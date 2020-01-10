Diabetes Care Devices Industry by Product Type, End-use and Region - Forecast to 2025

DUBLIN, Jan. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Global Diabetes Care Devices Market 2019-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global diabetes care devices market is expected to grow substantially at a CAGR of 6.5% over the forecast period.

The growth of the market is backed by various factors including rising incidence and prevalence rate of diabetes across the globe, increasing awareness among the population towards diabetes and availability of a variety of diabetes care devices.

However, the dearth of reimbursement policies and risk of infections are the factors that are hindering the market growth. Besides, the technological advancements in the field of diabetes that have led to the emergence of advanced products such as smart insulin and artificial pancreas are promising ample amount of opportunities for market growth in the near future.

The report analyzes the global diabetes care devices market on the basis of product type, end-use, and region. On the basis of product type, the market is sub-segmented into blood glucose monitoring devices and insulin delivery devices. The blood glucose monitoring device segment is further classified into self-monitoring blood glucose meters, continuous glucose monitors, testing strips, and lancets.

The blood glucose monitoring devices segment is expected to hold a prominent share in the market. The insulin delivery device segment is further analyzed into insulin pumps, insulin pens, insulin syringes, and insulin jet injectors. Based on the end-use, the market is segmented into hospitals, diagnostic centers, ASCs, and homecare.

Geographically, the market is analyzed into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World. North America held the dominating position in the global diabetes care devices market in 2018 and is further estimated to follow the same trend over the forecast period. This is due to the high demand for preventive care and early disease diagnosis in nations such as the US and Canada. Apart from this, the rising prevalence of diabetes is further augmenting the need for diabetes care devices in the region.

Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest growth rate over the forecast period. The growth of the region is backed by the rising geriatric population that is susceptible to diabetes, which is driving the demand for diabetes care devices in the region.

Furthermore, the global diabetes care devices market is influenced by the presence of several players including Abbott Laboratories Inc., Eli Lilly and Co., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Becton Dickinson and Co., Medtronic PLC, Valeritas Holdings Inc., and many others. These players adopt various strategies to capitalize on market growth opportunities. Mergers and acquisitions, product launch, geographical expansion, partnerships, and collaborations are the majorly adopted strategies by the market players.

In February 2019, the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced the approval of Tandem Diabetes Care's t: slim X2 pumps. These pumps can make a reliable and secure communication with digitally connected devices such as insulin dosing software, to receive, execute, and confirm command from these devices.

This report covers:

Comprehensive research methodology of the global diabetes care devices market.

A detailed and extensive market overview with key analyst insights.

An exhaustive analysis of macro and micro factors influencing the market guided by key recommendations.

Analysis of regional regulations and other government policies impacting the global diabetes care devices market.

Insights about market determinants which are stimulating the global diabetes care devices market.

Detailed and extensive market segments with regional distribution of forecasted revenues.

Extensive profiles and recent developments of market players.

Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1. Research Methods and Tools

1.2. Market Breakdown

1.2.1. By Segments

1.2.2. By Geography



2. Market Overview and Insights

2.1. Scope of the Report

2.2. Analyst Insight & Current Market Trends

2.2.1. Key Findings

2.2.2. Recommendations

2.2.3. Conclusion

2.3. Rules & Regulations



3. Competitive Landscape

3.1. Company Share Analysis

3.2. Key Strategy Analysis

3.3. Key Company Analysis

3.3.1. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

3.3.1.1. Overview

3.3.1.2. Financial Analysis

3.3.1.3. SWOT Analysis

3.3.1.4. Recent Developments

3.3.2. Eli Lilly and Co.

3.3.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

3.3.4. Becton Dickinson and Co.

3.3.5. Medtronic PLC



4. Market Determinants

4.1. Motivators

4.2. Restraints

4.3. Opportunities



5. Market Segmentation

5.1. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market by Product Type

5.1.1. Blood Glucose Monitoring Devices

5.1.1.1. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Meters

5.1.1.2. Continuous Glucose Monitors

5.1.1.3. Testing Strips

5.1.1.4. Lancets

5.1.2. Insulin Delivery Devices

5.1.2.1. Insulin Pumps

5.1.2.2. Insulin Pens

5.1.2.3. Insulin Syringes

5.1.2.4. Insulin Jet Injectors

5.2. Global Diabetes Care Devices Market by End-Use

5.2.1. Hospitals

5.2.2. Diagnostic Centers

5.2.3. Ambulatory Surgery Centers (ASCs)

5.2.4. Homecare



6. Regional Analysis

6.1. North America

6.1.1. United States

6.1.2. Canada

6.2. Europe

6.2.1. UK

6.2.2. Germany

6.2.3. Italy

6.2.4. Spain

6.2.5. France

6.2.6. Rest of Europe

6.3. Asia-Pacific

6.3.1. China

6.3.2. Japan

6.3.3. India

6.3.4. Rest of Asia-Pacific

6.4. Rest of the World



7. Company Profiles

7.1. Abbott Laboratories Inc.

7.2. Arkray, Inc.

7.3. B. Braun Melsungen AG

7.4. Bayer Corp.

7.5. Becton Dickinson and Co.

7.6. Consort Medical PLC

7.7. Companion Medical Inc.

7.8. Dexcom Inc.

7.9. Eli Lilly and Co.

7.10. F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

7.11. Insulet Corp.

7.12. Medtronic PLC

7.13. Nova Biomedical, Inc.

7.14. Novo Nordisk A/S

7.15. Sanofi SA

7.16. Sinocare, Inc.

7.17. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc.

7.18. Valeritas Holdings Inc.

7.19. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc.

7.20. Wockhardt Ltd.

7.21. Ypsomed Holding AG



