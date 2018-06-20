Diageo North America's Namita Subramanian named to the 2018 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award

"This recognition for Namita has particular importance for her and for Diageo North America," said Alessandra Ginante, Executive Vice President of Human Resources for Diageo North America. "This is the second year in a row one of our leaders has been recognized by this prestigious Asian American business forum for contributions to the general economy."

Sandra Lalli, SVP and Assistant General Counsel at Diageo North America, was honored with this very same award in 2017.

Ms. Subramanian has more than 21 years of diverse finance experience and has spent most of her career at Diageo North America. Her areas of expertise includes: Business Performance Management, Financial Planning and Analysis, Customer Planning, Business Strategy, Business Decision Support, and Global Audit and Risk. As SVP, Commercial Finance, she is responsible for the finance organization that supports Diageo's U.S. spirits business.

"We believe there is strength in alliances," said John Wang, president of Asian American Business Development Center. "At the same time, we do not want to lose sight of the critical need to honor and showcase the best and brightest from the Asian American business community."

The full "2018 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award" listing is available online at http://outstanding50award.com/awardees/.

Diageo has been an early and active supporter of equal rights of all people. On March 1, Diageo North America CEO Deirdre Mahlan joined more than 350 of her peers in pledging herself and Diageo to take action to cultivate a workplace where diverse perspectives and experiences are welcomed and respected by signing the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion™ Pledge.

2018 Outstanding 50 Asian Americans in Business Award is part of a growing list of honors Diageo has earned for its commitment to diversity and inclusion. Additional recent honors include:

2018 – Diageo earned 100 percent on the Human Rights Campaign Foundation's Annual Corporate Equality Index for LGBTQ Workplace Equality for the 10th consecutive year.

2018 – Diageo received the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Award.

2018 – Diageo listed as a Top Company for Executive Women by National Association of Female Executives (NAFE) for eighth year.

2018 – Diageo signed the CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion TM pledge. Diageo North America was the first beverage alcohol company to make such a commitment.

2017 – Diageo named on Diversity MBA's 2017 "50 Out Front for Diversity Leadership" list of the best places for women and diverse managers to work for the sixth consecutive year.

2017 – Diageo named one of Working Mother Magazine's "100 Best Companies" for the ninth consecutive year.

2017 – Diageo listed on Great Place to Work® Top 25 Best Global Companies for fourth consecutive year.

2016 – Diageo named as one of the Best Places to Work for New Dads Report by Fatherly.

About Diageo

Diageo is a global leader in beverage alcohol with an outstanding collection of brands including Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, Bulleit and Buchanan's whiskies, Smirnoff, Cîroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray and Guinness.

Diageo is listed on both the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: DEO) and the London Stock Exchange (LSE: DGE) and our products are sold in more than 180 countries around the world. For more information about Diageo, our people, our brands, and performance, visit us at www.diageo.com. Visit Diageo's global responsible drinking resource, www.DRINKiQ.com, for information, initiatives, and ways to share best practice. Follow us on Twitter for news and information about Diageo North America: @Diageo_NA.

Celebrating life, every day, everywhere.

About Asian American Business Development Center

The Asian American Business Development Center was established in New York City in 1994 to promote greater recognition of Asian American businesses' contributions to the general economy. AABDC encourages Asian American businesses to be more actively involved in issues and policies that directly affect them at the federal, state and city levels and provides capacity-building assistance to business entities that enables them to compete in the mainstream marketplace and expand business opportunities.

Over the years, AABDC has created a significant presence within the Asian American business community in the U.S., and following the global economy, has established a credible position as a middleman introducing business opportunities between China and New York.

