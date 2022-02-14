Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe to Record 5.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |Evolving Opportunities with Agfa-Gevaert NV & Canon Inc| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Feb 14, 2022, 09:00 ET
NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest offering, Diagnostic Imaging Market In Europe report provides a detailed analysis on the competitive scenario, trends, drivers, challenges, and market growth across various regions. 51% of the market's growth will originate from the Rest of Europe during the forecast period. Sweden, the UK, and Finland are the key markets for diagnostic imaging market in Europe. Market growth in this region will be faster than the growth of the market in other regions. The high adoption of technologically advanced diagnostic devices will facilitate the diagnostic imaging market in Europe to grow in the Rest of Europe over the forecast period. The diagnostic imaging market in Europe is estimated to grow by USD 2.94 billion from 2021 to 2026, growing at a CAGR of 6.70% as per the latest market report by Technavio.
Company Profiles
The diagnostic imaging market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The diagnostic imaging market in Europe report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Onex Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG.
Few Companies with Key Offerings -
- Agfa-Gevaert NV - The company offers diagnostic imaging products such as Dura-Line Flat Panel DR for digital radiology.
- Canon Inc. - The company offers diagnostic imaging products such as Aplio i-series ultrasound.
- Esaote Spa - The company offers diagnostic imaging products such as the ultrasound machine, MyLab X75.
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - The company offers diagnostic imaging products such as X-ray imaging devices.
- General Electric Co. - The company offers diagnostic imaging products such as Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry and ultrasonometer system
Market Dynamics - Drivers & Challenges
Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic conditions in Europe, technological advancements, and upgrades in medical imaging modalities will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with diagnostic imaging will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.
Competitive Analysis
The competitive scenario provided in the diagnostic imaging market in Europe report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Market Segmentation
- By Type, the market is classified into segments X-rays, ultrasound, MRI scans, CT scans, and others.
- By Geography, the market is classified as Sweden, UK, Finland, and Rest of Europe.
Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the diagnostic imaging market size in Europe and actionable market insights on each segment.
|
Diagnostic Imaging Market In Europe Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
USD 2.94 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
5.11
|
Regional analysis
|
Sweden, UK, Finland, and Rest of Europe
|
Performing market contribution
|
Rest of Europe at 51%
|
Key consumer countries
|
Sweden, UK, and Finland
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Onex Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
|
Customization purview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Content
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2021
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2021 - 2026
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Type
- Market segments
- Comparison by Type
- X-rays - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Ultrasound - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- MRI scans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- CT scans - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Others - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by Type
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- Sweden - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Finland - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Rest of Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- Agfa-Gevaert NV
- Canon Inc.
- Esaote Spa
- FUJIFILM Holdings Corp.
- General Electric Co.
- Hologic Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Onex Corp.
- Shimadzu Corp.
- Siemens AG
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
