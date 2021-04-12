DHL Express Named One of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S.

PLANTATION, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express, the world's leading international express provider, has been named as one of the 100 Best Companies to Work For® in the U.S. by Great Place to Work® and Fortune. Although certified as a Great Place to Work for four consecutive years, this is the first time the DHL Express U.S. organization has been named to this prestigious list, this year coming in at 57th place. The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® award is based on analysis of survey responses from over a half a million current employees across the U.S.



"Since the global pandemic, we have continued to adapt our operations, implementing new ways of working to protect our people by providing flexibility and peace of mind for those dealing with family and health concerns," said DHL Express U.S. CEO Greg Hewitt. "This recognition validates our continued efforts to create an open, inclusive culture built on respect and results, and we are exceptionally proud to create an atmosphere in which every employee's voice is heard, at all levels of our organization."



The DHL Express strategy is built on four key strategic pillars – the first being "motivated people." To achieve this, the company is committed to engaging, empowering and supporting a safe environment that maximizes productivity. During the COVID-19 outbreak, DHL pivoted to a remote setup for its office staff. To care for its frontline employees, the company ensured safety by proving PPE such as masks and gloves and implementing new safety standards.

DHL also launched its first-ever virtual Employee Appreciation Week in June 2020 – replacing its annual in-person events to bring everyone together from the DHL community. Each day featured a different online event, including interactive sessions, Fit for Work / Fit for Life modules, and fun celebrations with music and dancing. In addition, the company's Employee of the Quarter / Year program continues to recognize outstanding team members and their accomplishments to the company.

The Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® is highly competitive. Great Place to Work, the global authority on workplace culture, selected the list using rigorous analytics and confidential employee feedback. Companies were only considered if they had been a Great Place to Work-Certified™ organization.

Great Place to Work is the only company culture award in America that selects winners based on how fairly employees are treated. Companies are assessed on how well they are creating a great employee experience that cuts across race, gender, age, disability status, or any aspect of who employees are or what their role is.

"Congratulations to the 100 Best Companies to Work For. These companies have stood out for heroic efforts to care for their employees, their customers and our society, in a difficult year," said Michael C. Bush, CEO Great Place to Work. "Remarkably, our research found that employee experience scores rose at these workplaces overall last year – a testament to the resilience of their inclusive, high-trust cultures."

Media Contact:

DHL Express Americas

Media Relations

Robert Mintz

Phone: +1 425 984 4249

E-mail: [email protected]

Follow and tag us:

The Web: www.dhl-usa.com/express

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DHLUS

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dhlus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DHLExpress

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/DHLExpress

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dhl

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 400,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global sustainable trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, engineering, manufacturing & energy, auto-mobility and retail, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 66 billion euros in 2020. With sustainable business practices and a commitment to society and the environment, the Group makes a positive contribution to the world. Deutsche Post DHL Group aims to achieve zero-emissions logistics by 2050.

About the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For®

Great Place to Work® selected the Fortune 100 Best Companies to Work For® by gathering and analyzing confidential survey responses from over a half a million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified™ organizations across the country. Company rankings are derived from 75 employee experience questions within the Great Place to Work Trust Index™ survey. Read the full methodology.

To get on this list next year, start here.

From FORTUNE ©2021 FORTUNE Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. FORTUNE and FORTUNE 100 Best Companies to Work For are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. FORTUNE and Fortune Media IP Limited are not affiliated with, and do not endorse products or services of DHL Express U.S.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

SOURCE DHL

Related Links

http://www.dhl-usa.com/express

