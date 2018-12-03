DHL Express U.S. Named One of the 2018 Best Workplaces for Diversity by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE

PLANTATION, Fla., Jan. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Great Place to Work and FORTUNE have honored DHL Express in the U.S. as one of the 2018 Best Workplaces for Diversity . The Best Workplaces for Diversity stand out not only for how diverse each organization and its management team are, but also for how the employees themselves report they are treated in their workplaces.



To determine the list, Great Place to Work analyzed the experiences of women, people of color, LGBTQ people, employees who are baby boomers or older, and people who have disabilities, comparing their survey results to their colleagues' at the same organizations. All told, these anonymous survey responses on more than 60 survey questions reflecting day-to-day workplace treatment represented more than 4.4 million employees' work lives.

"We are proud to have the diversity that we value so deeply in the DHL culture recognized by Great Place to Work and Fortune," said Greg Hewitt, CEO, DHL Express U.S. "As a global company operating in more than 220 countries and territories, we embrace the diversity of our employees and recognize it for the genuine strength that it is. Our organization brings together people from a wide range of cultural backgrounds, all with different skills, experiences and viewpoints. Quite frankly, I can't imagine how DHL would be anywhere near as successful a company as we are without our diverse workforce."



Among the employee groups that DHL has engaged in the past few years are veterans, resulting in a 30 percent increase in veteran hires since 2016. DHL also supports initiatives that involve veterans, including annual holiday gift deliveries to military personnel serving overseas.



DHL also holds an annual Diversity Week every July, inviting employees to celebrate their cultural diversity by dressing in native attire and sharing international foods with colleagues. Small touches are also meaningful: employee cubicles sport the flag year round of the person's country of origin.

Additionally, DHL emphasizes the value it places on diversity in its recruitment efforts. This year the Company participated in the Diversity and Inclusion Career Conference at the University of Georgia as well as career fair partnerships with HBCU schools (historically black colleges and universities). DHL also took part in Women Empowerment Day at the University of Cincinnati and held several Women in Sales presentations there; the company's major U.S. hub is located at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport. Additionally, DHL was part of the Diversity Career Fair at Michigan State University.

"The 2018 Best Workplaces for Diversity are at the forefront of creating workplaces that are better for business and better for their people," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work. "These workplaces not only pay attention to how diverse their workforce and management teams are, but close critical gaps in how all their people are treated and developed day-to-day."

The Best Workplaces for Diversity list is one of a series of rankings by Great Place to Work and FORTUNE based on anonymous employee feedback from Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. DHL Express in the U.S. was recognized in 2018 for the second consecutive year as a "Great Workplace" by the Great Place to Work Institute.

Media Contact:

DHL Express Americas

Media Relations

Robert Mintz

Phone: +1 425 984 4249

E-mail: robert.mintz@dhl.com

Follow and tag us:

The Web: www.dhl-usa.com/express

Twitter: www.twitter.com/DHLUS

Instagram: www.instagram.com/dhlus

Facebook: www.facebook.com/DHLExpress

LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/DHLExpress

YouTube: www.youtube.com/dhl

DHL – The logistics company for the world

DHL is the leading global brand in the logistics industry. Our DHL family of divisions offer an unrivalled portfolio of logistics services ranging from national and international parcel delivery, e-commerce shipping and fulfillment solutions, international express, road, air and ocean transport to industrial supply chain management. With about 360,000 employees in more than 220 countries and territories worldwide, DHL connects people and businesses securely and reliably, enabling global trade flows. With specialized solutions for growth markets and industries including technology, life sciences and healthcare, energy, automotive and retail, a proven commitment to corporate responsibility and an unrivalled presence in developing markets, DHL is decisively positioned as "The logistics company for the world".

DHL is part of Deutsche Post DHL Group. The Group generated revenues of more than 60 billion euros in 2017.

About the Best Workplaces for Diversity

Great Place to Work based its ranking on a data-driven methodology applied to anonymous Trust Index™ survey responses representing more than 4.4 million employees at Great Place to Work-Certified organizations. To learn more about Great Place to Work Certification and recognition on Best Workplaces lists published with FORTUNE, visit Greatplacetowork.com .

About Great Place to Work

Great Place to Work ® is a global people analytics and consulting firm that helps companies produce better business results by focusing on workplace culture. Powered by more than 30 years of research, Emprising®, its SaaS-enabled survey and analytics platform, gives companies access to the assessments, data, and reporting needed to build a high-trust, high-performance culture.

Read our new book: " A Great Place to Work for All: Better for Business, Better for People, Better for the World. " Learn more on LinkedIn , Twitter , Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE DHL

Related Links

http://www.dhl-usa.com/express

