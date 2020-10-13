DHL Opens Houston Area Mobile Pop-Up Store

"Our new pop-up store provides greater accessibility and a faster, more convenient experience for our customers," said DHL Express U.S. CEO Greg Hewitt. "This innovative, mobile model was installed to address Houston's growing demand for international shipping services, which has increased significantly since last year due to a pandemic-related surge in e-commerce sales."

West of Houston, the City of Katy has experienced rapid residential growth and economic development over the past several years, attracting many new businesses and retail centers.

DHL worked with Simon Property Group to place the pop-up store in Katy, TX, where it will remain for the foreseeable future and can be relocated, as needed, based on changes in local shipping trends. The entire unit rests atop a hydraulic-lift platform and features an intelligent wiring solution to accommodate HVAC, security and an efficient point-of-sale system capable of processing shipments to U.S destinations as well as any of the 220 countries and territories DHL serves. Supplies such as bubble wrap, packing tape and DHL-branded boxes are available at the mobile unit, and soon customers will be able to pick up incoming packages from this location.

In response to social-distancing concerns, this DHL ServicePoint also offers convenient safety features such as the Call Ahead service (labels and packaging are ready when the customer arrives to reduce wait time) and an easy-access service window.

To create this mobile DHL ServicePoint location, DHL worked in collaboration with Flexetail, a leading designer and builder of mobile shops that offers brands an affordable opportunity to test products, explore new markets and launch new lines.

In addition to these new company-owned stores, over 3,500 independently owned DHL ServicePoint Partner stores continue to play a critical role in the company's retail strategy within the U.S. market. All locations provide DHL Express international express shipping services (among other brands), global knowledge and expert advice to help businesses reach the international marketplace.

Media Contact:

DHL Express U.S. Communications

Robert Mintz

Phone: +1 (425) 984-4249

E-mail: [email protected]



