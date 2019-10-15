Dial® & Big Brothers Big Sisters Promote Healthy Hygiene Habits on Global Handwashing Day

Global Handwashing Day is a chance to emphasize the importance of hand washing, and as part of the Healthier Futures™ program, both brands are committed to reaching as many mentees ("Littles") as possible with this message. To build excitement for Global Handwashing Day 2019, Dial® held a contest asking Littles to submit drawings of a memorable moment with their Bigs. Dial® selected the artwork of a Little from Kansas City to be featured on a limited-edition version of Dial® Coconut Water Mango Hand Soap. This custom hand soap was donated to Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies to support activities promoting hand washing in the days leading up to Global Handwashing Day.

The 2019 Global Handwashing Day theme is "Clean Hands for All." Handwashing at critical times is one of the most important ways to stay healthy and help children grow strong. To help share this message, Dial® has partnered with renowned NYC-based dermatologist and Founder of Entière Dermatology, Dr. Melissa K. Levin, to share her knowledge and expertise on this topic. Dr. Levin says, "As a board-certified dermatologist, hand washing is one of the best ways to avoid getting sick and spreading illnesses. The most efficient way to wash your hands is with soap and water, for at least 20 seconds. I recommend using effective soaps such as the Foaming Antibacterial Hand Wash from Dial, which is proven to kill 99.9% of bacteria while still being gentle on hands."

This is the fourth year Dial® has partnered with a charitable cause as part of Global Handwashing Day. In 2018, Dial® began its Healthier FuturesTM program and pledged to donate $100,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America. This year, they donated 9,000 limited-edition Dial® Coconut Water Mango Hand Soaps to 40 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies across the nation, and as part of their continued giving efforts, will once again donate $100,000 to Big Brothers Big Sisters.

For more information, visit Global Handwashing Day, Dial and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America to share the knowledge of proper, frequent handwashing with friends and family on Tuesday, October 15, and beyond.

About Healthier Futures™

Dial® and Big Brothers Big Sisters of America® are collaborating on a Healthier Futures™ program which aims to teach children healthy hygiene habits and guide them to reach their full potential. Through wellness promotions, monetary and product donations, our collective mission is to promote wellness to improve overall health and well-being for all families. Helping Littles gain confidence through healthy hygiene habits and mentoring relationships will inspire healthier futures and lead kids to become successful young adults.

About Henkel in North America

In North America, Henkel operates across its three business units: Adhesive Technologies, Beauty Care, and Laundry & Home Care. Its portfolio of well-known consumer and industrial brands includes Schwarzkopf® hair care, Dial® soaps, Right Guard® antiperspirants, Persil®, Purex® and all® laundry detergents, Snuggle® fabric softeners, as well as Loctite®, Technomelt® and Bonderite® adhesives. With sales of around 6 billion US dollars (5 billion euros) in 2018, North America accounts for 25 percent of the company's global sales. Henkel employs approximately 9,000 people across the U.S., Canada and Puerto Rico. For more information, please visit www.henkel-northamerica.com.

About Henkel

Henkel operates globally with a well-balanced and diversified portfolio. The company holds leading positions with its three business units in both industrial and consumer businesses thanks to strong brands, innovations and technologies. Henkel Adhesive Technologies is the global leader in the adhesives market – across all industry segments worldwide. In its Laundry & Home Care and Beauty Care businesses, Henkel holds leading positions in many markets and categories around the world. Founded in 1876, Henkel looks back on more than 140 years of success. In 2018, Henkel reported sales of around 20 billion euros and adjusted operating profit of around 3.5 billion euros. Henkel employs around 53,000 people globally – a passionate and highly diverse team, united by a strong company culture, a common purpose to create sustainable value, and shared values. As a recognized leader in sustainability, Henkel holds top positions in many international indices and rankings. Henkel's preferred shares are listed in the German stock index DAX. For more information, please visit www.henkel.com.



About Dial®

America's trusted brand for 70 years, Dial® delivers clean, healthy skin for you and your family with products for Women, Men, and Kids. From bar soap, body wash, and liquid hand soap, our products provide benefits such as moisture, exfoliation, protection, replenishment and more. Healthier Skin. Healthier Us. www.dialsoap.com

About Big Brothers Big Sisters of America

Since 1904, Big Brothers Big Sisters has been creating and supporting one-to-one mentoring relationships that ignite the power and promise of youth. Big Brothers Big Sisters' evidence-based approach is designed to create positive youth outcomes, including educational success, avoidance of risky behaviors, higher aspirations, greater confidence, and improved relationships. Currently, 240 Big Brothers Big Sisters agencies are located across the country, in all 50 states. More information can be found at: BigBrothersBigSisters.org.

