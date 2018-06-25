Diabetes Emergency Relief Coalition Wins Top Association Honor

The Coalition is being honored for providing more than 4,600 pounds of diabetes supplies to individuals left without access to water and electricity in the wake of the hurricanes. The group coordinated with nearby hospitals, pharmacies, shelters and corporations to help get patients the care they needed.

The American Diabetes Association (ADA), JDRF and Insulin for Life USA launched the Diabetes Emergency Relief Coalition in August 2017. Quickly thereafter, the Endocrine Society, the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE), the American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE), Research!America and T1D Exchange, joined the relief effort. Working with health care professionals in impacted areas and partners including The Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust, Lilly Diabetes, Insulet, Sanofi and many more, Coalition members raised funds and staffed patient and health care provider hotlines to provide information, identify needs and connect health care professionals with diabetes supplies throughout the affected areas.

To prepare for this year's hurricane season, the Coalition is building a permanent infrastructure to respond and support people with diabetes who are impacted by future disasters. The Coalition is focusing on preparing people with diabetes by raising awareness of the need for a diabetes emergency plan while engaging and mobilizing health care professionals to prepare for the next emergency response. In times of need, health care providers will be able to reach Coalition volunteers at 1-314-INSULIN to find out how to connect to diabetes supplies.

More than 114 million adults nationwide have diabetes or prediabetes, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Given the scope of the epidemic, funding research to improve treatments for people with this chronic condition and prevent future cases needs to be a national priority. The ADA's most recent economic costs report confirms diabetes is the nation's most expensive chronic illness—at $327 billion in 2017.

During an emergency, it is critical for people with diabetes to have access to the medications and supplies needed to maintain proper blood glucose control, and to prevent serious, sudden complications such as hypoglycemia or hyperglycemia.

"Given my experience with Hurricane Katrina in Southern Louisiana, I knew the devastating impact that Hurricane Harvey's severe flooding would have on people living with diabetes in Texas. I was humbled to have the collaboration from our colleagues at JDRF, Insulin for Life USA, the Endocrine Society, AACE, AADE, Research!America, and T1D Exchange, who joined with us, among others," said the ADA's Chief Scientific, Medical & Mission Officer William T. Cefalu, MD. "While it is in our nature as health care providers, we are honored by the recognition for our collective efforts to do the right thing for our patients. And thank you to the Endocrine Society for their leadership and nomination to the ASAE of the Coalition's important work."

The Power of A Awards showcase how associations leverage their unique resources to solve problems, advance industry and professional performance, kickstart innovation and improve world conditions. ASAE is a membership organization of more than 21,000 association executives and industry partners representing 9,300 organizations. Its members manage leading trade associations, individual membership societies and voluntary organizations across the United States and in nearly 50 countries around the world.

About the Diabetes Emergency Relief Coalition

The Diabetes Emergency Relief Coalition, convened by the American Diabetes Association (ADA), continues to grow and includes JDRF, Insulin for Life USA, Endocrine Society, American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE), American Association of Diabetes Educators (AADE), Research!America and T1D Exchange. For more information about the Coalition, click here.

About the American Diabetes Association

Nearly half of American adults have diabetes or prediabetes; more than 30 million adults and children have diabetes; and every 21 seconds, another individual is diagnosed with diabetes in the U.S. Founded in 1940, the American Diabetes Association (ADA) is the nation's leading voluntary health organization whose mission is to prevent and cure diabetes, and to improve the lives of all people affected by diabetes. The ADA drives discovery by funding research to treat, manage and prevent all types of diabetes, as well as to search for cures; raises voice to the urgency of the diabetes epidemic; and works to safeguard policies and programs that protect people with diabetes. In addition, the ADA supports people living with diabetes, those at risk of developing diabetes, and the health care professionals who serve them through information and programs that can improve health outcomes and quality of life. For more information, please call the ADA at 1-800-DIABETES (1-800-342-2383) or visit diabetes.org. Information from both of these sources is available in English and Spanish. Find us on Facebook (American Diabetes Association), Twitter (@AmDiabetesAssn) and Instagram (@AmDiabetesAssn)

