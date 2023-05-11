National ASC Operator Improves Revenue Cycle Performance with Dialog Health

FRANKLIN, Tenn., May 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dialog Health, a healthcare industry-leading two-way text messaging platform that improves patient and staff communications and engagement, announces the publication of a new case study. The client success story highlights how Dialog Health's HIPAA-compliant, conversational texting solution is helping a national ambulatory surgery center (ASC) operator achieve significant improvements in several aspects of its revenue cycle performance, including increasing revenue and decreasing business office staff workloads.

Dialog Health HIPAA-Compliant, Two-Way Texting Solutions

The ASC operator chose Dialog Health and leveraged the company's Revenue Cycle Management (RCM) Solution to improve its patient financial communication and collections. From November 2021–October 2022, the ASC operator's surgery centers, using Dialog Health's RCM Solution, achieved the following:

Decreased year-over-year accounts receivable by 21%

54% of patients paid off their balance in full after receiving just one or two text reminders

Substantial return on investment in the Dialog Health Revenue Cycle Management Solution

Significant increase in patient usage of online payment portals

Better overall patient payment experience

Large decrease in business office staff hours associated with manual patient outreach and communication, collections, and data entry

96% of patients remained opted-in to the Dialog Health two-way text messaging

The Dialog Health RCM Solution has streamlined and improved collections for the national ASC operator's surgery centers and reduced staff labor associated with securing patient payments. For patients, Dialog Health has made communication about payments less intrusive while making it simpler to submit payments via portal or over the phone.

To access the ASC revenue cycle management case study, click here. Dialog Health has helped surgery centers and many other types of healthcare providers achieve considerable and measurable improvements in areas including patient recall, online reviews, preoperative documentation, survey completion rate, no-shows, readmission rate, and emergency communications. Learn about these and other results that demonstrate the value of two-way texting with Dialog Health here.

Attendees of the Ambulatory Surgery Center Association (ASCA) 2023 Conference & Expo in Louisville, Ky., are invited to visit Dialog Health at Booth 526 to learn why ASCs nationwide, including some of the largest national surgery center operators, use Dialog Health text messaging solutions to enhance their financial, operational, and clinical performance.

Organizations interested in adding two-way text messaging for patient and staff communications should contact Dialog Health, email [email protected], or call (877) 666-1132.

About Dialog Health

Dialog Health is a cloud-based, HIPAA-compliant, two-way conversational text messaging software that improves patient/customer and employee engagement. Dialog Health solutions are trusted by Fortune 500 organizations and proven to decrease staff workload and burnout, reduce no-shows, improve productivity and efficiency, increase revenue, strengthen compliance, and boost staff morale. Dialog Health's multiple texting solutions can be used across an organization's enterprise or for targeted departmental outreach and communication improvement initiatives. To learn how Dialog Health's solutions are transforming the way organizations communicate and engage, visit dialoghealth.com, call (877) 666-1132, and follow Dialog Health on LinkedIn.

Media Contact:

Brandon Daniell

615-429-4252

[email protected]

SOURCE Dialog Health