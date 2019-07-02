Diabetic Footwear Market Worth $9.65 Billion by 2025 | CAGR: 7.6%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global diabetic footwear market size is expected to reach USD 9.65 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is projected to expand at a CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. Rising importance of specialty footwear which improve the lower body posture and protect the feet from fungal infection is expected to remain a favorable factor. Furthermore, rising concerns over adverse effects associated with obesity are expected to promote the use of diabetic footwear as a preventive measure.

Key suggestions from the report:

Sandals is expected to witness a CAGR of 7.3% from 2019 to 2025, owing to increased usage of these products as casual footwear by people in the age group of 45+ in developed economies including Germany and U.K.

Slippers generated a revenue of USD 1.99 billion in 2018. The segment is expected to hold more than 30% of global market share on account of predominant usage as daily home footwear among health conscious consumers

Online segment is expected to remain the most lucrative distribution channel over the next eight years. These channels are expected to remain a preferred choice on account of various value-added benefits including cash benefits and free-home delivery by the footwear companies and e-commerce portals

Europe is expected to remain one of the largest markets, accounting for more than USD 1.93 billion by 2025. The region is expected to lead on account of increasing health consciousness of consumers from prominent markets such as Germany , U.K., France , and Italy

The diabetic footwear market is highly competitive in nature with the main players including DJO Global Inc.; Drew Shoes; I-Runner; and Dr. Zen Products, Inc. Various manufacturers are concentrating on new product launches, capacity expansion, and technological innovation to cater to the existing and future demand from new application segments.

Read 110 page research report with TOC on "Diabetic Footwear Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Slippers, Sandals, Shoes), By Distribution Channel (Online, Offline), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2019 - 2025"

Shoes are expected to generate a revenue of USD 3.31 billion by 2025. The segment is expected to lead the market in light of its increased utility among office-going population. Furthermore, fluctuating diet patterns and hectic lifestyle among middle class population in emerging economies including China and India is expected to encourage consumers to use diabetic shoes as a regular footwear option.

Grand View Research has segmented the global diabetic footwear market on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region:

Diabetic Footwear Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Slippers



Sandals



Shoes

Diabetic Footwear Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

Online



Offline

Diabetic Footwear Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada





Mexico



Europe



Germany





Italy





France





U.K.



Asia-Pacific



China





Japan





India



Central and South America



Brazil



Middle East Africa



South Africa





U.A.E.





Saudi Arabia

SOURCE Grand View Research, Inc.