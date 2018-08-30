DHL Supply Chain converts 50 percent more interns into associates year-over-year despite industry talent gap

WESTERVILLE, Ohio, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- DHL Supply Chain, the Americas' leader in contract logistics and part of Deutsche Post DHL Group, is addressing the logistics industry's talent gap head on with an internship program aimed at making supply chain careers more appealing. From 2016 to 2017, the third-party logistics provider converted 50 percent more interns into full-time associates.

As DHL Supply Chain found in its research report, "The Supply Chain Talent Shortage: From Gap to Crisis," 70 percent of survey respondents list "perceived status of supply chain as a profession" as having an impact on their ability to find, attract and retain talent. Simply put, young job seekers don't see supply chain careers as exciting or prestigious when compared to other professions. The DHL Supply Chain internship seeks to change that perception by exposing undergraduates to real business problems, solution generation, networking and leadership development opportunities.

"To develop a pipeline of talent, we know that we need to have career opportunities that appeal to young professionals," said Caitlin LaVon, DHL Supply Chain's College Recruiting Manager, Talent Management/Acquisition and Certified Learning & Development Center of Excellence, North America. "Opportunities to use futuristic technologies with global companies are prevalent throughout our industry, and by presenting these options to our college interns, we hope they share their positive experiences back on their campuses, helping us to deepen the talent pool."

In addition to working with futuristic technologies, DHL Supply Chain interns are working with the organization's biggest customers, giving them highly valued experience with brands and companies known around the world.

"Our interns have opportunities to develop solutions to real business challenges, from reducing our environmental footprint to improving induction station processes with our Locus Robotics," added LaVon.

From 2010 to 2018, DHL Supply Chain increased its number of interns by nearly 700 percent, receiving more than 1,000 applications year-over-year from colleges and universities across the country. The organization expects internships to outpace its full-time college recruiting program – which isn't slowing down either – over the next three years, doubling its current intern count while continuing to hire recent graduates.

To learn more about DHL Supply Chain's internship program, visit here.

