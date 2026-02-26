DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2025 RESULTS

Comparable Total RevPAR Growth, Adjusted EBITDA, and Adjusted FFO Per Share Exceed High End of Guidance

BETHESDA, Md., Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (Nasdaq: DRH, the "Company"), a lodging real estate investment trust that owns a portfolio of 35 premium hotels and resorts in the United States, today announced results of operations for the quarter and year ended December 31, 2025.

FOURTH QUARTER 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders was $23.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, an increase of 273.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $23.8 million, or $0.12 per diluted share, an increase of 273.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted EBITDA: $71.9 million, an increase of 3.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

$71.9 million, an increase of 3.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share: $0.27, an increase of 12.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

$0.27, an increase of 12.5% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Comparable RevPAR: $201.83, a decrease of 0.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

$201.83, a decrease of 0.3% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Comparable Total RevPAR: $311.00, an increase of 0.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a 2.3% increase in out-of-room revenues.

$311.00, an increase of 0.6% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by a 2.3% increase in out-of-room revenues. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: $76.6 million, an increase of 3.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

$76.6 million, an increase of 3.7% compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 27.92%, an increase of 83 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024.

27.92%, an increase of 83 basis points compared to the fourth quarter of 2024. Transferred Listing to Nasdaq : On December 1, 2025, the Company voluntarily transferred the listing of its Class A Common Stock to Nasdaq, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, from the New York Stock Exchange.

: On December 1, 2025, the Company voluntarily transferred the listing of its Class A Common Stock to Nasdaq, on the Nasdaq Global Select Market, from the New York Stock Exchange. Preferred Stock Redemption: On December 31, 2025, the Company redeemed the 4.76 million outstanding shares of its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for $121.5 million, inclusive of accrued and unpaid dividends.

On December 31, 2025, the Company redeemed the 4.76 million outstanding shares of its 8.25% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock for $121.5 million, inclusive of accrued and unpaid dividends. Common Share Repurchases: During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 0.2 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.93 per share for a total purchase price of $1.6 million.

FULL YEAR 2025 HIGHLIGHTS

Net Income: Net income attributable to common stockholders was $91.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, an increase of 139.8% compared to 2024.

Net income attributable to common stockholders was $91.6 million, or $0.44 per diluted share, an increase of 139.8% compared to 2024. Adjusted EBITDA: $297.6 million, a decrease of 0.1% compared to 2024.

$297.6 million, a decrease of 0.1% compared to 2024. Adjusted FFO per Diluted Share: $1.08, an increase of 3.8% compared to 2024.

$1.08, an increase of 3.8% compared to 2024. Comparable RevPAR: $207.38, an increase of 0.4% compared to 2024.

$207.38, an increase of 0.4% compared to 2024. Comparable Total RevPAR: $319.06, an increase of 1.2% compared to 2024, driven by a 2.6% increase in out-of-room revenues.

$319.06, an increase of 1.2% compared to 2024, driven by a 2.6% increase in out-of-room revenues. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA: $316.5 million, an increase of 1.1% compared to 2024.

$316.5 million, an increase of 1.1% compared to 2024. Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin: 28.32%, an increase of 2 basis points compared to 2024.

28.32%, an increase of 2 basis points compared to 2024. Sedona Repositioning: The Company completed its $25 million return on investment project in Sedona, repositioning the former Orchards Inn as The Cliffs at L'Auberge and integrating it into the adjacent L'Auberge de Sedona. The two hotels now operate as one property.

The Company completed its $25 million return on investment project in Sedona, repositioning the former Orchards Inn as The Cliffs at L'Auberge and integrating it into the adjacent L'Auberge de Sedona. The two hotels now operate as one property. Hotel Disposition: The Company completed the sale of the Westin Washington D.C. City Center for $92.0 million on February 19, 2025.

The Company completed the sale of the Westin Washington D.C. City Center for $92.0 million on February 19, 2025. Credit Facility Refinanced and Upsized, Remaining Secured Debt Repaid : On July 22, 2025, the Company completed a $1.5 billion refinancing of its senior unsecured credit facility, increasing its size and extending its maturity schedule. The Company utilized the proceeds of the refinancing to repay its outstanding mortgage loans resulting in a fully unencumbered portfolio.

: On July 22, 2025, the Company completed a $1.5 billion refinancing of its senior unsecured credit facility, increasing its size and extending its maturity schedule. The Company utilized the proceeds of the refinancing to repay its outstanding mortgage loans resulting in a fully unencumbered portfolio. Common Share Repurchases: During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 4.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.72 for a total purchase price of $37.1 million.

"A stronger than anticipated re-acceleration in transient demand and out-of-room spend following the end of the federal government shutdown, combined with our disciplined approach to right-sized property level and corporate costs, enabled the Company to exceed the high end of our 2025 guidance for comparable total RevPAR growth, adjusted EBITDA, and adjusted FFO per share.

Throughout the year, both transient and group travelers continued to prioritize elevated travel experiences, even amid periods of economic uncertainty. Our thoughtfully curated portfolio of high quality hotels, in desirable destinations, benefited from this commitment in 2025 and is well positioned to carry that momentum into 2026.

While the political and economic backdrop warrants a degree of caution as we assess 2026, several distinct factors do support DiamondRock being constructive on the year including a holiday calendar that favors extended gatherings, our key markets hosting the majority of FIFA World Cup matches, America 250 celebrations, and post renovation tailwinds.

I am particularly proud of our team and operating partners for their unwavering focus on driving free cash flow per share growth - our north star at DiamondRock - as we work to deliver compelling total returns for our shareholders. Our free cash flow per share, defined as Adjusted FFO less total capital expenditures per share, surpassed 22% growth since 2023. We expect to build on this progress once again in 2026."

- Jeffrey J. Donnelly, Chief Executive Officer of DiamondRock Hospitality Company

OPERATING RESULTS

Please see "Non-GAAP Financial Measures" attached to this press release for an explanation of the terms "EBITDAre," "Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA," "Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin," "FFO" and "Adjusted FFO" and a reconciliation of these measures to net income. "Comparable" operating results and statistics include all hotels owned as of December 31, 2025 for all periods presented. See "Comparable Hotel Operating Statistics and Results" and "Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results" attached to this press release for an explanation of our comparable hotels and a reconciliation to historical amounts. "Actual" operating results and statistics include the operating results and statistics for all hotels for only the Company's respective ownership periods.



