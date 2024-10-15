Diamond Hill Expands Fixed Income Capabilities by Launching Core Plus Bond Strategy

COLUMBUS, Ohio, Oct. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Diamond Hill, a boutique investment management firm with a long-term, valuation-disciplined approach across multiple asset classes, today announced the launch of the Diamond Hill Core Plus Bond Strategy. The strategy will leverage Diamond Hill's deep experience in securitized assets while adding expertise in below-investment grade credit investing.

The Core Plus Bond Strategy will be managed by Arthur Cheng, CFA, Mark Jackson, CFA, and Henry Song, CFA. Diamond Hill's focus on securitized products allows the team to capitalize on an area underrepresented in common fixed income benchmarks and therefore overlooked by most investors. The addition of high-yield assets creates a differentiated risk profile from Diamond Hill's existing Core Bond Strategy and increases opportunities for additional return.

"The Core Plus Bond Strategy reflects Diamond Hill's continued commitment to providing investors with solutions matching their needs with our capabilities," said Heather Brilliant, CFA, Diamond Hill CEO. "This strategy will further enhance our line-up of differentiated fixed income offerings."

"Our team has long had a unique focus on securitized assets that has contributed to our success for clients," said Song. "We are pleased that adding expertise in below-investment-grade investing has enabled the launch of this strategy, expanding our ability to deliver great outcomes for a broader array of clients."

"This strategy is a natural evolution for this team and its long-term, valuation-disciplined, bottom-up approach to credit investing," said Cheng. "In expanding Diamond Hill's fixed income offerings, we look forward to the opportunity to deepen client partnerships."

The Diamond Hill fixed income team has $5.5 billion in assets under management as of 30 September 2024 and manages the Core Bond, Intermediate Bond, Short Duration Investment Grade and Short Duration Securitized Bond portfolios in addition to Core Plus Bond.

About Diamond Hill :

Diamond Hill invests on behalf of clients through a shared commitment to its valuation-driven investment principles, long-term perspective, capacity discipline and client alignment. An independent active asset manager with significant employee ownership, Diamond Hill's investment strategies include differentiated U.S. and international equity, alternative long-short equity and fixed income. As of 30 September 2024, Diamond Hill's assets under management and assets under advisement totaled $33.2 billion. For more information visit www.diamond-hill.com .

Media Contact

Prosek Partners

[email protected]

SOURCE Diamond Hill