Dialight Announces Distribution Partnership with TTI

FARMINGDALE, N.J., Jan. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight, the recognized leader in LED industrial lighting, signals, and indication technology is pleased to announce that TTI, a leading distributor of electronic components is now an authorized distributor of Dialight LED board and panel mount indication products.

Matt Boudiette, Dialight Vice President and General Manager, commented, "Dialight is excited to add TTI as a critical part of our North American channel strategy. The alignment between TTI's strengths in selling to our core market segments and Dialight's wide array of indication technology is a perfect recipe for growth. TTI's comprehensive inventory of our LED products will bolster sales, supporting increased demand expectations as the electronic markets recover and continue to expand."

Jeff Ray, TTI Vice President, Product and Supplier Marketing, said, "TTI is privileged to enter into a distribution agreement with Dialight. For more than 80 years, Dialight has been satisfying its customers' needs around the globe while leading the revolution in LED lighting for power and status indication for a wide variety of applications including communications, networking, transportation, medical, military, and industrial. Dialight's extensive product portfolio provides the ideal LED solutions for TTI to offer our customers."

About Dialight

Dialight is a world leader in industrial LED lighting with millions of LED fixtures and indicators installed worldwide. The company began in 1938 in Brooklyn, NY, where they produced instrument panel lights for aircraft. In 1971 Dialight launched the first LED Circuit Board Indicators. Dialight has revolutionized the use of LEDs to provide superior lighting for traffic control, indicators, structural towers and industrial sites around the world. Visit us at www.dialightsignalsandcomponents.com.

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs have established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical, and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Companies, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and TTI Semiconductor Group employ over 7,000 people in more than 133 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Visit www.tti.com

