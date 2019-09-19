Diageo North America Employees Convene For Local Volunteer Efforts

"We aim to celebrate life, every day, everywhere – in the community and for the community, and so it's wonderful to be able to join together so many of our employees in a shared effort to get out and give back," said Deirdre Mahlan, President, Diageo North America. "We've built on the success of last year's collective volunteer activity, and it's rewarding to know that nearly 1000 Diageo North America employees are participating this year."

To mobilize its hundreds of New York and Connecticut employees, Diageo partnered with three local organizations to make a greater impact: New York Cares, Partnership for Parks, and Billion Oyster Project. Via New York Cares, volunteers assisted in the restoration of historic buildings on Governors Island, working to clean, paint and garden.

"Many of our city's public spaces would fall into disrepair without the work of New York Cares volunteers," said Gary Bagley, Executive Director, New York Cares. "Through our partnership, Diageo volunteers are creating new bright spaces to enjoy and use for art studios, historical tours, and galleries."

A different team of employee volunteers worked with Partnership for Parks on horticulture and painting projects at two Lower Manhattan parks spaces.

"Partnerships for Parks could not do the essential work of caring for New York City's green spaces without the help of our partners," said Sabina Saragoussi, Director, Partnerships for Parks. "Today, Diageo brought out over 130 volunteers to weed, plant and mulch garden beds, and paint fencing and retaining walls at both City Hall Park and Columbus Park in lower Manhattan. Their hard work will benefit the surrounding communities of these two parks for months and years to come. We thank Diageo for working with us today to help ensure that all New Yorkers have access to beautiful, vibrant parks."

Those volunteering with Billion Oyster Project helped by building oyster reefs, preparing shells for baby oysters and monitoring biodiversity.

"We are thrilled to be a charity of choice for Diageo CAREs Day 2019," said Montana Jernigan, Donor Relations Manager at Billion Oyster Project. "Every BOP volunteer becomes part of our journey to restore New York Harbor, and we are thankful for the enthusiasm of Diageo's staff."

In addition to the 300 employees volunteering in New York City, close to 700 Diageo North America employees have also coordinated efforts in their respective communities across Canada and the United States. Diageo staff at 15 separate locations rolled up their sleeves to assist with a variety of causes, including hunger, community beautification, economic independence for underserved communities and helping military families in need.

Diageo supports a culture of giving and is proud to offer employees a competitive benefits package that includes five extra days per year, which can be used to serve the local community. To learn more about Diageo's work, including its company values, and brands with purpose, visit www.diageo.com.

