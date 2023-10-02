DiamiR Biosciences Announces Poster Presentation at 52nd Annual Meeting of Child Neurology Society

NEW HAVEN, Conn., and MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., Oct. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamiR, a developer of innovative blood-based diagnostic tests for brain health and other diseases, today announced that it will present a poster at the 52nd Child Neurology Society Annual Meeting, taking place October 4-7, 2023, in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

Title: Organ-enriched microRNAs Detectable in Blood Plasma as Peripheral Epigenetic Biomarkers of Rett Syndrome

Session: Vancouver Convention Centre West, Exhibit Hall B1-A

Poster Number: 317

Date and Time:

Wednesday, October 4, 2 pm to 7:30 pm;

Thursday, October 5, 11:30 am to 7:00 pm

About Child Neurology Society

Child Neurology Society (CNS), the preeminent professional association of child neurologists in the United States, Canada, and worldwide. CNS is devoted to fostering the discipline of child neurology and promoting optimal care and welfare of children with neurological and neuro-developmental disorders.

About DiamiR

DiamiR is a privately held molecular diagnostics company focused on developing minimally invasive tests for detection and monitoring of pathology based on quantitative analysis of organ-enriched microRNA signatures in plasma for screening, patient stratification, as well as disease progression and treatment monitoring. DiamiR collaborates with leading academic centers, disease foundations, and biopharma companies. For more information, please visit the company's website at www.diamirbio.com.

