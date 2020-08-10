Dialogue with Shandong -- the Japan-Shandong Industry Cooperation and Exchange Seminar gets underway

At the seminar, comprehensive discussions took place about local industry cooperation between China and Japan against the background of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. This gave opportunities to present advantageous industries and relevant policies regarding the Jinan-Qingdao-Yantai International Investment Industrial Park, and to introduce cooperative projects currently in full swing as well as to consider cooperation needs. Concurrently, two industry connection seminars related to medical care, health care and high-end equipment manufacturing, as well as two Sino-Japanese city cooperation seminars in Jinan and Qingdao were held. As the organizer, the Sub-council ensured the smooth and efficient staging of the event.

This event boosted confidence in local economic and trade cooperation between China and Japan and encouraged a new wave of similar local cooperation. It also helped to achieve some pleasing economic and trade cooperation outcomes, with agreement on 17 projects being reached. The Sino-Japanese industry talent exchange and cooperation program and the platform for the transfer and transformation of Sino-Japanese industrial technology achievements were also established.

Leaders including Liu Jiayi, CPC Shandong Provincial Committee Secretary, Li Ganjie, Governor of Shandong Province, and others attended the event. Toshihiro Nikai, Japanese Liberal Democratic Party Secretary-General, Yukio Hatoyama, former Prime Minister, Hideki Makihara, Deputy Minister of Economy and Industry, and Yutaka Yokoi, Ambassador to China, sent congratulatory videos. "This is the first online high-end exchange event between Chinese local government leaders and Japan", said Sasaki Nobuhiko, Chairman of Japan External Trade Organization. "It is an unprecedented online event."

Image Attachments Links:

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=368930

Caption: Dialogue with Shandong -- the Japan-Shandong Industry Cooperation and Exchange Seminar

Link: http://asianetnews.net/view-attachment?attach-id=368938

Caption: Dialogue with Shandong -- the Japan-Shandong Industry Cooperation and Exchange Seminar

SOURCE China Council for the Promotion of International Trade Shandong Sub-council