Diamino Stilbene Disulfonic Acid Market to grow by USD 143.79 million from 2022 to 2027 | Growing textile industries to provide essential growth opportunities to manufacturers of DASDA to boost market growth- Technavio

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The diamino stilbene disulfonic acid market is estimated to increase by USD 143.79 million from 2022 to 2027, with a CAGR of 4.92%, according to a recent market study by Technavio. This report also offers a 5-year historical (2017-2021) data projection of market size, segmentation, and region. Growing textile industries to provide essential growth opportunities to manufacturers of DASDA is a key factor driving market growth. To obtain a desired color, natural fibers are composed of impurities and undergo bleaching. However, there is some color that requires chemical treatment to offset the yellow tint. The DASDA will absorb UV light and reflect blue light. In the area of textile finishing and detergents, it is effective. Water-soluble natural and synthetic fibers, and water-soluble colored materials, are two types. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period. Discover some insights on market size before buying the full report - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Diamino Stilbene Disulfonic Acid Market 2023-2027

Diamino Stilbene Disulfonic Acid Market : Company Scope

The diamino stilbene disulfonic acid market report also offers information on the criticality of inputs, R&D, CAPEX, technology, and products of 15 companies listed Below -

Biosynth Ltd., Daikaffil Chmicals India Ltd., EMCO Dyestuff Pvt. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Luminescence Technology Corp., MIT-IVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD, Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd., Roopdhara Industries, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd., Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd., and Actylis Download a Sample

Diamino Stilbene Disulfonic Acid Market : Segmentation Assessment

The market is segmented by application (dye, fluorescent whitening agent, insecticide, and others), type (powder and paste), and geography (APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)

The dye segment is estimated to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Because of its low toxicity and stable temperature, DASDA is increasingly used in dyes. In addition, the DASDA contains a naturally black color that is not readily faded by washing or drying. DASDA has been increasingly used as a dye due to its low toxicity and temperature stability. Demand for dyestuffs is expected to rise due to increased demand from a variety of end-use industries, such as textiles, paints, coatings, and paper. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

APAC is estimated to contribute 47% to the growth of the market during the forecast period. The Chinese and Indian textile sector is experiencing growth and development. The region shows an increased demand for DASDA as the result of a rise in disposable incomes, a growing population, and climatic conditions that make sun lotions and skin care products necessary. Moreover, due to increased awareness and the benefits of laundry detergents, there are also expectations that the DASDA market will increase across the region. Hence, these factors are expected to drive market growth in the region during the forecast period.

To procure the data - Buy the report!

Diamino Stilbene Disulfonic Acid Market - Market Dynamics

Major Trend

Increasing demand for DASDA from the cosmetics industry is a major trend in the market. In the cosmetics sector, DASDA demand is increasing for hair brighteners, eye brightening, and cosmetic powders. This product is used to improve hair light, correct pigmentation of the skin, and brighten specific areas around the eyes. In addition, market growth is driven by a rise in disposable income in APAC emerging markets like Malaysia, Indonesia, and Vietnam. The growth of the cosmetic market has been driven by a growing household income as well as demand for sun protection and skin care products. Thus, such factors are expected to drive market growth during the forecast period.

For Insights on the market dynamics & segmentations VIEW PDF SAMPLE!

What are the key data covered in this Diamino Stilbene Disulfonic Acid Market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the diamino stilbene disulfonic acid market between 2023 and 2027

Precise estimation of the size of the diamino stilbene disulfonic acid market and its contribution to the market with a focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the diamino stilbene disulfonic acid market in APAC, Europe , North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, , and , and A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about companies

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of diamino stilbene disulfonic acid market companies

Gain instant access to 17,000+ market research reports.

Technavio's SUBSCRIPTION platform

Related Reports

The hot melt adhesives market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.28% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 4,396.66 million.

The fluorapatite market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.85% between 2022 and 2027. The market size is forecast to increase by USD 151.05 million.

Diamino Stilbene Disulfonic Acid Market Scope Report Coverage Details Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 4.92% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 143.79 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023 (%) 4.59 Regional analysis APAC, Europe, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 47% Key countries US, China, South Korea, Japan, and UK Competitive landscape Leading Companies, Market Positioning of Companies, Competitive Strategies, and Industry Risks Key companies profiled Biosynth Ltd., Daikaffil Chmicals India Ltd., EMCO Dyestuff Pvt. Ltd., Haihang Industry Co. Ltd., Hunan Huateng Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd, Luminescence Technology Corp., MIT-IVY INDUSTRY CO., LTD, Paramount Minerals and Chemicals Ltd., Roopdhara Industries, Merck KGaA, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Tokyo Chemical Industry Co. Ltd., Toronto Research Chemicals Inc., Tsaker Chemical Group Ltd., Zhengzhou Alfa Chemical Co. Ltd., and Actylis Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period. Customization purview If our report has not included the data you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get customized segments.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Historic Market Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Market Segmentation by Application

7 Market Segmentation by Type

8 Customer Landscape

9 Geographic Landscape

10 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

11 Company Landscape

12 Company Analysis

13 Appendix

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com

SOURCE Technavio