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025 2024 Change

2025 2024 Change

(unaudited, $ amounts in millions, except hotel statistics and per share amounts) Comparable Operating Results(1)













ADR $ 295.79 $ 291.24 1.6 %

$ 287.63 $ 284.26 1.2 % Occupancy 68.2 % 69.5 % (1.3) %

72.1 % 72.7 % (0.6) % RevPAR $ 201.83 $ 202.40 (0.3) %

$ 207.38 $ 206.64 0.4 % Total RevPAR $ 311.00 $ 309.18 0.6 %

$ 319.06 $ 315.28 1.2 % Room Revenues $ 178.2 $ 178.6 (0.2) %

$ 726.3 $ 725.3 0.1 % Total Revenues $ 274.5 $ 272.8 0.6 %

$ 1,117.4 $ 1,106.6 1.0 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 76.6 $ 73.9 3.7 %

$ 316.5 $ 313.2 1.1 % Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.92 % 27.09 % 83 bps

28.32 % 28.30 % 2 bps Available Rooms 882,740 882,280 460

3,502,175 3,509,941 (7,766)















Actual Operating Results(2)













Total Revenues $ 274.5 $ 279.1 (1.6) %

$ 1,120.5 $ 1,129.9 (0.8) % Net income (loss) attributable to common stockholders $ 23.8 $ (13.7) 273.7 %

$ 91.6 $ 38.2 139.8 % Earnings (loss) per diluted share $ 0.12 $ (0.07) 271.4 %

$ 0.44 $ 0.18 144.4 % Adjusted EBITDA(3) $ 71.9 $ 69.6 3.3 %

$ 297.6 $ 297.9 (0.1) % Adjusted FFO(3) $ 55.9 $ 50.4 10.9 %

$ 227.0 $ 221.1 2.7 % Adjusted FFO per diluted share(3) $ 0.27 $ 0.24 12.5 %

$ 1.08 $ 1.04 3.8 %





(1) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results for AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown from January 1, 2024 to November 11, 2024 and exclude the operating results for Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller of the hotel during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Actual operating results include the operating results and statistics of all hotels for the Company's respective ownership periods. (3) Effective January 1, 2025, the Company excludes share-based compensation from its calculations of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO. Amounts reported for 2024 have been adjusted to reflect the current year presentation.

The Company's 2025 actual results compare to the previously provided guidance ranges as follows:

Metric 2025 Guidance 2025 Actual Low End High End Comparable RevPAR Growth (0.5) % 0.5 % 0.4 % Comparable Total RevPAR Growth 0.0 % 1.0 % 1.2 % Adjusted EBITDA $287 million $295 million $297.6 million Adjusted FFO $213 million $221 million $227.0 million Adjusted FFO per share $1.02 per share $1.06 per share $1.08 per share

CAPITAL EXPENDITURES

The Company invested approximately $81.6 million in capital improvements at its hotels during the year ended December 31, 2025. Significant projects in 2025 included the following:

Hilton Garden Inn New York / Times Square Central: The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the first quarter of 2025.

The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the first quarter of 2025. Sedona Repositioning: The Company completed the repositioning of Orchards Inn as The Cliffs at L'Auberge during the third quarter 2025, which integrated the hotel with the adjacent L'Auberge de Sedona and included construction of a new hillside pool and path connecting the two properties, renovation of the guestrooms and creation of a new arrival experience and new outdoor event space. The renovation of the guestrooms, arrival experience and event space was completed in May 2025 and the pool and path connection were completed in September 2025. The two hotels now operate as one property.

The Company completed the repositioning of Orchards Inn as The Cliffs at L'Auberge during the third quarter 2025, which integrated the hotel with the adjacent L'Auberge de Sedona and included construction of a new hillside pool and path connecting the two properties, renovation of the guestrooms and creation of a new arrival experience and new outdoor event space. The renovation of the guestrooms, arrival experience and event space was completed in May 2025 and the pool and path connection were completed in September 2025. The two hotels now operate as one property. Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix: The Company completed a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the third quarter of 2025.

The Company expects to invest approximately $80 to $90 million in capital improvements at its hotels in 2026. Significant projects in 2026 include the following:

Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East: The Company commenced a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms, which is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026.

The Company commenced a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms, which is expected to be completed by the end of the first quarter of 2026. Henderson Park Inn: The Company commenced a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms and bathrooms, which is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2026.

The Company commenced a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms and bathrooms, which is expected to be completed during the first quarter of 2026. Westin San Diego Bayview: The Company expects to commence a renovation of the hotel's entrance and public spaces throughout the lobby, including lobby bar in mid-2026.

The Company expects to commence a renovation of the hotel's entrance and public spaces throughout the lobby, including lobby bar in mid-2026. Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta: The Company expects to commence a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Company expects to commence a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the fourth quarter of 2026. Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort: The Company expects to commence a renovation of the hotel's guestrooms during the fourth quarter of 2026.

HOTEL DISPOSITION

On February 19, 2025, the Company completed the sale of the 410-room Westin Washington D.C. City Center for a contract price of $92.0 million. The sale price represented an 11.2x multiple on 2024 Hotel EBITDA and a 7.5% capitalization rate on 2024 hotel net operating income, or a capitalization rate of 5.6% inclusive of the Company's projected capital expenditures. Excluding a one-time property tax credit and temporary discount on franchise fees the Hotel received in 2024, the sales price represented an 11.9x multiple on 2024 Hotel EBITDA and a 7.0% capitalization rate on 2024 Hotel net operating income, or a capitalization rate of 5.2% inclusive of the Company's projected capital expenditures.

DEBT REFINANCING

On July 22, 2025, the Company successfully refinanced, upsized, and extended the maturities under its senior unsecured credit facility (the "Amended Credit Facility"), further enhancing the strength and flexibility of its conservative balance sheet. The Amended Credit Facility was increased from $1.2 billion to $1.5 billion and is comprised of (i) a $400 million revolving credit facility maturing in January 2030, with two six-month extension options exercisable at the Company's option, (ii) a $500 million term loan maturing in January 2028, with two six-month extension options exercisable at the Company's option, (iii) a $300 million term loan maturing in January 2029, with two six-month extension options exercisable at the Company's option, and (iv) a $300 million term loan maturing in January 2030. The Amended Credit Facility bears interest pursuant to a leverage-based pricing grid ranging from 1.35% to 2.25% over SOFR. Based upon the Company's current leverage, the pricing is at the lowest end of the grid.

The Company utilized the incremental proceeds from the Amended Credit Facility to repay the $71.1 million mortgage loan secured by the Worthington Renaissance in May 2025, the $53.9 million mortgage loan secured by the Hotel Clio in July 2025, and the $166.2 million mortgage loan secured by the Westin Boston Seaport District in September 2025. Following these repayments, the Company has no debt maturities until January 2028, its portfolio is fully unencumbered of secured debt, and its debt is fully prepayable without penalty.

BALANCE SHEET

As of December 31, 2025, the Company had total debt outstanding of $1.1 billion, consisting of three unsecured term loans bearing a weighted average interest rate of 5.0%, $400 million available under its undrawn revolving credit facility, and approximately $68.1 million of unrestricted cash on hand.

COMMON SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM

During the quarter ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 0.2 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.93 per share for a total purchase price of $1.6 million. During the year ended December 31, 2025, the Company repurchased 4.8 million shares of its common stock at an average price of $7.72 for a total purchase price of $37.1 million. The Company currently has $137.0 million of remaining capacity under its $200.0 million share repurchase program.

PREFERRED STOCK REDEMPTION

On December 31, 2025, the Company redeemed all 4,760,000 outstanding shares of its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock, utilizing approximately $121.5 million cash on hand to fund the redemption price of $25.00 per share, plus accrued and unpaid dividends. The Company no longer has preferred stock outstanding.

DIVIDENDS

On February 26, 2026, the Company's Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share on its common stock. The dividend will be paid on April 14, 2026 to shareholders of record as of March 31, 2026. The Company expects to declare regular quarterly dividends of $0.09 per common share in 2026 and, depending on its 2026 operating income, a stub dividend in the fourth quarter of 2026.

The Company paid a fourth quarter cash dividend of $0.12 per share on its common stock, which included the Company's regular quarterly dividend of $0.08 per common share, along with a stub dividend of $0.04 per common share on January 14, 2026 to shareholders of record as of December 31, 2025. Additionally, the Company paid a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock on December 31, 2025 to shareholders of record as of December 19, 2025.

GUIDANCE

Achievement of the anticipated results is subject to the risks disclosed in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which may cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results expressed or implied below.

