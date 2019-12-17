DiamondRock Announces Fourth Quarter Dividend Of $0.125 Per Share

BETHESDA, Md., Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced today that its Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.125 per share to stockholders of record as of January 2, 2020. The dividend will be paid on January 13, 2020.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

