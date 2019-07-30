Dialight's New Reliant™ High Bay LED Fixture Brings Company's Signature Dependability & Performance to US Light Industrial Applications

FARMINGDALE, N.J., July 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialight (LSE:DIA), the global leader in industrial LED lighting innovation, today launched its new Reliant High Bay line of industrial LED fixtures for the North American market, the company's first product line designed for light duty applications, such as warehouses, light manufacturing and other large indoor spaces.

Built for maximum energy efficiency and value, Reliant is designed with the same uncompromising standards for reliability found in over 1.5 million Dialight fixtures already installed around the world. Backed by Dialight's 10-year warranty, Reliant carries an L-70 rating at 55°C and L-90 rating at 25°C for 100,000 hours of dependable, worry-free performance.

Superior Flexibility & Performance

Reliant's rectangular, modular design enables both single-unit and tandem installation—configurable on-site for maximum flexibility. This modular option delivers up to 72,000 total lumen output, making Reliant the only fixture in its class suitable for mounting heights up to 100 feet. At up to 160 lumens per watt, Reliant provides a more economical and dependable 1-for-1 and in some cases 1-for-2 replacement for antiquated HID and fluorescent fixtures. A 10 percent direct uplight option achieves above-fixture illumination without the use of diffusers that steal from downlight output.

The first industrial LED fixture of its kind with a next-generation, smooth polymeric housing, the Reliant fixture is designed to shed dust and moisture. This contractor-friendly lightweight chassis, along with easy access to wiring and simple four-corner mounting, make Reliant safer and easier to install with less resources compared to heavier fixtures.

Reliant is field upgradable with optional surge protection up to 10kV and integrated battery backup to ensure illumination in case of a power outage. And, it offers field-replaceable lenses and power supplies for upgrading or on-the-spot configuration.

"Reliant is the ideal replacement for HID and fluorescent fixtures, leveraging Dialight's legacy of performance in a more economical way for spaces where our Vigilant High Bay may exceed necessary specs," said Marty Rapp, Dialight Group Chief Executive. "By adding this product to our portfolio, Dialight now has our customers' needs covered from hazardous and heavy industrial with our SafeSite® and Vigilant® lines, to this new light-duty option in Reliant."

Future-Ready with Smart Controls Compatibility

The high-efficiency Reliant fixture qualifies for DLC Standard and Premium (pending) and other energy rebates. For added efficiency, the fixture is also smart-lighting ready with simple plug-and-play compatibility with upgradable integrated sensors for occupancy and daylight harvesting. Reliant is also compatible with Dialight's IntelliLED™ wireless system for automated lighting control and seamless integration with existing building automation solutions.

To learn more about Reliant and Dialight's other market-leading industrial LED lighting solutions, visit www.dialight.com. In addition to the North American version, the Reliant family of products also includes an EMEA/APAC high bay launched in May.

About Dialight

Dialight (LSE: DIA.L) is a global leader in sustainable LED lighting for industrial applications. Dialight's LED products are providing the next generation of lighting solutions that deliver reduced energy consumption and create a safer working environment. Our products are specifically designed to provide superior operational performance, reliability and durability, reducing energy consumption and ongoing maintenance and achieving a rapid return on investment. The company is headquartered in the UK with operations in the USA, UK, Denmark, Germany, Malaysia, Singapore, Australia, Mexico and Brazil. www.dialight.com.

SOURCE Dialight

Related Links

https://www.dialight.com