The Company anticipates full year 2026 results to be in the following ranges:

Metric 2025 Actual 2026 Guidance Low End High End Comparable RevPAR Growth $207.38 1.0 % 3.0 % Comparable Total RevPAR Growth $319.06 1.25 % 3.25 % Adjusted EBITDA $297.6 million $287 million $302 million Adjusted FFO $227.0 million $227 million $242 million Adjusted FFO per share $1.08 per share $1.09 per share $1.16 per share

Full year 2026 guidance is based in part on the following assumptions:

Full year cash corporate expenses of approximately $25.0 million to $26.0 million, which excludes share-based compensation;

Full year cash interest expense of approximately $57.5 million to $58.5 million; and

Fully diluted weighted average common shares and units of 208.0 million.

EARNINGS CALL

The Company will host a conference call to discuss its fourth quarter and full year results on Friday, February 27, 2026, at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are requested to register for the call using this link to obtain dial-in and webcast details. Registration details are also available by visiting https://investor.drhc.com . A replay of the conference call webcast will be archived and available online.

ABOUT THE COMPANY

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with approximately 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its portfolio to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com .

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of federal securities laws and regulations. These forward-looking statements are identified by their use of terms and phrases such as "believe," "expect," "intend," "project," "forecast," "plan" and other similar terms and phrases, including references to assumptions and forecasts of future results. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results to differ materially from those anticipated at the time the forward-looking statements are made. These risks include, but are not limited to: the adverse impact of any future pandemic, epidemic or outbreak of any highly infectious disease on the U.S., regional and global economies, travel, the hospitality industry, and the financial condition and results of operations of the Company and its hotels; negative developments or volatility in the economy, including, but not limited to elevated inflation and interest rates, job loss or growth trends, the imposition of trade sanctions or tariffs and any potential retaliatory responses thereto, an increase in unemployment or a decrease in corporate earnings and investment; risks associated with the lodging industry overall, including, without limitation, decreases in the frequency of travel, decreases in the demand for, or frequency of, international travel as a result of evolving global trade dynamics or otherwise, and increases in operating costs; relationships with property managers; the ability to compete effectively in areas such as access, location, quality of accommodations and room rate structures; changes in taxes and government regulations which influence or determine wages, prices, construction procedures and costs; and other risk factors contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Although the Company believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are based upon reasonable assumptions, it can give no assurance that the expectations will be attained or that any deviation will not be material. All information in this release is as of the date of this release, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement to conform the statement to actual results or changes in the Company's expectations.

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts)



December 31, 2025

December 31, 2024 ASSETS (Unaudited)

(Audited) Property and equipment, net $ 2,596,458

$ 2,631,221 Assets held for sale —

93,400 Right-of-use assets 89,041

89,931 Restricted cash 35,137

47,408 Due from hotel managers 137,787

145,947 Prepaid and other assets 77,194

82,963 Cash and cash equivalents 68,084

81,381 Total assets $ 3,003,701

$ 3,172,251







LIABILITIES AND EQUITY





Liabilities:





Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs $ 1,098,850

$ 1,095,294 Lease liabilities 87,053

85,235 Due to hotel managers 109,568

121,734 Liabilities of assets held for sale —

3,352 Deferred rent 77,405

73,535 Unfavorable contract liabilities, net 56,549

58,208 Accounts payable and accrued expenses 83,888

79,201 Distributions declared and unpaid 25,903

49,034 Deferred income related to key money, net 7,400

7,726 Total liabilities 1,546,616

1,573,319 Equity:





Preferred stock, $0.01 par value; 10,000,000 shares authorized;





8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (liquidation

preference $25.00 per share), no shares issued and outstanding at December

31, 2025; 4,760,000 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2024 —

48 Common stock, $0.01 par value; 400,000,000 shares authorized; 203,703,182

and 207,592,210 shares issued and outstanding at December 31, 2025 and

2024, respectively 2,037

2,076 Additional paid-in capital 2,114,438

2,268,521 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (6,381)

(1,360) Distributions in excess of earnings (662,209)

(679,050) Total stockholders' equity 1,447,885

1,590,235 Noncontrolling interests 9,200

8,697 Total equity 1,457,085

1,598,932 Total liabilities and equity $ 3,003,701

$ 3,172,251

DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except share and per share amounts) (unaudited)



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues:













Rooms $ 178,163

$ 183,161

$ 728,606

$ 742,626 Food and beverage 68,709

69,403

281,793

281,682 Other 27,662

26,487

110,092

105,575 Total revenues 274,534

279,051

1,120,491

1,129,883 Operating Expenses:













Rooms 45,050

46,659

182,694

186,131 Food and beverage 47,026

48,056

191,172

193,331 Other departmental and support expenses 68,566

68,789

270,698

268,563 Management fees 6,318

6,738

25,838

27,149 Franchise fees 9,578

10,014

38,360

39,724 Other property-level expenses 22,659

24,789

100,542

103,347 Depreciation and amortization 28,719

29,046

113,107

113,588 Impairment losses —

32,573

1,076

34,169 Corporate expenses 8,689

7,828

34,404

52,911 Total operating expenses 236,605

274,492

957,891

1,018,913















Interest expense 15,661

16,082

62,798

65,516 Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net (2,233)

(1,072)

(6,759)

(4,337) Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

5,850

— Total other expenses, net 13,428

15,010

61,889

61,179 Income (Loss) before income taxes 24,501

(10,451)

100,711

49,791 Income tax benefit (expense) 1,849

(845)

1,231

(1,541) Net income (loss) 26,350

(11,296)

101,942

48,250 Less: Net income (loss) attributable to

noncontrolling interests (134)

53

(509)

(203) Net income (loss) attributable to the Company 26,216

(11,243)

101,433

48,047 Distributions to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,454)

(9,817)

(9,817) Net income (loss) attributable to common

stockholders $ 23,762

$ (13,697)

$ 91,616

$ 38,230 Earnings (Loss) per share:













Earnings (Loss) per share available to common

stockholders - basic $ 0.12

$ (0.07)

$ 0.44

$ 0.18 Earnings (Loss) per share available to common

stockholders - diluted $ 0.12

$ (0.07)

$ 0.44

$ 0.18















Weighted-average number of common shares

outstanding:













Basic 204,239,712

208,965,671

206,226,487

210,286,342 Diluted 206,455,039

208,965,671

208,264,530

211,240,170

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We use the following non-GAAP financial measures that we believe are useful to investors as key measures of our operating performance: EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO and Adjusted FFO. We also present Comparable Total Revenue, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin. These measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for measures of performance in accordance with U.S. GAAP. EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Comparable Total Revenue, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, as calculated by us, may not be comparable to other companies that do not define such terms exactly as the Company.

Use and Limitations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Our management and Board of Directors use EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, FFO, Adjusted FFO, Comparable Total Revenue, Comparable Room Revenues, Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin, to evaluate the performance of our hotels and to facilitate comparisons between us and other lodging REITs, hotel owners who are not REITs and other capital intensive companies. The use of these non-GAAP financial measures has certain limitations. These non-GAAP financial measures as presented by us, may not be comparable to non-GAAP financial measures as calculated by other real estate companies. These measures do not reflect certain expenses or expenditures that we incurred and will incur, such as depreciation, interest and capital expenditures. We compensate for these limitations by separately considering the impact of these excluded items to the extent they are material to operating decisions or assessments of our operating performance. Our reconciliations to the most comparable U.S. GAAP financial measures, and our consolidated statements of operations and comprehensive income and consolidated statements of cash flows, include interest expense, capital expenditures, and other excluded items, all of which should be considered when evaluating our performance, as well as the usefulness of our non-GAAP financial measures.

