Diadem Unveils Novel Findings on Early Alzheimer's Disease Detection Using p53-Specific Antibody at CTAD 2024

MILAN, Nov. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diadem SpA, in partnership with researchers from the University of Texas Medical Branch, led by Prof. Rakez Kayed from the Mitchell Center for Neurodegenerative Disorders, presented groundbreaking findings at the 2024 Clinical Trials on Alzheimer's Disease (CTAD) conference. The study focused on U-p53AZ, a conformational variant of the p53 protein linked to Alzheimer's disease (AD). Using a U-p53AZ-specific antibody developed by Diadem, the team identified the presence of this misfolded protein in human brain tissue, providing critical insights into AD pathology.

Managing cognitive decline and dementia is particularly challenging in the early stages, partly due to the lack of reliable and affordable biomarkers. Misfolding of the p53 protein, detected by U-p53AZ, has been developed as a prognostic tool for AD. Previous studies showed that measuring U-p53AZ levels in plasma using a proprietary antibody could predict the risk of significant cognitive deterioration in Alzheimer's disease (AD). This current study extends those findings by applying the U-p53AZ antibody to brain tissue, further validating its role in AD diagnosis.

Researchers applied U-p53AZ to brain samples from various Braak stages, which track AD progression. The antibody selectively bound to misfolded p53 in AD tissues, with minimal binding in healthy controls. Co-staining with phosphorylated tau (pTau), a key AD marker, reinforced the association between p53 misfolding and tau pathology, suggesting a strong link to AD progression.

Prof. Rakez Kayed stated, "The co-localization of misfolded p53 with phosphorylated tau suggests a mechanistic interaction that warrants further investigation, particularly as a target for early diagnostic intervention." His comments underscore the significance of the findings in identifying new diagnostic and therapeutic strategies.

Dr. Sam Agus, Chief Medical Officer at Diadem, added, "Our results demonstrate that U-p53AZ not only identifies a conformation-specific form of p53 linked to Alzheimer's disease but also correlates with disease severity through Braak staging.

The study expands on prior work (Piccirella et al, JPAD, 2022), positioning U-p53AZ as a robust tool for both early and advanced AD detection. Its potential for clinical application in diagnostic settings is significant, particularly in light of its ability to distinguish AD-related p53 misfolding from normal p53 conformations.

