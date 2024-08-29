DHS Restarts the Illegal and Fraud-Ridden CHNV Parole Program with Only Vague Promises to Do Better in the Future, Says FAIR

The following statement was issued by Dan Stein, president of the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR) in response to the announcement that the CHNV parole program is being restarted:

WASHINGTON, Aug. 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- "Earlier this summer the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) quietly paused the Cuban-Haitian-Nicaraguan-Venezuelan (CHNV) parole program after an internal audit revealed massive fraud, while trying to conceal the report itself. The problems in the program only became known to the American public when FAIR obtained and exposed a copy of the report.

"Today, DHS announced it has already restarted CHNV, while offering only very vague assurances that they've fixed the problems. The restart plan does not address how they plan to vet each sponsor, while maintaining a program that allows 30,000 illegal aliens a month to enter the United States, or conduct adequate background checks on parolees from countries whose governments are hostile to the U.S. The American public has every reason to be very skeptical.

"Most notably, DHS has admitted publicly that the program had allowed hundreds of thousands of illegal aliens from these four countries to enter the United States without adequate processes in place to vet parolees or their sponsors. Additionally, DHS has given no indication that they are going to investigate past fraud or move to revoke the parole statuses of those who gained it fraudulently. 'What's done, is done,' is not an acceptable plan for dealing with past fraud or instilling confidence in the program moving forward.

"There is only one way to address the myriad problems with the Biden-Harris CHNV program. As House Speaker Mike Johnson tweeted earlier this month when FAIR exposed the rampant fraud: 'Shut it down permanently.'"