These non-GAAP financial measures are used in addition to and in conjunction with results presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. They should not be considered as alternatives to operating profit, cash flow from operations, or any other operating performance measure prescribed by U.S. GAAP. These non-GAAP financial measures reflect additional ways of viewing our operations that we believe, when viewed with our U.S. GAAP results and the reconciliations to the corresponding U.S. GAAP financial measures, provide a more complete understanding of factors and trends affecting our business than could be obtained absent this disclosure. We strongly encourage investors to review our financial information in its entirety and not to rely on a single financial measure.

EBITDA and EBITDAre

EBITDA represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; and (3) depreciation and amortization. The Company computes EBITDAre in accordance with the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("Nareit") guidelines, as defined in its September 2017 white paper "Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation and Amortization for Real Estate." EBITDAre represents net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) adjusted for: (1) interest expense; (2) provision for income taxes, including income taxes applicable to sale of assets; (3) depreciation and amortization; (4) gains or losses on the disposition of depreciated property including gains or losses on change of control; (5) impairment write-downs of depreciated property and of investments in unconsolidated affiliates caused by a decrease in value of depreciated property in the affiliate; and (6) adjustments to reflect the entity's share of EBITDAre of unconsolidated affiliates.

We believe EBITDA and EBITDAre are useful to an investor in evaluating our operating performance because they help investors evaluate and compare the results of our operations from period to period by removing the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest expense) and our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization, and in the case of EBITDAre, impairment and gains or losses on dispositions of depreciated property) from our operating results. In addition, covenants included in our debt agreements use EBITDA as a measure of financial compliance. We also use EBITDA and EBITDAre as measures in determining the value of hotel acquisitions and dispositions.

FFO

The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by Nareit, which defines FFO as net income (calculated in accordance with U.S. GAAP) excluding gains or losses from sales of properties and impairment losses, plus real estate related depreciation and amortization. The Company believes that the presentation of FFO provides useful information to investors regarding its operating performance because it is a measure of the Company's operations without regard to specified non-cash items, such as real estate related depreciation and amortization and gains or losses on the sale of assets. The Company also uses FFO as one measure in assessing its operating results.

Adjustments to EBITDAre and FFO

We adjust EBITDAre and FFO when evaluating our performance because we believe that the exclusion of certain additional items described below provides useful supplemental information to investors regarding our ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted FFO when combined with U.S. GAAP net income, EBITDAre and FFO, is beneficial to an investor's complete understanding of our consolidated and property-level operating performance. We adjust EBITDAre and FFO for the following items:

Non-Cash Lease Expense and Other Amortization : We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period.





: We exclude the non-cash expense incurred from the straight line recognition of expense from our ground leases and other contractual obligations and the non-cash amortization of our favorable and unfavorable contracts, originally recorded in conjunction with certain hotel acquisitions. We exclude these non-cash items because they do not reflect the actual cash amounts due to the respective lessors in the current period and they are of lesser significance in evaluating our actual performance for that period. Cumulative Effect of a Change in Accounting Principle : The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period.





: The Financial Accounting Standards Board promulgates new accounting standards that require or permit the consolidated statement of operations and comprehensive income to reflect the cumulative effect of a change in accounting principle. We exclude the effect of these adjustments, which include the accounting impact from prior periods, because they do not reflect the Company's actual underlying performance for the current period. Gains or Losses from Debt Extinguishment : We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on debt extinguishment because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels.





: We exclude the effect of gains or losses recorded on debt extinguishment because these gains or losses result from transaction activity related to the Company's capital structure that we believe are not indicative of the ongoing operating performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Acquisition Costs : We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.





: We exclude hotel acquisition costs expensed during the period because we believe these transaction costs are not reflective of the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Severance Costs : We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.





: We exclude corporate severance costs, or reversals thereof, incurred with the termination of corporate-level employees and severance costs incurred at our hotels related to lease terminations or structured severance programs because we believe these costs do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Hotel Manager Transition and Hotel Pre-Opening Costs : We exclude the transition costs associated with a change in hotel manager and the pre-opening costs associated with the redevelopment or rebranding of a hotel because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels.





: We exclude the transition costs associated with a change in hotel manager and the pre-opening costs associated with the redevelopment or rebranding of a hotel because we believe these items do not reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Share-Based Compensation Expense: W e exclude share-based compensation expense as it is a non-cash item. This adjustment aligns with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for our financial covenant ratios under our credit facility, supporting consistency in our financial reporting and covenant compliance, as well as comparability with our peers.





e exclude share-based compensation expense as it is a non-cash item. This adjustment aligns with the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA for our financial covenant ratios under our credit facility, supporting consistency in our financial reporting and covenant compliance, as well as comparability with our peers. Other Items: From time to time we incur costs or realize gains that we consider outside the ordinary course of business and that we do not believe reflect the ongoing performance of the Company or our hotels. Such items may include, but are not limited to, the following: non-cash realized gains or losses on our deferred compensation plan assets; management or franchise contract termination fees; terminated transaction costs; gains or losses from legal settlements; costs incurred related to natural disasters; and gains on property insurance claim settlements, other than income related to business interruption insurance.

In addition, to derive Adjusted FFO, we exclude any unrealized fair value adjustments to interest rate swaps and the portion of our non-cash ground lease expense recognized as interest expense. We exclude these non-cash amounts because they do not reflect the underlying performance of the Company.

Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

We believe that Hotel Adjusted EBITDA provides our investors a useful financial measure to evaluate our hotel operating performance, excluding the impact of our capital structure (primarily interest), our asset base (primarily depreciation and amortization), and our corporate-level expenses. With respect to Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, we believe that excluding the effect of corporate-level expenses provides a more complete understanding of the operating results over which individual hotels and third-party management companies have direct control. We believe property-level results provide investors with supplemental information on the ongoing operational performance of our hotels and effectiveness of the third-party management companies operating our business on a property-level basis. Hotel Adjusted EBITDA margins are calculated as Hotel Adjusted EBITDA divided by total hotel revenues.

Comparable Hotel Operating Statistics and Results

We believe that presenting comparable hotel operating statistics (such as ADR, occupancy, RevPAR, Total RevPAR and Available Rooms) and results (such as Room Revenues, Total Revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA, and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin) is useful to investors because these measures help facilitate year-over-year comparisons of the performance of hotels owned by us as of the reporting date. Our comparable portfolio includes hotels (i) owned and in operation by us for the entirety of the periods presented and (ii) acquired by us during the period as though the acquisition happened at the beginning of the period presented. We make adjustments for recently acquired hotels to include operating statistics and results for periods prior to our ownership. As a result, changes as compared to periods prior to our ownership will not necessarily correspond to changes in our actual results. In addition, comparable metrics excludes results and operating statistics for hotels that were sold during the reporting period or held for sale at the end of the period. We believe these comparable measures provide more consistent metrics for comparing the performance of our hotels.

Our comparable portfolio for the year ended December 31, 2025 includes all of our hotels owned as of December 31, 2025 and excludes the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025.

Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Measures

EBITDA, EBITDAre, Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to EBITDA, EBITDAre and Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

(As Adjusted)(1)

2025

2024

(As Adjusted)(1) Net income (loss) $ 26,350

$ (11,296)

$ 101,942

$ 48,250 Interest expense 15,661

16,082

62,798

65,516 Income tax (benefit) expense (1,849)

845

(1,231)

1,541 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 28,719

29,046

113,107

113,588 EBITDA 68,881

34,677

276,616

228,895 Impairment losses —

32,573

1,076

34,169 EBITDAre 68,881

67,250

277,692

263,064 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,278

1,366

5,140

5,970 Share-based compensation expense (2) 1,760

934

7,350

7,458 Hotel pre-opening costs 22

81

501

1,006 Terminated transaction costs —

—

1,058

— Loss on debt extinguishment —

—

5,850

— Severance costs —

—

—

20,362 Adjusted EBITDA 71,941

69,631

297,591

297,860 Corporate expenses 6,911

6,854

25,279

25,001 Interest (income) and other (income) expense, net (2,215)

(1,032)

(6,042)

(4,247) Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,637

$ 75,453

$ 316,828

$ 318,614





(1) Effective January 1, 2025, the Company excludes share-based compensation expense from its calculation of Adjusted EBITDA. Amounts reported for 2024 have been adjusted to reflect the current year presentation. (2) For each of the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, amounts include $0.1 million of non-cash items related to our deferred compensation plan. For the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, amounts include less than $0.1 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of non-cash items related to our deferred compensation plan.



Full Year 2026 Guidance

Low End

High End Net income $ 101,100

$ 117,100 Interest expense 59,300

58,300 Income tax expense 1,500

2,500 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 111,500

110,500 EBITDAre 273,400

288,400 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 4,600

4,600 Share-based compensation expense 9,000

9,000 Adjusted EBITDA $ 287,000

$ 302,000

FFO and Adjusted FFO

The following tables are reconciliations of our GAAP net income to FFO and Adjusted FFO (in thousands except per share amounts):



Three Months Ended December 31,

Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

(As Adjusted)(1)



2025

2024

(As Adjusted)(1) Net income (loss) $ 26,350

$ (11,296)



$ 101,942

$ 48,250 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 28,719

29,046



113,107

113,588 Impairment losses —

32,573



1,076

34,169 FFO 55,069

50,323



216,125

196,007 Distribution to preferred stockholders (2,454)

(2,454)



(9,817)

(9,817) FFO available to common stock and unit holders 52,615

47,869



206,308

186,190 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 1,474

1,488



5,891

6,092 Share-based compensation expense (2) 1,760

934



7,350

7,458 Terminated transaction costs —

—



1,058

— Loss on debt extinguishment —

—



5,850

— Severance costs —

—



—

20,362 Hotel pre-opening costs 22

81



501

1,006 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit

holders $ 55,871

$ 50,372



$ 226,958

$ 221,108 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit

holders, per diluted share $ 0.27

$ 0.24



$ 1.08

$ 1.04 Diluted weighted average shares and units 207,496

209,960



209,292

212,141





(1) Effective January 1, 2025, the Company excludes share-based compensation from its calculation of Adjusted FFO. Amounts reported for 2024 have been adjusted to reflect the current year presentation. (2) For each of the three months ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, amounts include $0.1 million of non-cash items related to our deferred compensation plan. For the year ended December 31, 2025 and 2024, amounts include less than $0.1 million and $0.6 million, respectively, of non-cash items related to our deferred compensation plan.



Full Year 2026 Guidance

Low End

High End Net income $ 101,100

$ 117,100 Real estate related depreciation and amortization 111,500

110,500 FFO available to common stock and unit holders 212,600

227,600 Non-cash lease expense and other amortization 5,400

5,400 Share-based compensation expense 9,000

9,000 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders $ 227,000

$ 242,000 Adjusted FFO available to common stock and unit holders, per diluted share $ 1.09

$ 1.16 Diluted weighted average shares and units 208,000

208,000

Reconciliation of Comparable Operating Results

The following presents the revenues, Hotel Adjusted EBITDA and Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin together with comparable prior year results (in thousands):



Three Months Ended December 31, Year Ended December 31,

2025

2024

2025

2024 Revenues $ 274,534

$ 279,051

$ 1,120,491

$ 1,129,883 Hotel revenues from prior ownership (1) —

1,423

—

9,256 Hotel revenues from sold hotel (2) —

(7,691)

(3,077)

(32,521) Comparable Revenues $ 274,534

$ 272,783

$ 1,117,414

$ 1,106,618















Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,637

$ 75,453

$ 316,828

$ 318,614 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from prior ownership (1) —

485

—

2,779 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA from sold hotel (2) —

(2,039)

(330)

(8,238) Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA $ 76,637

$ 73,899

$ 316,498

$ 313,155















Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.92 %

27.04 %

28.28 %

28.20 % Comparable Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 27.92 %

27.09 %

28.32 %

28.30 %





(1) Amounts represent the pre-acquisition operating results for AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown from January 1, 2024 to November 11, 2024. The pre-acquisition operating results were obtained from the seller of the hotel during the acquisition due diligence process. We have made no adjustments to the amounts provided to us by the seller. The pre-acquisition operating results were not audited or reviewed by the Company's independent auditors. (2) Amounts represent the operating results for Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold on February 19, 2025.

Selected Quarterly Comparable Operating Information

The following tables are presented to provide investors with selected quarterly comparable operating information for the Company's current portfolio of 35 hotels with 9,595 rooms.



Quarter 1, 2024 Quarter 2, 2024 Quarter 3, 2024 Quarter 4, 2024 Full Year 2024 ADR $ 269.95 $ 292.59 $ 282.05 $ 291.24 $ 284.26 Occupancy 67.6 % 77.5 % 76.2 % 69.5 % 72.7 % RevPAR $ 182.50 $ 226.83 $ 214.79 $ 202.40 $ 206.64 Total RevPAR $ 287.09 $ 346.27 $ 318.60 $ 309.18 $ 315.28 Revenues (in thousands) $ 250,491 $ 302,217 $ 281,127 $ 272,783 $ 1,106,618 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 60,047 $ 97,206 $ 82,003 $ 73,899 $ 313,155 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 23.97 % 32.16 % 29.17 % 27.09 % 28.30 % Available Rooms 872,508 872,781 882,372 882,280 3,509,941



Quarter 1, 2025 Quarter 2, 2025 Quarter 3, 2025 Quarter 4, 2025 Full Year 2025 ADR $ 277.36 $ 295.78 $ 281.05 $ 295.79 $ 287.63 Occupancy 67.1 % 76.8 % 76.2 % 68.2 % 72.1 % RevPAR $ 186.20 $ 227.04 $ 214.21 $ 201.83 $ 207.38 Total RevPAR $ 291.56 $ 350.14 $ 323.29 $ 311.00 $ 319.06 Revenues (in thousands) $ 251,776 $ 305,720 $ 285,384 $ 274,534 $ 1,117,414 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands) $ 61,333 $ 95,360 $ 83,168 $ 76,637 $ 316,498 Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Margin 24.36 % 31.19 % 29.14 % 27.92 % 28.32 % Available Rooms 863,550 873,145 882,740 882,740 3,502,175

Market Capitalization as of December 31, 2025 (in thousands) Enterprise Value









Common equity capitalization (at December 31, 2025 closing price of $8.96/share)

$ 1,847,691 Consolidated debt (face amount)

1,100,000 Cash and cash equivalents

(68,084) Total enterprise value

$ 2,879,607 Share Reconciliation









Common shares outstanding

203,703 Operating partnership units

1,135 Unvested restricted stock held by management and employees

841 Share grants under deferred compensation plan

536 Combined shares and units

206,215

Debt Summary as of December 31, 2025 (dollars in thousands)











