Duke Energy Foundation launches America250 grant opportunity for nonprofits in six states

Foundation kicks off America250 with a more than $1 million investment in its communities

Grants will support local projects that empower veterans, enhance shared green spaces and expand access to history and civics education

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- In honor of America's upcoming 250th anniversary, the Duke Energy Foundation is inviting qualified nonprofits in North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and Florida to apply for America250 grants ranging from $5,000 to $20,000. The enterprise request for proposals (RFP) opens Jan. 12 and will fund projects that demonstrate local impact and alignment with spirit of the Foundation's America250 core themes, including:

Careers for veterans: Workforce development programs that help veterans transition to civilian careers.

Workforce development programs that help veterans transition to civilian careers. Sharing the American story: Local history projects, public exhibits, preservation of historic sites, educational programming, or field trips that celebrate America's founding and ideals.

Local history projects, public exhibits, preservation of historic sites, educational programming, or field trips that celebrate America's founding and ideals. Care for our country: Community cleanups, park revitalizations, public landscaping, or improvements to shared green spaces.

"America250 is more than a milestone – it's an opportunity to reflect on our nation's history, recognize the contributions of all Americans and support the next generation through community-led projects," said Loree Elswick, president of the Duke Energy Foundation. "Our investment is focused on uplifting the places and people that shape our communities."

What to Know

Eligible applicants: Qualified 501(c)(3) nonprofits serving Duke Energy communities.

Governmental entities are not eligible for America250 grant funding.

One application per organization.

How to Apply

Application window: Jan. 12-Feb. 20.

Title your application "America250: [Insert description of the request]."

Visit our website to learn more or apply.

Duke Energy Foundation

The Duke Energy Foundation provides more than $30 million annually in philanthropic support to meet the needs of communities where Duke Energy customers live and work. The Foundation is funded by Duke Energy shareholders.

Duke Energy

Duke Energy (NYSE: DUK), a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of America's largest energy holding companies. The company's electric utilities serve 8.6 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky, and collectively own 55,100 megawatts of energy capacity. Its natural gas utilities serve 1.7 million customers in North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky.

Contact: Gina DiPietro

24-Hour: 800.559.3853

SOURCE Duke Energy