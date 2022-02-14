Diagnostic Imaging Market in Europe to Record 5.11% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 |Evolving Opportunities with Agfa-Gevaert NV & Canon Inc| 17000+ Technavio Reports

Company Profiles

The diagnostic imaging market in Europe is fragmented and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The diagnostic imaging market in Europe report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors including Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Onex Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG.

Few Companies with Key Offerings -

Agfa-Gevaert NV - The company offers diagnostic imaging products such as Dura-Line Flat Panel DR for digital radiology.

Canon Inc. - The company offers diagnostic imaging products such as Aplio i-series ultrasound.

Esaote Spa - The company offers diagnostic imaging products such as the ultrasound machine, MyLab X75.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corp. - The company offers diagnostic imaging products such as X-ray imaging devices.

General Electric Co. - The company offers diagnostic imaging products such as Dual-energy X-ray Absorptiometry and ultrasonometer system

Market Dynamics - Drivers & Challenges

Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic conditions in Europe, technological advancements, and upgrades in medical imaging modalities will be crucial in driving the growth of the market. However, the high costs associated with diagnostic imaging will restrict the market growth. The holistic analysis of the drivers & challenges will help in deducing end goals and refining marketing strategies to gain a competitive edge.

Competitive Analysis

The competitive scenario provided in the diagnostic imaging market in Europe report analyzes, evaluates, and positions companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered for this analysis include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.

Market Segmentation

By Type, the market is classified into segments X-rays, ultrasound, MRI scans, CT scans, and others.

the market is classified into segments X-rays, ultrasound, MRI scans, CT scans, and others. By Geography, the market is classified as Sweden , UK, Finland , and Rest of Europe .

Technavio report provides an accurate prediction of the contribution of all the segments to the growth of the diagnostic imaging market size in Europe and actionable market insights on each segment.

Diagnostic Imaging Market In Europe Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.70% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 2.94 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 5.11 Regional analysis Sweden, UK, Finland, and Rest of Europe Performing market contribution Rest of Europe at 51% Key consumer countries Sweden, UK, and Finland Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled Agfa-Gevaert NV, Canon Inc., Esaote Spa, FUJIFILM Holdings Corp., General Electric Co., Hologic Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Onex Corp., Shimadzu Corp., and Siemens AG Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