Outstanding



Loan

Interest Rate

Term

Principal

Maturity Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35% (1)

Variable

$ 500,000

January 2028 (3) Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35% (2)

Variable

300,000

January 2029 (3) Unsecured term loan

SOFR + 1.35% (2)

Variable

300,000

January 2030 Senior unsecured credit facility

SOFR + 1.40%

Variable

—

January 2030 (3) Total debt









1,100,000



Unamortized debt issuance costs (4)









(1,150)



Debt, net of unamortized debt issuance costs





$ 1,098,850





















Debt Metrics















Weighted-average interest rate (5)









5.0 %



Percent fixed rate (5)









30 %



Net debt to EBITDA (6)









3.5x



Average years to maturity









2.8



Average years to maturity - including extensions









3.6









(1) Interest rate was 4.86% as of December 31, 2025, which includes the effect of interest rate swaps. (2) Interest rate was 5.01% as of December 31, 2025. (3) Maturity date may be extended for two six-month periods upon the payment of applicable fees and the satisfaction of certain customary conditions. (4) Excludes debt issuance costs related to our senior unsecured credit facility, which are included within Prepaid and Other Assets on the accompanying consolidated balance sheet. (5) Includes the effect of interest rate swaps as of December 31, 2025. (6) Trailing 12 month Adjusted EBITDA as of December 31, 2025.

Hotel Information as of February 26, 2026

Hotel Rooms Location Franchisor Contract

Expiration Operator Contract Expiration Ground Lease

Expiration Mortgage

Debt AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown 245 Minneapolis, MN Marriott Oct 2041 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee - - Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta 318 Atlanta, GA Marriott Sep 2050 (1) Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Bourbon Orleans Hotel 220 New Orleans, LA Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate 142 Sausalito, CA Independent - Passport Resorts At will with fee 2066 - Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile 1,200 Chicago, IL N/A - Marriott Dec 2038(2) - - Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa 117 Pray, MT Independent - EOS Hospitality At will with no fee - - Courtyard Denver Downtown 177 Denver, CO Marriott Oct 2027 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee - - Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue 189 New York, NY Marriott Dec 2035 Highgate Hotels At will with no fee 2121 - Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East 321 New York, NY Marriott Aug 2042 Highgate Hotels At will with no fee - - Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda 272 Bethesda, MD Hilton Feb 2037 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee 2087 - Havana Cabana Key West 106 Key West, FL Independent - EOS Hospitality At will with no fee - - Henderson Beach Resort 270 Destin, FL Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Henderson Park Inn 37 Destin, FL Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central 282 New York, NY Hilton Jun 2033 Highgate Hotels At will with no fee - - Hotel Champlain Burlington 258 Burlington, VT Hilton Jun 2034 Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Hotel Clio 199 Denver, CO Marriott Oct 2036 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee - - Hotel Emblem San Francisco 96 San Francisco, CA Independent - Pacifica Hotels At will with no fee - - Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix 242 Phoenix, AZ N/A - IHG Hotels & Resorts Dec 2028 or upon sale 2085 - Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 96 Fort Lauderdale, FL IHG Hotels & Resorts Apr 2041 HEI Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee - - Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort 157 Huntington Beach, CA N/A - IHG Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee - - L'Auberge de Sedona 158 Sedona, AZ Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee 2070 - Lake Austin Spa Resort 40 Austin, TX Independent - EOS Hospitality At will with no fee - - Margaritaville Beach House Key West 186 Key West, FL Margaritaville Apr 2041 Ocean Properties Jul 2027 - - Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek 510 Salt Lake City, UT Marriott Sep 2050 (1) HEI Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee 2056/2106 - The Dagny Boston 403 Boston, MA Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - The Gwen 311 Chicago, IL Marriott Sep 2035 HEI Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee - - The Hythe Vail 344 Vail, CO Marriott Dec 2041 Vail Resorts At will with fee - - The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa 82 South Lake Tahoe, CA Independent - Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel 167 Charleston, SC Marriott Dec 2031 Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - The Lodge at Sonoma Resort 182 Sonoma, CA Marriott Dec 2035 Sage Hospitality At will with no fee - - Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort 103 Marathon, FL Independent - EOS Hospitality At will with no fee - - Westin Boston Waterfront 793 Boston, MA Marriott Dec 2026 Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee 2099 - Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort 432 Fort Lauderdale, FL Marriott Dec 2034 HEI Hotels & Resorts At will with no fee - - Westin San Diego Bayview 436 San Diego, CA Marriott Dec 2040 Aimbridge Hospitality At will with no fee - - Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel 504 Fort Worth, TX N/A - Marriott Dec 2030 (3) - -





(1) The franchise agreement may be terminated at Marriott's option after September 2040. (2) Marriott has two 10-year options to extend the management agreement. (3) Marriott is entitled to one ten-year extension option if they achieve a certain level of operating profit for the three-year period ending December 31, 2029. Marriott is entitled to a second ten-year extension option if they achieve a certain level of operating profit for the three-year period ending December 31, 2039.



Operating Statistics – Fourth Quarter

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

Total RevPAR

4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Change

4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Change

4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Change

4Q 2025 4Q 2024 Change































AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown (1) $ 153.30 $ 166.16 (7.7) %

57.7 % 51.0 % 6.7 %

$ 88.52 $ 84.69 4.5 %

$ 103.87 $ 98.86 5.1 % Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta $ 164.24 $ 158.90 3.4 %

59.0 % 63.1 % (4.1) %

$ 96.89 $ 100.19 (3.3) %

$ 157.84 $ 150.55 4.8 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel $ 252.16 $ 276.79 (8.9) %

69.1 % 67.8 % 1.3 %

$ 174.12 $ 187.68 (7.2) %

$ 228.46 $ 241.51 (5.4) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate $ 621.47 $ 562.69 10.4 %

59.8 % 61.6 % (1.8) %

$ 371.67 $ 346.56 7.2 %

$ 1,006.87 $ 922.73 9.1 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile $ 274.62 $ 271.35 1.2 %

59.2 % 65.9 % (6.7) %

$ 162.64 $ 178.79 (9.0) %

$ 268.41 $ 289.07 (7.1) % Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa $ 199.50 $ 205.51 (2.9) %

60.4 % 59.7 % 0.7 %

$ 120.43 $ 122.66 (1.8) %

$ 304.82 $ 315.22 (3.3) % Courtyard Denver Downtown $ 209.21 $ 186.30 12.3 %

75.0 % 71.1 % 3.9 %

$ 156.92 $ 132.42 18.5 %

$ 178.57 $ 149.79 19.2 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue $ 417.84 $ 379.78 10.0 %

99.0 % 96.2 % 2.8 %

$ 413.68 $ 365.21 13.3 %

$ 420.20 $ 370.86 13.3 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East $ 462.32 $ 459.19 0.7 %

93.4 % 91.4 % 2.0 %

$ 431.67 $ 419.84 2.8 %

$ 442.88 $ 432.71 2.4 % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda $ 154.05 $ 174.53 (11.7) %

