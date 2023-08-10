Dial before you dig - Duke Energy reminds customers to call 811 on National Safe Digging Day

Aug. 11 is 811 Day – a day dedicated to the importance of calling 811 at least three business days before digging begins

Duke Energy received more than 200 reports of damage to underground electric lines in Indiana this year

Video here : Learn more about how the 811 process works

PLAINFIELD, Ind., Aug. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- National Safe Digging Day (also known as 811 Day) is observed Aug. 11, and Duke Energy is reminding professional excavators and do-it-yourselfers of the importance of calling 811 before digging to protect the nation's underground utility infrastructure, prevent potential injury and avoid electric outages.

"This summer and fall, many homeowners and contractors will work on yard and landscaping projects that require digging or excavating," said Stan Pinegar, president of Duke Energy Indiana. "Before you pick up the shovel or power up excavation equipment, dial 811 at least three business days before digging to help keep yourself and our communities safe and to prevent costly and potentially dangerous damage to underground utility lines."

Call first, dig second

The national "811 Call Before You Dig" system was created so anyone who plans to dig can have underground utility lines clearly marked by making a free call. Contractors, homeowners, business owners and anyone preparing for a digging project should call 811 at least three business days before digging begins. The local utilities will then send a crew to mark underground lines in the area (electric, natural gas, water, sewer, phone, cable TV and others) with stakes, flags or paint.

Digging into the damage data

From January to June 2023, Duke Energy received more than 200 reports of damage to underground electric lines in Indiana.

"We are committed to the safe operation of our underground infrastructure and the safety of our customers, employees and communities," Pinegar added. "While accidents do happen, most damaged lines can be prevented with a free call to 811."

For additional information about 811, visit duke-energy.com/safety-and-preparedness/call-before-you-dig . To contact the 811 center, dial 811 or visit call811.com .

For additional information, see our story on illumination .

Duke Energy Indiana



Duke Energy Indiana, a subsidiary of Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), provides about 6,600 megawatts of owned electric capacity to approximately 890,000 customers in a 23,000-square-mile service area, making it Indiana's largest electric supplier.

Contact: McKenzie Barbknecht

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy