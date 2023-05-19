Diabetes Management Devices Market size to grow by USD 10.9 billion from 2022 to 2027, Growing focus on the artificial pancreas to be a major trend - Technavio

NEW YORK, May 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The diabetes management devices market is set to grow by USD 10.9 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is expected to be progressing at a CAGR of 8.18% during the forecast period. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rising global burden of diabetes. Diabetes is a chronic disease, in which either the body cannot use insulin effectively or the pancreas produces insufficient insulin. Hyperglycemia, or elevated blood sugar levels, if left untreated, can cause serious harm and complications that can be life-threatening to the patient. The global burden of this disease is rapidly increasing. - Here is an Exclusive report talking about Market scenarios with a historical period (2017-2021) and a forecast period (2023-2027). Download Sample Report in minutes!

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diabetes Management Devices Market 2023-2027

The diabetes management devices market covers the following areas:

The report on the diabetes management devices market provides a holistic update, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis.

Special coverage on the Russia - Ukraine war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession

- war; global inflation; recovery analysis from COVID-19; supply chain disruptions, global trade tensions; and risk of recession Global competitiveness and key competitor positions

Diabetes Management Devices Market 2023-2027 - Market Dynamics

Significant Trends

Growing focus on the artificial pancreas is a leading trend in the diabetes management devices market growth.

The market pays increasing attention to the development and adoption of artificial pancreas systems.

An artificial pancreas is a closed system, which uses a continuous glucose monitor (CGM) and an insulin pump to automatically regulate blood glucose levels in diabetics.

Furthermore, the introduction of artificial pancreas systems has attracted attention due to their ability to improve glycemic control and reduce the risk of hypoglycemia in diabetics.

Hence, such trends fuel the market growth during the forecast period.

Major Challenges

A stringent regulatory framework is a challenge for the diabetes management devices market growth.

Better regulation of medical devices is required to ensure that high-quality, efficient, and safe technology reaches people.

The increasing number and modernization of medical devices pose new regulatory challenges.

For instance, European and US regulatory networks are strict. Providers face several challenges in order to ensure patient safety and bring efficient devices to market.

Market vendors who offer advanced diabetes management devices must comply with stringent regulatory scenarios before commercialization.

Hence, such challenges impede market growth during the forecast period.

Diabetes Management Devices Market 2023-2027: Market Segmentation

The market share growth by the blood glucose monitoring devices segment will be significant for overall market growth during the forecast period. A blood glucose monitoring device measures glucose (sugar) levels in a person's blood and these devices are important for diabetics because they need to monitor blood sugar levels regularly to manage their health. Hence, such factors drive the segment growth during the forecast period.

Companies Mentioned

Abbott Laboratories

B. Braun Melsungen AG

Bionime Corp.

Dexcom Inc.

F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd.

iHealth Labs Inc.

Insulet Corp.

Medtronic Plc

Nemaura Medical Inc.

Nipro Corp.

Nova Biomedical Corp.

Novo Nordisk AS

PHC Holdings Corp.

Prodigy Diabetes Care LL

Sanofi SA

Senseonics Holdings Inc.

WellDoc Inc.

Tandem Diabetes Care Inc.

LifeScan IP Holdings LLC

Eli Lilly and Co.

Vendor Offerings

Abbott Laboratories - The company offers diabetes management devices such as Freestyle Libre 3, Freestyle Libre 2, and Freestyle Lite.

B. Braun Melsungen AG - The company offers diabetes management devices such as Space GlucoseControl System.

The company offers diabetes management devices such as Space GlucoseControl System. Bionime Corp. - The company offers diabetes management devices such as GM550 glucose meters.

Related Reports:

The type 2 diabetes market size is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 10.94% and the size of the market is forecast to increase by USD 39.37 billion between 2022 and 2027. pharmacies, and online pharmacies), and geography (North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW). The rising prevalence of diabetes is notably driving the type 2 diabetes (T2D) market growth.

The digital diabetes management market size is expected to increase by USD 12.45 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 21.15%. Furthermore, this report extensively covers digital diabetes management market segmentation by type (wearable devices and hand-held devices) and geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA). The rising global burden of diabetes is notably driving the digital diabetes management market growth.

Diabetes Management Devices Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 8.18% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 10.9 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 7.6 Regional analysis North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW) Performing market contribution North America at 40% Key countries US, France, Germany, China, and Japan Competitive landscape Leading Vendors, Market Positioning of Vendors, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Abbott Laboratories, B. Braun Melsungen AG, Bionime Corp., Dexcom Inc., F. Hoffmann La Roche Ltd., iHealth Labs Inc., Insulet Corp., Medtronic Plc, Nemaura Medical Inc., Nipro Corp., Nova Biomedical Corp., Novo Nordisk AS, PHC Holdings Corp., Prodigy Diabetes Care LL, Sanofi SA, Senseonics Holdings Inc., WellDoc Inc., Tandem Diabetes Care Inc., LifeScan IP Holdings LLC, and Eli Lilly and Co. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 64: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 65: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 66: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 68: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 69: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 70: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 72: Data Table on Asia - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 73: Chart on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 74: Data Table on Asia - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 84: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 85: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 86: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 88: Data Table on France - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 89: Chart on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 90: Data Table on France - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 92: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 93: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 94: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027

Exhibit 96: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2022-2027 ($ billion)

Exhibit 97: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

Exhibit 98: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2022-2027 (%)

B. Braun Melsungen AG