59.0 % 63.6 % (4.6) %

$ 90.87 $ 111.03 (18.2) %

$ 108.74 $ 129.20 (15.8) % Havana Cabana Key West $ 258.69 $ 254.64 1.6 %

34.8 % 74.2 % (39.4) %

$ 90.11 $ 188.92 (52.3) %

$ 142.87 $ 282.60 (49.4) % Henderson Beach Resort $ 288.03 $ 304.09 (5.3) %

42.9 % 35.7 % 7.2 %

$ 123.68 $ 108.65 13.8 %

$ 316.76 $ 257.64 22.9 % Henderson Park Inn $ 515.66 $ 505.27 2.1 %

56.9 % 50.9 % 6.0 %

$ 293.43 $ 257.09 14.1 %

$ 489.38 $ 437.54 11.8 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central $ 381.06 $ 365.01 4.4 %

98.5 % 98.5 % — %

$ 375.37 $ 359.50 4.4 %

$ 405.49 $ 392.14 3.4 % Hotel Champlain Burlington $ 229.92 $ 226.21 1.6 %

63.7 % 75.6 % (11.9) %

$ 146.48 $ 171.06 (14.4) %

$ 225.80 $ 252.28 (10.5) % Hotel Clio $ 305.15 $ 283.43 7.7 %

75.8 % 78.6 % (2.8) %

$ 231.33 $ 222.85 3.8 %

$ 420.64 $ 400.46 5.0 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco $ 198.67 $ 157.32 26.3 %

59.2 % 52.2 % 7.0 %

$ 117.67 $ 82.08 43.4 %

$ 141.68 $ 110.38 28.4 % Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix $ 248.80 $ 216.36 15.0 %

74.0 % 72.5 % 1.5 %

$ 184.22 $ 156.77 17.5 %

$ 332.51 $ 280.73 18.4 % Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort $ 196.54 $ 208.69 (5.8) %

67.9 % 71.5 % (3.6) %

$ 133.49 $ 149.24 (10.6) %

$ 274.85 $ 278.46 (1.3) % Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort $ 253.97 $ 261.23 (2.8) %

75.4 % 76.9 % (1.5) %

$ 191.48 $ 200.88 (4.7) %

$ 305.53 $ 305.22 0.1 % L'Auberge de Sedona (2) $ 742.23 $ 835.12 (11.1) %

68.8 % 53.4 % 15.4 %

$ 510.66 $ 445.71 14.6 %

$ 886.16 $ 775.11 14.3 % Lake Austin Spa Resort $ 997.24 $ 984.52 1.3 %

51.6 % 53.6 % (2.0) %

$ 514.61 $ 527.84 (2.5) %

$ 1,259.16 $ 1,273.96 (1.2) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West $ 359.69 $ 379.48 (5.2) %

80.5 % 77.0 % 3.5 %

$ 289.59 $ 292.30 (0.9) %

$ 398.02 $ 401.40 (0.8) % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek $ 193.62 $ 190.05 1.9 %

61.7 % 60.7 % 1.0 %

$ 119.41 $ 115.28 3.6 %

$ 171.14 $ 181.89 (5.9) % The Dagny Boston $ 302.15 $ 286.50 5.5 %

84.9 % 84.1 % 0.8 %

$ 256.43 $ 241.06 6.4 %

$ 281.67 $ 265.89 5.9 % The Gwen $ 323.95 $ 299.97 8.0 %

71.3 % 74.1 % (2.8) %

$ 231.04 $ 222.36 3.9 %

$ 332.41 $ 341.43 (2.6) % The Hythe Vail $ 414.00 $ 452.36 (8.5) %

43.7 % 45.8 % (2.1) %

$ 180.80 $ 207.40 (12.8) %

$ 287.22 $ 315.06 (8.8) % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa $ 343.29 $ 337.17 1.8 %

51.3 % 50.4 % 0.9 %

$ 176.10 $ 169.88 3.7 %

$ 338.91 $ 328.16 3.3 % The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel $ 347.48 $ 352.82 (1.5) %

86.1 % 87.0 % (0.9) %

$ 299.35 $ 307.03 (2.5) %

$ 400.25 $ 378.86 5.6 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort $ 411.99 $ 390.94 5.4 %

68.9 % 70.2 % (1.3) %

$ 283.82 $ 274.39 3.4 %

$ 442.58 $ 446.99 (1.0) % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort $ 562.23 $ 529.17 6.2 %

58.2 % 67.0 % (8.8) %

$ 327.45 $ 354.55 (7.6) %

$ 420.15 $ 461.87 (9.0) % Westin Boston Waterfront $ 277.84 $ 270.24 2.8 %

74.2 % 75.2 % (1.0) %

$ 206.20 $ 203.11 1.5 %

$ 314.93 $ 323.13 (2.5) % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort $ 241.10 $ 247.81 (2.7) %

72.2 % 74.4 % (2.2) %

$ 174.17 $ 184.40 (5.5) %

$ 378.88 $ 387.39 (2.2) % Westin San Diego Bayview $ 198.07 $ 222.23 (10.9) %

68.8 % 68.1 % 0.7 %

$ 136.33 $ 151.43 (10.0) %

$ 216.63 $ 215.55 0.5 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel $ 200.31 $ 203.43 (1.5) %

70.1 % 69.2 % 0.9 %

$ 140.49 $ 140.86 (0.3) %

$ 272.44 $ 262.68 3.7 % Comparable Total (3) $ 295.79 $ 291.24 1.6 %

68.2 % 69.5 % (1.3) %

$ 201.83 $ 202.40 (0.3) %

$ 311.00 $ 309.18 0.6 %





(1) Hotel was acquired on November 12, 2024. Amounts reflect the pre-acquisition operating results of the period from October 1, 2024 to November 11, 2024. (2) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (3) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024 and exclude the Westin Washington D.C. City Center which was sold in 2025.



Operating Statistics – Year to Date

ADR

Occupancy

RevPAR

Total RevPAR

YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change

YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change

YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change

YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change































AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown (1) $ 157.50 $ 171.78 (8.3) %

59.7 % 57.5 % 2.2 %

$ 94.04 $ 98.75 (4.8) %

$ 109.19 $ 112.21 (2.7) % Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta $ 164.41 $ 157.97 4.1 %

65.5 % 64.4 % 1.1 %

$ 107.65 $ 101.66 5.9 %

$ 157.03 $ 148.11 6.0 % Bourbon Orleans Hotel $ 239.49 $ 249.85 (4.1) %

68.0 % 68.5 % (0.5) %

$ 162.87 $ 171.10 (4.8) %

$ 213.33 $ 217.43 (1.9) % Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate $ 591.24 $ 574.60 2.9 %

59.7 % 60.3 % (0.6) %

$ 352.90 $ 346.53 1.8 %

$ 927.11 $ 909.68 1.9 % Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile $ 262.61 $ 257.60 1.9 %

63.2 % 63.4 % (0.2) %

$ 166.04 $ 163.27 1.7 %

$ 276.52 $ 271.18 2.0 % Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa $ 225.43 $ 205.35 9.8 %

67.1 % 70.4 % (3.3) %

$ 151.32 $ 144.62 4.6 %

$ 355.89 $ 360.84 (1.4) % Courtyard Denver Downtown $ 212.38 $ 202.95 4.6 %

78.8 % 77.2 % 1.6 %

$ 167.44 $ 156.69 6.9 %

$ 188.38 $ 175.14 7.6 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue $ 326.23 $ 306.10 6.6 %

97.7 % 91.5 % 6.2 %

$ 318.72 $ 280.11 13.8 %

$ 324.42 $ 286.81 13.1 % Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East $ 356.47 $ 357.72 (0.3) %

90.9 % 92.3 % (1.4) %

$ 323.96 $ 330.11 (1.9) %

$ 333.80 $ 341.80 (2.3) % Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda $ 166.35 $ 175.06 (5.0) %

