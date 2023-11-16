DHS Awards ICF New $32 Million Digital Modernization Task Order

Company Deploying Enterprise-wide Solution to Combat Human Trafficking

RESTON, Va., Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS), Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), on behalf of ICE's Homeland Security Investigations (HSI) and the Office of Professional Responsibility (OPR), recently awarded a new $32 million task order to global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) to modernize ICE's homeland security investigations systems.

The task order was awarded in the third quarter of 2023 under the Scalable Ways to Implement Flexible Tasks (SWIFT) indefinite-delivery, indefinite-quantity contract (IDIQ), awarded to ICF in fall 2022. It has a term of five years, including a one-year base and four one-year option periods.

ICF will build the enterprise-wide solution using ServiceNow's low-code platform, as well as other innovative technologies, to modernize the systems that support the investigation and disruption of global criminal organizations. These systems also manage HSI's Center for Countering Human Trafficking, Victim Assistance Program and other mission-critical programs. ICF will leverage its extensive expertise in victim and human trafficking, along with workforce services, to align the systems with ICE's mission and the needs of crime victims.

"ICF's ability to rapidly deliver scalable, flexible solutions for large-scale technology transformations is unmatched, as shown by the hundreds of implementations we have deployed across numerous federal agencies," said Mark Lee, ICF chief technology executive. "We are committed to service delivery excellence and ensuring we build systems with our clients' missions at the core. We will take this same approach with HSI: Our victim and human trafficking and victim workforce experts will work hand-in-hand with our technologists to deliver systems that advance ICE's investigative mission to combat transnational crime and its root causes."

ICF was also recently awarded a new $36 million ICE SWIFT task order to modernize ICE's human resources technology systems.

ICF combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help federal agencies design technology solutions that reduce time-to-value. The company's over 2,000 technologists work hand-in-hand with thousands of industry experts and an expansive ecosystem of over 30 platform partners to rapidly deliver scalable technology solutions that accelerate mission readiness, improve mission outcomes and achieve a step change in productivity. ICF was named ServiceNow's 2022 U.S. Federal Partner of the Year and is one of the only companies to receive this distinction twice.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

