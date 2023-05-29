Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Trial Pipeline Space Brims With Novel Emerging Therapies with Over 50 Key Companies Working in the Domain | DelveInsight

The prevalence of diabetic retinopathy has been rising over the past few years, which prompts the growing demand for treatment options. The increasing prevalence of diabetic retinopathy and the growing research and development activities to develop novel therapies to treat diabetic retinopathy to drive the market. The companies developing the potential therapies in the last stage of development include Roche, Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, and several others.

LAS VEGAS, May 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DelveInsight's ' Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Insight – 2023 ' report provides comprehensive global coverage of pipeline diabetic retinopathy therapies in various stages of clinical development, major pharmaceutical companies working to advance the pipeline space and future growth potential of the diabetic retinopathy pipeline domain.

Key Takeaways from the Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Report

DelveInsight's diabetic retinopathy pipeline report depicts a robust space with 50+ active players working to develop 55+ pipeline therapies for diabetic retinopathy treatment.

active players working to develop pipeline therapies for diabetic retinopathy treatment. Key diabetic retinopathy companies such as Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, Regenxbio Inc., OcuTerra Therapeutics, Ocular Therapeutix, Bayer, RemeGen, Roche, Ocuphire Pharma, Adverum Biotechnologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, Palatin Technologies, Valo Health, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Kubota Vision, MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Oxurion, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Ocugen, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others are evaluating new diabetic retinopathy drugs to improve the treatment landscape.

and others are evaluating new diabetic retinopathy drugs to improve the treatment landscape. Promising diabetic retinopathy pipeline therapies in various stages of development include KSI-301, Brolucizumab, RGX 314, OTT-166, OTX-TKI, Runcaciguat, RC 28 E, RG7774, APX3330, ADVM-022, Faricimab, BI 764524, PL8331, OPL-0401, EYP-1901, emixustat hydrochloride, MS-553, THR-149, AR-13503, AXT107, OCU200, D 4517.2, Elamipretide, and others.

and others. In May 2023 , Oculic Holding AG announced positive top-line results from Stage 1 of its Phase III DIAMOND trial of OCS-01 eye drops in diabetic macular edema (DME). According to the company, the DIAMOND trial in diabetic macular edema with topical OCS-01 met its stage 1 objective of validating the loading and maintenance dosing regimen designed to optimize OCS-01 efficacy potential with robust statistical significance.

announced positive top-line results from Stage 1 of its trial of eye drops in diabetic macular edema (DME). According to the company, the DIAMOND trial in diabetic macular edema with topical met its stage 1 objective of validating the loading and maintenance dosing regimen designed to optimize efficacy potential with robust statistical significance. In April 2023 , Palatin Technologies announced The International Journal of Molecular Sciences published a manuscript, "Stimulating the Melanocortin System in Uveitis and Diabetes Preserves the Structure and Anti-Inflammatory Activity of the Retina" by Tat Fong Ng and Andrew W. Taylor from Department of Ophthalmology, Boston University Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine, in Boston, Massachusetts . The manuscript summarizes data demonstrating the effects of PL8331 in two mouse models of retinal disease, experimental autoimmune uveoretinitis (EAU) and diabetic retinopathy (DR). Palatin and the National Institute of Health (NIH) and the Massachusetts Lions Eye Research Foundation provided funding for the study.

announced published a manuscript, by Tat Fong Ng and from Department of Ophthalmology, Chobanian and Avedisian School of Medicine, in . The manuscript summarizes data demonstrating the effects of in two mouse models of retinal disease, experimental autoimmune uveoretinitis (EAU) and diabetic retinopathy (DR). and the (NIH) and the provided funding for the study. In February 2023 , Ocugen announced that it had submitted an Investigational New Drug application (IND) with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of OCU200 , a fusion protein with a distinct mechanism of action (MOA), for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). This regulatory milestone fulfills the Company's commitment to file the IND for OCU200 within the first quarter of 2023.

announced that it had submitted an with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of , a fusion protein with a distinct mechanism of action (MOA), for the treatment of diabetic macular edema (DME). This regulatory milestone fulfills the Company's commitment to file the IND for within the first quarter of 2023. In January 2023 , Ocuphire Pharma announced topline efficacy and safety results from its ZETA-1 Phase II trial evaluating oral APX3330 for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR). Oral APX3330 demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability allowing for a potential attractive non-invasive option for protection of vision in both eyes in DR patients.

announced topline efficacy and safety results from its trial evaluating oral for the treatment of diabetic retinopathy (DR). Oral demonstrated favorable safety and tolerability allowing for a potential attractive non-invasive option for protection of vision in both eyes in DR patients. In May 2022 , EyePoint Pharmaceuticals announced the EYP-1901 license to Betta Pharmaceuticals, to develop and commercialize EYP-1901 in China , Hong Kong , Macau , and Taiwan . EyePoint retains all rights for EYP-1901 in the rest of the world and expands its exclusive rights to local delivery of vorolanib for the treatment of all ophthalmic diseases, including diabetic macular edema (DME).

The diabetic retinopathy pipeline report provides detailed profiles of pipeline assets, a comparative analysis of clinical and non-clinical stage diabetic retinopathy drugs, inactive and dormant assets, a comprehensive assessment of driving and restraining factors, and an assessment of opportunities and risks in the diabetic retinopathy clinical trial landscape.

