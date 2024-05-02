DialCare Launches New Telehealth-Focused Podcast

FRISCO, Texas, May 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- DialCare is excited to announce the debut of its new podcast, "Dialed-In on the Virtual Care Journey." This monthly podcast series will aim to help listeners navigate the ever-evolving landscape of virtual care by providing the latest industry news and expertise.

The inaugural episode, which officially debuted on March 28th, 2024, introduced co-hosts Jeremy Hedrick, Chief Operations Officer of DialCare, and Becca Bean, Senior Vice President of DialCare, as they shared their respective backgrounds and experiences in the telehealth industry. They also gave listeners an overview of the pandemic's monumental influence on the virtual care landscape and how DialCare quickly adapted to expand its suite of virtual health solutions.

"It is inspiring to be part of an industry dedicated to delivering accessible, affordable and convenient care," Mrs. Bean said. "We're thrilled to use this podcast platform as an opportunity to share our passion for virtual care and open the conversation about its growth and impact on patients across the nation."

The second episode is now live and dives deeper into DialCare's innovative programs and services. Future installments will highlight advancements in the telehealth field and feature insightful discussions with guest speakers, including health care providers and other industry experts.

"Even with our collective experience in the telehealth field, we know there's always more to learn," Mr. Hedrick said. "In addition to sharing our own insight, we look forward to speaking with pioneering, forward-thinking guests about their unique perspectives within the industry."

"As an innovative, adaptive leader in the virtual care space, DialCare is excited to launch this podcast series as a new way to connect with our audiences," Stewart Sweda, Chief Executive Officer of DialCare, said. "I'm confident Jeremy and Becca's conversance with virtual care will engage listeners as they foster the conversation about its impact and future."

DialCare welcomes individuals from the health care industry who are interested in being highlighted as a guest on "Dialed-In on the Virtual Care Journey." If you have interesting or valuable expertise to share about your experience with telehealth, we invite you to reach out. All inquiries can be emailed to DialCare's Digital Media Manager, Kenneth Faith at [email protected].

Listeners can stream "Dialed-In on the Virtual Care Journey" on Spotify, Apple Podcasts and watch on YouTube.

DialCare offers a robust suite of telehealth solutions including Physician Access, Mental Wellness, Teledentistry and Virtual Vet. DialCare's virtual health programs are available to organizations of any size or industry, employees of any status, brokers, benefits consultants and individual consumers nationwide. For more information, visit DialCare.com.

About DialCare

DialCare is an innovative industry leader committed to providing affordable access to virtual care to help people improve their overall health and well-being. Across a robust suite of virtual health services, DialCare offers seven comprehensive, high-demand telehealth solutions, including a Physician Access program that provides 24/7/365 access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians and virtual primary care for long-term care of chronic conditions with dedicated physicians; a Mental Wellness program that provides virtual counseling and psychiatry with licensed mental health professionals for mental and behavioral health care; a Teledentistry program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists via video or phone chat; and a Virtual Vet program that provides 24/7/365 access to guidance and information from licensed veterinary professionals. DialCare is available nationally to consumers and organizations of any size or industry. DialCare's virtual care solutions are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering. For more information on DialCare, please visit DialCare.com.

Contact:

Jamie Saunders

Vice President of Marketing and Communications

DialCare

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (800) 441-0380 ext. 2902

SOURCE DialCare