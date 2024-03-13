Diagnostics Direct, LLC Announces Formation of a Medical Advisory Board

STONE HARBOR, N.J., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diagnostics Direct LLC, a leading provider of diagnostic testing solutions, is proud to announce the formation of its distinguished Medical Advisory Board. The Board was established to aid the company in their efforts to enhance syphilis diagnosis and care, as well as identify areas needing specific attention. Norman Proulx, Co-Founder and CEO, emphasized the company's dedication to broadening access to Syphilis Health Check™ for underserved groups, including newborns and those seeking self-testing options.

"With Syphilis Health Check being the sole FDA 510(k) cleared and CLIA Waived rapid syphilis test on the market for more than a decade, our goal is to adapt it for newborn testing and expand its reach through self-testing. These initiatives are fully backed and advanced by our Board members."

The newly formed Advisory Board is comprised of highly respected experts in the field of sexually transmitted infections (STIs) diagnosis and treatment:

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner , MD, MPH, a renowned Clinical Professor of Medicine, Infectious Diseases, and Public Health at the Keck School of Medicine, USC .

, MD, MPH, a renowned Clinical Professor of Medicine, Infectious Diseases, and Public Health at the Keck School of Medicine, . Dr. Leandro Mena , MD, MPH, FIDSA, the distinguished former Director of the Division of STD Prevention (DSTDP) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

, MD, MPH, FIDSA, the distinguished former Director of the Division of STD Prevention (DSTDP) at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Dr. Irene Stafford , MD, MS, a respected board-certified maternal and fetal specialist at the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston (Children's Memorial Hermann Hospital).

Board members have expressed their enthusiasm for the impact they can have on the syphilis epidemic by working with Diagnostics Direct:

Dr. Jeffrey Klausner remarked, "I am pleased to lead the Diagnostics Direct Medical Advisory Board. We urgently need innovative companies like Diagnostics Direct to be at the table to help health officials and doctors address the congenital syphilis crisis. We have an Advisory Board with deep expertise in syphilis and the public health response which will make it easier to get the tests out to those who need it most."

Dr. Irene A. Stafford added, "I am excited to work on new innovative and patient-centered approaches to target maternal and congenital syphilis with my team of experts at Diagnostics Direct."

Dr. Leandro Mena shared, "I am thrilled to join the Diagnostics Direct Medical Advisory Board, where our shared dedication to revolutionizing point-of-care testing and enhancing syphilis diagnostics is key. Early diagnosis and prompt treatment are vital for improving sexual health. With our collective expertise, we're committed to advancing diagnostic solutions that meet the evolving needs of healthcare providers and patients."

The formation of the Medical Advisory Board by Diagnostics Direct signifies a major step forward in combating the spread of syphilis through innovative, accessible testing solutions. This initiative aligns with the company's mission to improve public health outcomes through cutting-edge diagnostics.

About Syphilis Health Check™:

Syphilis Health Check™ is the first and only FDA CLIA-Waived rapid treponemal syphilis test. Using just a single drop of whole blood from a finger stick, results are available in as little as 10 minutes. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted the CLIA Waiver for Syphilis Health Check in 2014.

About Diagnostics Direct, LLC:

Diagnostics Direct, LLC, is a leader in the development and distribution of diagnostic tests for sexually transmitted infections with a focus on providing accessible, high-quality testing solutions for healthcare providers and patients alike.

For prompt results and immediate patient care, trust Diagnostics Direct. Visit www.diagnosticsdirect2u.com for more information or to request samples.