Diabetic Retinopathy Overview

Diabetic retinopathy is a microvascular condition caused by diabetes mellitus's long-term effects. Diabetic retinopathy can cause vision-threatening retinal damage, eventually leading to blindness. It is found in one-third of patients with diabetes and is linked to an increased risk of life-threatening systemic vascular consequences such as stroke, coronary heart disease, and heart failure. Diabetic retinopathy affects an estimated 40% (8% for vision-threatening retinopathy) of people with type 2 diabetes and 86% (42%) of people with type 1 diabetes in the United States.

The keys to avoiding diabetic retinopathy blindness are early detection and appropriate intervention. Several large studies have found that the onset of diabetic retinopathy does not usually occur within the first 5 years of type 1 diabetes diagnosis. In contrast, the onset of type 2 diabetes is frequently more subtle, and as a result, retinal damage may be evident at the time of diagnosis. As a result, screening for diabetic retinopathy is advised in type 2 diabetics at the time of diagnosis.

A snapshot of the Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Drugs mentioned in the report:

Drugs Company Phase MoA RoA KSI-301 Kodiak Sciences Phase III Vascular endothelial growth factors inhibitor Intravitreal Brolucizumab Novartis Phase III Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitor Intravitreal RGX 314 Regenxbio Inc. Phase II Gene transference NA Runcaciguat modified release Bayer Phase II Guanylate cyclase stimulants Oral OTT-166 OcuTerra Therapeutics Phase II Integrin alphaVbeta3 antagonists; Integrin alphaVbeta6 inhibitors; Integrin alphavbeta8 inhibitors Topical APX3330 Ocuphire Pharma Phase II Angiogenesis inhibitors; APEX1 protein inhibitors; DNA apurinic apyrimidinic site lyase inhibitors Oral OTX-TKI Ocular Therapeutix Phase I Angiogenesis inhibitors; Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists; Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors; Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists; Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists Intravitreal

Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutics Assessment

The diabetic retinopathy pipeline report proffers an integral view of diabetic retinopathy emerging novel therapies segmented by stage, product type, molecule type, mechanism of action, and route of administration.

Scope of the Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Report

Coverage : Global

: Global Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutic Assessment By Product Type: Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination

Mono, Combination, Mono/Combination Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutic Assessment By Clinical Stages: Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III

Discovery, Pre-clinical, Phase I, Phase II, Phase III Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutics Assessment By Route of Administration: Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical

Oral, Intravenous, Subcutaneous, Parenteral, Topical Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutics Assessment By Molecule Type : Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy

: Recombinant fusion proteins, Small molecule, Monoclonal antibody, Peptide, Polymer, Gene therapy Diabetic Retinopathy Therapeutics Assessment By Mechanism of Action: Vascular endothelial growth factors inhibitors, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors, Gene transference, Integrin alphaVbeta3 antagonists, Integrin alphaVbeta6 inhibitors, Integrin alphavbeta8 inhibitors, Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists, Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists, Guanylate cyclase stimulants, APEX1 protein inhibitors, DNA apurinic apyrimidinic site lyase inhibitors

Vascular endothelial growth factors inhibitors, Angiogenesis inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor A inhibitors, Gene transference, Integrin alphaVbeta3 antagonists, Integrin alphaVbeta6 inhibitors, Integrin alphavbeta8 inhibitors, Platelet-derived growth factor beta receptor antagonists, Protein tyrosine kinase inhibitors, Proto oncogene protein c-kit inhibitors, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor 3 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-1 antagonists, Vascular endothelial growth factor receptor-2 antagonists, Guanylate cyclase stimulants, APEX1 protein inhibitors, DNA apurinic apyrimidinic site lyase inhibitors Key Diabetic Retinopathy Companies : Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, Regenxbio Inc., OcuTerra Therapeutics, Ocular Therapeutix, Bayer, RemeGen, Roche, Ocuphire Pharma, Adverum Biotechnologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, Palatin Technologies, Valo Health, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Kubota Vision, MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Oxurion, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Ocugen, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others.

: Kodiak Sciences, Novartis, Regenxbio Inc., OcuTerra Therapeutics, Ocular Therapeutix, Bayer, RemeGen, Roche, Ocuphire Pharma, Adverum Biotechnologies, Boehringer Ingelheim, Palatin Technologies, Valo Health, EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Kubota Vision, MingSight Pharmaceuticals, Oxurion, Aerie Pharmaceuticals, AsclepiX Therapeutics, Ocugen, Ashvattha Therapeutics, Stealth BioTherapeutics, and others. Key Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Therapies: KSI-301, Brolucizumab, RGX 314, OTT-166, OTX-TKI, Runcaciguat, RC 28 E, RG7774, APX3330, ADVM-022, Faricimab, BI 764524, PL8331, OPL-0401, EYP-1901, emixustat hydrochloride, MS-553, THR-149, AR-13503, AXT107, OCU200, D 4517.2, Elamipretide, and others.

Table of Contents

1. Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Report Introduction 2. Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Report Executive Summary 3. Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline: Overview 4. Diabetic Retinopathy Clinical Trial Therapeutics 5. Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Pre-registration) 6. Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline: Late-Stage Products (Phase III) 7. Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline: Mid-Stage Products (Phase II) 8. Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline: Early-Stage Products (Phase I) 9. Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline Therapeutics Assessment 10. Inactive Products in the Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline 11. Company-University Collaborations (Licensing/Partnering) Analysis 12. Key Companies 13. Key Products in the Diabetic Retinopathy Pipeline 14. Unmet Needs 15. Market Drivers and Barriers 16. Future Perspectives and Conclusion 17. Analyst Views 18. Appendix

