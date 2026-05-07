DialCare Partners with TrestleTree to Deliver Holistic Health Solutions for Employers Nationwide

Employers gain a comprehensive, cost-effective benefits solution to engage employees, improve health and strengthen productivity.

FRISCO, Texas, May 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DialCare® is proud to announce its strategic partnership with TrestleTree, a leader in comprehensive health behavior change. DialCare's innovative Virtual Primary Care product can now be offered as an additional service line to augment TrestleTree's suite of health coaching programs, expanding the accessibility of DialCare's virtual care services to TrestleTree's growing network of employers.

Created to celebrate and pursue health transformation, TrestleTree uses innovative wellness solutions to reduce healthcare spending by fostering impactful, lasting change and helping people achieve the best possible health outcomes. Through comprehensive health coaching programs focused on lifestyle, disease and weight management, TrestleTree helps employers provide their workforce with health behavior change services.

Beyond DialCare's Virtual Primary Care product, which offers video and phone access to dedicated physicians for comprehensive, long-term care seven days a week, DialCare offers a robust suite of virtual care programs that provide modern solutions for general care, mental health concerns, dental care and pet health advice. Available nationally to consumers and organizations of any size or industry, DialCare's virtual care solutions are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering.

"Employers are seeking meaningful solutions that drive sustainable behavior change while making healthcare more accessible," TrestleTree CEO Ted Borgstast said. "Our partnership with DialCare allows us to meet employees where they are — whether it's managing a chronic condition, addressing barriers to mental and emotional health or accessing a physician from the comfort of home."

Through this partnership, employers can provide behavior change coaching through TrestleTree alongside DialCare's Virtual Primary Care product, giving employees access to a national network of licensed physicians for chronic disease management, preventive care and acute care needs. With convenient virtual access to trusted coaches, physicians and prescriptions for non-DEA controlled substances — including GLP-1 medications for weight management and improved metabolic health — employees gain the resources needed to drive lasting lifestyle changes.

"We're excited to partner with TrestleTree and expand access to our high-quality Virtual Primary Care solution," DialCare Senior Vice President Becca Bean said. "By adding our innovative product to TrestleTree's suite of behavior change services, employers can offer employees personalized behavior-change coaching and convenient clinical care, enabling proactive health management and fostering long-term, sustainable health outcomes."

One of DialCare's executive team members has personally experienced the benefits of TrestleTree's wellness solutions, reinforcing confidence in the partnership.

"Having personally worked with one of their health coaches for more than three years, I have seen firsthand the positive impact TrestleTree delivers," Careington and DialCare COO Jeremy Hedrick said. "Their program delivers a seamless, informative experience that fosters accountability and sustainable health habits. This partnership reflects our shared commitment to delivering innovative, accessible solutions that enhance holistic health for employees of the organizations we serve."

For more information on TrestleTree's health behavior change programs that integrate DialCare's Virtual Primary Care product, visit trestletree.com.

About DialCare

DialCare is an innovative industry leader committed to providing affordable access to virtual care to help people improve their overall health and well-being. Across a robust suite of virtual health services, DialCare offers seven comprehensive, high-demand telehealth solutions, including a Physician Access program that provides access to non-emergency care from a national network of U.S.-based, fully credentialed physicians and virtual primary care for long-term care of chronic conditions with dedicated physicians; a Mental Wellness program that provides virtual counseling and psychiatry with licensed mental health professionals for mental and behavioral healthcare; a Teledentistry program for 24/7/365 access to consultations with licensed dentists via video or phone chat; and a Virtual Vet program that provides 24/7/365 access to guidance and information from licensed veterinary professionals. DialCare is available nationally to consumers and organizations of any size or industry. DialCare's virtual care solutions are available as standalone products or as part of a bundled offering. DialCare is an affiliate of Careington International Corporation, a nationally recognized leader in the health and wellness benefits space, serving more than 50 million members across its companies, brands, products and services. For more information on DialCare, please visit dialcare.com.

About TrestleTree

TrestleTree, founded in 2001, is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve lasting health behavior changes, regardless of their motivation level. TrestleTree's approach centers on the trust developed between participants and their Health Coaches, who tailor interventions according to physician directives and evidence-based medicine. The program addresses a broad spectrum of health behaviors, including obesity, chronic disease, chronic pain, and lifestyle risk factors such as stress and tobacco use. Individualized coaching adapts to each participant's needs, beliefs, and readiness for change, providing a personalized pathway toward better health. TrestleTree's model is augmented with strong digital integration of wearables and remote monitoring devices, providing real-time data inputs that provide objective data of a participant's health behaviors and improvements.

Contact:

Jamie Saunders

DialCare

Senior Vice President of Marketing and Communications

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (833) 640-3425 ext. 2902

SOURCE DialCare