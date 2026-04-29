DHL Express Recognized for World-Class Security Standards: Jersey City Service Center in New Jersey Celebrates TAPA FSR Certification

Strengthens the world's most TAPA-certified logistics network, reaffirming DHL Express as a global leader in supply chain security

Jersey City contributes to DHL Express surpassing 500 TAPA-certified facilities worldwide

Part of a global €250 million investment in advanced security infrastructure

Recognized for meeting globally established TAPA FSR security standards

PLANTATION, Fla., April 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Express has announced that its Service Center in Jersey City, New Jersey, has been certified according to the Transported Asset Protection Association's (TAPA) Facility Security Requirements (FSR). As the world's most TAPA-certified logistics provider, DHL Express continues to set the benchmark for secure, resilient supply chains.

Group photo: (Left to Right) Craig Healy, Richard Saavedra, Robert Bernard, Elaine Gordon-Kelly, Abed Al Ghaziri, Michael Connors Courtesy: DHL Express Single photo: Greg Hewitt, CEO, DHL Express U.S. Courtesy: DHL Express

With this certification, DHL Express has now surpassed 500 TAPA-certified facilities globally, supported by a €250 million investment in advanced security technologies and processes. This milestone reinforces the company's leadership in secure logistics and highlights the strategic importance of the Jersey City facility within its U.S. network.

TAPA certification is a rigorous process of auditing and validation designed to ensure the secure handling of high-value goods across the supply chain. Its globally recognized standards, including FSR and TSR, represent a critical benchmark for customers requiring the highest levels of protection and reliability.

Greg Hewitt, CEO of DHL Express U.S., said: "Security is a fundamental enabler of global trade. Strengthening standards at key facilities like Jersey City ensures we provide the highest levels of protection for our customers' shipments – particularly for high-value industries such as pharmaceuticals, technology, and advanced manufacturing that rely on trusted, world-class logistics partners."

Adrian Whelan, SVP Global Security at DHL Express, added: "Our certification in Jersey City marks another important step in strengthening DHL Express' global security network as we surpass 500 TAPA-certified sites worldwide. Achieving TAPA FSR reflects the dedication of our teams and our commitment to delivering secure, resilient supply chain solutions to customers around the world."

The Jersey City facility, opened in 2025, plays a key role in DHL Express' operations across the greater New York City area. Located just five miles from Lower Manhattan, the modern site enhances service reliability and efficiency through advanced material handling systems capable of processing up to 6,000 pieces per hour. As part of a $90 million regional investment, it strengthens capacity, improves transit times, and supports growing international shipping demand in one of the nation's busiest markets.

The TAPA FSR certification is a central component of DHL Express' broader global security strategy. As supply chains become more complex, certified operations ensure consistent protection, risk mitigation, and operational resilience across the network. The U.S. currently has 58 TAPA FSR 2023 A-certified facilities, including its major hub in Cincinnati, with Jersey City marking another step forward in expanding a highly secure infrastructure.

The achievement was formally recognized on April 23 during the "Securing the Future" event at the Jersey City facility, bringing together government representatives and industry experts to discuss the growing importance of security in global supply chains.

Media Contact: Robert Mintz - [email protected], +14259844249

SOURCE DHL