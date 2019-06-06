Di Bruno Bros to host legendary cocktail reception to benefit education scholarship

For $80 per person, guests will spend the evening chatting with the makers and producers and tasting over a dozen curated bites like a gourmet twist on Shrimp & Grits created with the recent award-winning Pitchfork Cheddar carefully designed by Chef Ashley James and Chef Laura Leonetti .

"Working at Di Bruno Bros. is like working in a candy store for chefs with an abundance of the world's finest gourmet ingredients," says Chef Ashley James.

Chef James, who recently joined the Di Bruno Bros. team, brings more than 30 years of experience cooking in prestigious kitchens throughout the world, including positions in Argentina, Mexico, Germany Spain, Singapore, France, England and the US. Prior to taking his new role as Managing Director of Culinary at Di Bruno Bros., Chef James was Vice President of Culinary for Starr Catering Group (now Constellation) and an 18-year veteran with Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts.

Chef Leonetti joined the Di Bruno Bros. team with over 25-years-experience in the restaurant industry, most recently as Executive Chef at The Villanova University Conference Center and named 2015 IACC Senior Chef of the Year in both the United States and North America. Chef Robert Jackson has also recently joined the Di Bruno Bros. team bringing 15-years-experience as an Executive Chef. Chef Jackson will join in to create the gastronomic designs behind the scenes the evening of the 20th.

This rock star culinary team tapped into Di Bruno Bros.' Category Manager of Wine & Beer, Sande Friedman to hand-select wines & beers to enhance each stationed pairing. Beverage enthusiasts can expect pairings provided by Vine Street Imports, Brewery Ommegang, Dock Street Brewery, Skurnik Wine & Spirits, MFW Wine Co., and more.

"This event is an important part of our year as our team comes together to exceed the culinary expectations with incredible ingredients while raising funds for an organization so near and dear to our hearts," said Hunter Fike, head cheesemonger for Di Bruno Bros. and board member of DZTA.

The annual Legends of the Food World event was organized to support the Daphne Zepos Endowment, a 501(c)(3) non-profit. Daphne Zepos was a pioneer in the cheese industry. A native of Greece, she dedicated her life to the study of European cheeses. After moving to San Francisco, she recognized a void in the United States in the areas of cheese knowledge, understanding and appreciation.

The Daphne Zepos Teaching Award (DZTA) aims to grow a squad of cheese professionals who teach about the history, culture and techniques in making, aging and selling cheese. Each year, a new winner is chosen and sets forth to learn about cheese from experts all over the world. The scholarship funds travel and living expenses during this experience. The winner then returns to share their learnings with the cheese community – at the annual American Cheese Society Conference and beyond. By donating to this endowment, 100% of the funds raised go to the endowment fund.

This annual event has grown from a small cheese tasting with a few beloved makers to a full-scale tasting menu incorporating some of the world's most incredible products. This year, Di Bruno Bros. plans to host over 200 fellow foodies. Tickets can be purchased online: dibruno.com/locations/

About Di Bruno Bros.

Di Bruno Bros. celebrates its 80th anniversary as a family-owned and operated culinary enterprise. What began with a 600 square foot store in the heart of South Philadelphia's Italian Market has grown to 5 retail locations – including the original Italian Market location, Rittenhouse Square, The Franklin, Concourse at Comcast, and Ardmore Farmers Market, a catering and commissary kitchen, wholesale and e-commerce divisions. In celebration of 80 years, Di Bruno Bros. has also recently announced the opening of a new café and bar concept, Alimentari, on the second floor of the Rittenhouse location.

Legends of the Food World 2019:

Andy Hatch, Pleasant Ridge Reserve; Todd & Maugan Trethowan, Pitchfork Cheddar; Paolo Tanara, Tanara Prosciutto; Mateo Kehler, Jasper Hill; Adele Ravasio, Cas'Arrigoni; Betty & Martin Koster, L'Amuse & Brabander; Jan & Roos, Wilde Wide; 1605 Manchego; Phillippe Goux, Comte Marcel Petitt; Giorgio Cravero, Cravero Parmigiano Reggiano; David Gremmels, Rogue River Smokey Blue; Paula Forcello, Italian Mostarda; Laura Davenport, Tulip Tree Creamery; Paula Calciolara, Le Tamerici

