-sized businesses expand globally

PLANTATION, Fla., Aug. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading provider of international express shipping services, announced the launch of its Small Business PartnerSHIP Program. The program is designed to provide small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the U.S. with easy access to the resources and support they need to tap into global markets and grow globally.

"As the specialists in international, DHL has helped thousands of SMEs go global—whether entering their first international market or expanding to their 100th," said Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express in the U.S. "We are committed to empowering SMEs to maximize their potential and seize the unlimited opportunities international trade offers, which is why we developed the comprehensive Small Business PartnerSHIP program. Now, our partners will have quick access to a centralized hub that offers specialized support, resources, and solutions, right at their fingertips."

The program, available for SMEs at no additional cost, provides easy access to a range of benefits. These include shipping promo codes and discounts, simplified shipping solutions such as the MyDHL+ shipping platform, the Global Trade Services (MyGTS) for guidance on international shipping regulations, and the GoGreen Plus program to reduce carbon emissions associated with shipments. Additionally, SMEs can access e-commerce guidance, mentorship, informative webinars and events, and dedicated support from Certified International Specialists. Plus, they will receive content through the company's Discover site which provides exclusive insights and tips for SMEs, industry trends, and best practices to navigate the ever-evolving global trade landscape.

A recent DHL Express Mid-Year Survey, which received over 1,000 responses from DHL's SME customers in the U.S., revealed that international expansion is a key focus for SMEs in 2024. Over half of the survey respondents (53%) see international growth as the biggest opportunity for their business. As SMEs continue to recognize the value in diversifying markets and tapping into new customer bases, initiatives like the Small Business PartnerSHIP program are in demand.