About JDRF

JDRF is the leading global organization funding type 1 diabetes (T1D) research. Our mission is to accelerate life-changing breakthroughs to cure, prevent and treat T1D and its complications. To accomplish this, JDRF has invested more than $2.2 billion in research funding since our inception. We are an organization built on a grassroots model of people connecting in their local communities, collaborating regionally for efficiency and broader fundraising impact, and uniting on a national stage to pool resources, passion, and energy. We collaborate with academic institutions, policymakers, and corporate and industry partners to develop and deliver a pipeline of innovative therapies to people living with T1D. Our staff and volunteers throughout the United States and our six international affiliates are dedicated to advocacy, community engagement and our vision of a world without T1D. For more information, please visit jdrf.org or follow us on Twitter: @JDRF

About Insulin for Life USA

Insulin for Life USA (IFL USA) is a licensed, Florida-based non-profit that provides insulin and disease management supplies free of charge to people around the world with diabetes who lack access due to a variety of situations, most often due to severe financial limitations. They also distribute domestically to professional agencies within the U.S. in times of natural disaster. IFL USA collects unexpired/fresh dated, unopened supplies from individuals or organizations and, following careful inspection, delivers them to disadvantaged regions for distribution by medical professionals, free of charge, to those in need. This aid includes insulin vials, insulin pens and cartridges, test strips, blood glucose meters, glucagon kits, lancing devices and other diabetes management supplies. Since 2012, IFL USA has provided more than $9M worth of diabetes supplies to nearly 20 countries, all in an effort to provide hope to those living with diabetes worldwide. For more information, please visit ifl-usa.org or follow us on Facebook (Insulin for Life).

About the Endocrine Society

Endocrinologists are at the core of solving the most pressing health problems of our time, from diabetes and obesity to infertility, bone health, and hormone-related cancers. The Endocrine Society is the world's oldest and largest organization of scientists devoted to hormone research and physicians who care for people with hormone-related conditions. The Society has more than 18,000 members, including scientists, physicians, educators, nurses and students in 122 countries. To learn more about the Society and the field of endocrinology, visit our site at www.endocrine.org. Follow us on Twitter at @TheEndoSociety and @EndoMedia.

About the American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE)

The American Association of Clinical Endocrinologists (AACE) represents more than 7,500 endocrinologists in the United States and abroad. AACE is the largest association of clinical endocrinologists in the world. The majority of AACE members are certified in endocrinology, diabetes and metabolism and concentrate on the treatment of patients with endocrine and metabolic disorders including diabetes, thyroid disorders, osteoporosis, growth hormone deficiency, cholesterol disorders, hypertension and obesity. Visit our site at www.aace.com.

About AADE

AADE is a multi-disciplinary professional membership organization dedicated to improving diabetes care through innovative education, management and support. With more than 14,000 professional members including nurses, dietitians, pharmacists, exercise specialists, and others, AADE has a vast network of practitioners working with people who have, are affected by or are at risk for diabetes. Learn more at www.diabeteseducator.org, or visit us on Facebook (American Association of Diabetes Educators), Twitter (@AADEdiabetes) and Instagram (@AADEdiabetes).

Research!America

Research!America is the nation's largest not-for-profit public education and advocacy alliance committed to making research to improve health a higher national priority. Learn more at www.researchamerica.org/.

About T1D Exchange

T1D Exchange is a nonprofit research organization dedicated to accelerating therapies and improving care for people affected by type 1 diabetes. T1D Exchange actively supports discovery and innovation—particularly at its earliest stages. Its flagship event, the Diabetes Innovation Challenge, identifies, nurtures and fast-tracks innovative scientific and clinical solutions for diabetes. At the same time, the organization asserts that evidence gathered in the real world can help bridge the gap between discovery in research settings and impact on people's lives. T1D Exchange is creating tools, resources, and programs to gather insights from people living with type 1 diabetes, as well as evidence from their real-world and clinical experiences. The goal is to link patient needs, data, and insights to all stages of research and development, advancing new therapies and improving care for everyone affected by type 1 diabetes.

Media Contacts:

American Diabetes Association

Michelle Kirkwood, 703-299-2053

press@diabetes.org

Endocrine Society

Jenni Glenn Gingery, 202-971-3655

media@endocrine.org

JDRF

Ayana Young, 212-859-7895

media@jdrf.org

