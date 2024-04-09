Forbes Ranks ICF One of America's Best Management Consulting Firms

Company Recognized for Work in Data Analytics & Big Data, Energy & Environment, and Sustainability

RESTON, Va., April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes has named global consulting and technology services provider ICF (NASDAQ:ICFI) one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms. The company was recommended for their work in three main categories: data analytics & big data, energy & environment, and sustainability. This is ICF's ninth straight year on the list.

"Since ICF's founding 55 years ago, we have been comprised of people who are passionate about creating positive impact in highly innovative ways," said John Wasson, ICF chair and CEO. "This recognition is a humble reminder of how much impact our teams make every day in partnership with our clients through our deep expertise and cutting-edge technology capabilities. Like so many projects at ICF, our goal is never to just get the project done. It is to make a real difference."

The list was compiled through two surveys conducted by market research company Statista: a peer-to-peer survey of over 1,100 partners and executives at management consulting firms, and a survey of over 1,200 clients who had worked with management consulting firms in the past four years. Both groups evaluated consulting firms across 16 different industries and 16 different functional areas. Responses were then combined into a scoring model that also included last year's results to assess the consulting firms' performance over time. Recommendations from the management consultants were weighted more heavily, and this year's recommendations were given more weight than last year's. The final list highlights 190 companies that were given the highest recommendations.

In 2023, ICF was also included on Forbes' lists for America's Best Employers for Women and America's Best Employers for Diversity for the second and third straight year, respectively.

ICF helps clients solve complex challenges that shape daily life. The company combines deep domain expertise with leading-edge technologies, advanced analytics and human-centered practices to help design and implement transformative projects across highly diverse industries including utility consulting, disaster management, climate, environment and infrastructure services, IT modernization/digital transformation, and federal health.

Read more about ICF, their work and career opportunities.

About ICF

ICF is a global consulting and technology services company with approximately 9,000 employees, but we are not your typical consultants. At ICF, business analysts and policy specialists work together with digital strategists, data scientists and creatives. We combine unmatched industry expertise with cutting-edge engagement capabilities to help organizations solve their most complex challenges. Since 1969, public and private sector clients have worked with ICF to navigate change and shape the future. Learn more at icf.com .

Caution Concerning Forward-looking Statements

Statements that are not historical facts and involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties are "forward-looking statements" as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such statements may concern our current expectations about our future results, plans, operations and prospects and involve certain risks, including those related to the government contracting industry generally; our particular business, including our dependence on contracts with U.S. federal government agencies; our ability to acquire and successfully integrate businesses; and the effects of the novel coronavirus disease (COVID-19), or any other future pandemic, and related national, state and local government actions and reactions, on the health of our staff and that of our clients, the continuity of our and our clients' operations, our results of operations and our outlook. These and other factors that could cause our actual results to differ from those indicated in forward-looking statements that are included in the "Risk Factors" section of our securities filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking statements included herein are only made as of the date hereof, and we specifically disclaim any obligation to update these statements in the future.

Contact: Lauren Dyke, [email protected], +1.571.373.5577

SOURCE ICF