Dialight to Showcase Reliant® LED High Bay with IntelliLED™ Wireless Controls at Automation Fair® 2019

FARMINGDALE, N.J., Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE:DIA), will feature the new Reliant® LED High Bay, compatible with the IntelliLED™ wireless system, at Automation Fair®, going on now through Thursday, November 21st 2019 at the McCormick Place Convention Center in Chicago, IL. The company will also offer demonstrations of the full, controls enabled LED High Bay portfolio at Booth #1651 throughout the event.

The Reliant High Bay is the first fixture of its kind utilizing Dialight's next generation polycarbonate housing with a smooth surface that sheds dust and moisture, eliminating the aluminum fins that can collect dirt and debris – for optimal performance in light duty applications, such as warehouses, light manufacturing and other large indoor spaces. Reliant's exclusive aluminum backbone design provides rigidity and stability while ensuring optimal thermal management. Reliant carries an L-70 rating at 55°C and L-90 rating at 25°C for 100,000 hours of dependable, worry-free performance, and is backed by Dialight's 10-year warranty.

The Reliant High Bay model is smart-lighting ready with factory installed or field upgradeable occupancy and daylight harvesting sensors. It integrates seamlessly with Rockwell Automation via the IntelliLED Connected Industrial Lighting Platform. The IntelliLED system was designed with factory and building automation in mind and is the first Rockwell Automation Encompass Product Partner to offer an LED lighting solution that seamlessly integrates with the PLC customers already have in place – maximizing plant safety, productivity energy efficiency and cost savings.

To learn more about Dialight's complete line of high performance LED lighting and controls solutions, visit Booth #1651 during the Automation Fair® event or go to www.dialight.com.

About Dialight

Dialight is a global leader in improving sustainability, safety and operational efficiency for its customers by providing high-efficiency, long-lasting LED lighting technology for industrial applications. With over a million fixtures installed worldwide, Dialight's class-leading technology reduces energy use, cost and environmental impact for customers and is certified to a broad range of international standards. The company's operations are headquartered in the U.S., and it is listed on the main market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker DIA. Further information on Dialight and its products is available at www.dialight.com.

