DHL Express U.S. Certified as a Great Workplace by the Great Place to Work Institute

DHL, the world's leading international provider of express shipping and logistics services, earned this honor in the U.S. primarily as a result of the positive responses from its employees, who were asked to rate their employer in anonymous surveys covering a wide range of topics. A summary of these ratings is available at http://reviews.greatplacetowork.com/dhl-express-us.

"DHL has made a solid and lasting commitment to be a company where employee engagement plays a central role – and to foster a rewarding work culture," said DHL Express U.S. CEO Greg Hewitt. "The fact that two-thirds of this certification is based on what our people honestly feel about coming to work each day is great validation. We are honored and delighted to be able to continue displaying the badge of Great Place to Work."

The company places the highest value on members of its workforce and implements a variety of programs and policies that clearly demonstrate this. For instance, every new DHL employee is automatically enrolled in the company's Certified International Specialist (CIS) onboarding and training program, which assembles weekly classes of new hires from various DHL business units – and different parts of the world – giving them a unique opportunity to build camaraderie and learn about the DHL culture – as well as each other's.

DHL also offers a wide range of employee benefits, including the particularly unique Work-Life Assistance Program. Those working at DHL also enjoy generous healthcare coverage and are protected by the company, which enforces a zero-tolerance policy toward bullying and harassment in the workplace. DHL also offers scholarships for both employees and their family members in their aspirations for continued education. In fact, many employees' children were able to complete college as a result of these initiatives.

DHL also sends out a voluntary annual employee opinion survey requesting feedback to improve the business and working environment, and the company funds programs to recognize employees' achievements and dedication.

DHL also works hard to support the communities in which it operates around the planet. Reflecting the organization's commitment to social responsibility, DHL holds its own annual Global Volunteer Day to help employees worldwide connect and collaborate with their respective local organizations and charities on projects to help their communities.

"We applaud DHL Express in the U.S. for seeking certification and releasing its employees' feedback," said Kim Peters, Executive Vice President of Great Place to Work's Certification Program. "These ratings measure its capacity to earn its own employees' trust and create a great workplace - critical metrics that anyone considering working for or doing business with DHL Express U.S. should take into account as an indicator of high performance."

Within the company's Americas region, the Great Place to Work Institute named DHL the Best Multinational Workplace in Latin America for 2018, and the fifth-best in Central America and the Caribbean.

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 360,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 60 billion euros in 2017.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures. Through proprietary assessment tools, advisory services, and certification programs, including Best Workplaces lists and workplace reviews, Great Place to Work® provides the benchmarks, framework, and expertise needed to create, sustain, and recognize outstanding workplace cultures. In the United States, Great Place to Work® produces the annual Fortune "100 Best Companies to Work For®" list and a series of Great Place to Work® Best Workplaces lists including lists for Millennials, Women, Diversity, Small and Medium Companies and over a half dozen different industry lists.

Follow Great Place to Work online at www.greatplacetowork.com and on Twitter at @GPTW_US.