65.6 % 69.7 % (4.1) %

$ 109.18 $ 122.07 (10.6) %

$ 128.26 $ 139.98 (8.4) % Havana Cabana Key West $ 269.13 $ 293.52 (8.3) %

62.9 % 77.7 % (14.8) %

$ 169.29 $ 227.99 (25.7) %

$ 247.74 $ 311.00 (20.3) % Henderson Beach Resort $ 379.44 $ 406.38 (6.6) %

56.2 % 53.1 % 3.1 %

$ 213.40 $ 215.61 (1.0) %

$ 432.04 $ 402.47 7.3 % Henderson Park Inn $ 574.13 $ 575.56 (0.2) %

68.8 % 65.6 % 3.2 %

$ 394.77 $ 377.33 4.6 %

$ 658.31 $ 602.41 9.3 % Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central $ 295.95 $ 280.33 5.6 %

90.7 % 92.0 % (1.3) %

$ 268.52 $ 257.81 4.2 %

$ 298.73 $ 288.75 3.5 % Hotel Champlain Burlington $ 225.25 $ 235.51 (4.4) %

69.6 % 74.6 % (5.0) %

$ 156.74 $ 175.69 (10.8) %

$ 229.32 $ 241.76 (5.1) % Hotel Clio $ 315.61 $ 304.46 3.7 %

77.8 % 77.9 % (0.1) %

$ 245.52 $ 237.26 3.5 %

$ 419.90 $ 401.84 4.5 % Hotel Emblem San Francisco $ 205.47 $ 195.52 5.1 %

61.3 % 59.9 % 1.4 %

$ 126.04 $ 117.20 7.5 %

$ 154.10 $ 148.49 3.8 % Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix $ 240.60 $ 222.82 8.0 %

67.7 % 75.1 % (7.4) %

$ 162.92 $ 167.41 (2.7) %

$ 274.61 $ 279.75 (1.8) % Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort $ 202.63 $ 203.39 (0.4) %

71.6 % 73.7 % (2.1) %

$ 145.12 $ 149.98 (3.2) %

$ 287.08 $ 272.23 5.5 % Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort $ 301.02 $ 312.59 (3.7) %

79.7 % 82.1 % (2.4) %

$ 239.87 $ 256.56 (6.5) %

$ 362.58 $ 372.52 (2.7) % L'Auberge de Sedona (2) $ 733.64 $ 666.34 10.1 %

49.6 % 59.7 % (10.1) %

$ 363.88 $ 397.59 (8.5) %

$ 674.38 $ 698.88 (3.5) % Lake Austin Spa Resort $ 1,041.28 $ 1,012.08 2.9 %

52.0 % 57.8 % (5.8) %

$ 541.54 $ 585.19 (7.5) %

$ 1,330.79 $ 1,373.57 (3.1) % Margaritaville Beach House Key West $ 376.79 $ 396.94 (5.1) %

82.7 % 82.3 % 0.4 %

$ 311.50 $ 326.63 (4.6) %

$ 425.03 $ 443.42 (4.1) % Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek $ 203.47 $ 192.28 5.8 %

68.5 % 66.5 % 2.0 %

$ 139.47 $ 127.86 9.1 %

$ 193.65 $ 181.28 6.8 % The Dagny Boston $ 295.92 $ 277.32 6.7 %

85.4 % 85.5 % (0.1) %

$ 252.62 $ 236.99 6.6 %

$ 281.05 $ 263.74 6.6 % The Gwen $ 318.29 $ 296.64 7.3 %

74.1 % 75.2 % (1.1) %

$ 235.78 $ 222.93 5.8 %

$ 351.57 $ 332.48 5.7 % The Hythe Vail $ 434.91 $ 425.03 2.3 %

57.1 % 59.8 % (2.7) %

$ 248.32 $ 254.21 (2.3) %

$ 389.33 $ 394.28 (1.3) % The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa $ 421.17 $ 415.66 1.3 %

60.9 % 60.7 % 0.2 %

$ 256.68 $ 252.27 1.7 %

$ 468.60 $ 455.60 2.9 % The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel $ 346.00 $ 344.88 0.3 %

88.0 % 87.8 % 0.2 %

$ 304.47 $ 302.80 0.6 %

$ 394.72 $ 375.87 5.0 % The Lodge at Sonoma Resort $ 420.81 $ 405.07 3.9 %

70.9 % 67.3 % 3.6 %

$ 298.30 $ 272.43 9.5 %

$ 474.93 $ 443.01 7.2 % Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort $ 598.88 $ 601.79 (0.5) %

70.2 % 73.7 % (3.5) %

$ 420.39 $ 443.56 (5.2) %

$ 539.69 $ 571.03 (5.5) % Westin Boston Waterfront $ 274.08 $ 265.23 3.3 %

82.1 % 83.6 % (1.5) %

$ 224.97 $ 221.75 1.5 %

$ 347.67 $ 348.54 (0.2) % Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort $ 253.60 $ 254.95 (0.5) %

74.9 % 78.1 % (3.2) %

$ 190.03 $ 199.04 (4.5) %

$ 410.86 $ 427.02 (3.8) % Westin San Diego Bayview $ 224.08 $ 229.57 (2.4) %

77.7 % 72.0 % 5.7 %

$ 174.05 $ 165.35 5.3 %

$ 241.98 $ 222.36 8.8 % Westin Washington D.C. City Center $ 254.66 $ 188.28 35.3 %

45.4 % 60.7 % (15.3) %

$ 115.57 $ 114.25 1.2 %

$ 153.18 $ 146.08 4.9 % Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel $ 202.16 $ 206.33 (2.0) %

71.8 % 70.7 % 1.1 %

$ 145.12 $ 145.86 (0.5) %

$ 271.37 $ 269.60 0.7 % Comparable Total (3) $ 287.63 $ 284.26 1.2 %

72.1 % 72.7 % (0.6) %

$ 207.38 $ 206.64 0.4 %

$ 319.06 $ 315.28 1.2 %





(1) Hotel was acquired on November 12, 2024. Amounts reflect the pre-acquisition operating results of the period from January 1, 2024 to November 11, 2024. (2) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (3) Amounts include the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024 and exclude the Westin Washington D.C. City Center which was sold in 2025.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Fourth Quarter 2025













Net Income (Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 2,341

$ 190 $ 301 $ — $ — $ 491 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 4,618

$ 1,348 $ 396 $ — $ — $ 1,744 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 4,624

$ 664 $ 1,197 $ — $ 3 $ 1,864 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 13,154

$ 1,734 $ 1,491 $ — $ 94 $ 3,319 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 29,632

$ 5,063 $ 3,140 $ 6 $ (397) $ 7,812 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 3,281

$ (161) $ 498 $ — $ (2) $ 335 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 2,908

$ 843 $ 401 $ — $ — $ 1,244 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 7,306

$ 1,961 $ 345 $ 283 $ 217 $ 2,806 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 13,079

$ 5,478 $ 544 $ — $ — $ 6,022 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 2,721

$ (1,780) $ 466 $ — $ 1,435 $ 121 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 1,393

$ (425) $ 252 $ — $ — $ (173) Henderson Beach Resort

$ 7,868

$ (315) $ 1,135 $ — $ — $ 820 Henderson Park Inn

$ 1,666

$ 265 $ 279 $ — $ — $ 544 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 10,520

$ 3,428 $ 788 $ — $ — $ 4,216 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 5,359

$ 339 $ 809 $ — $ — $ 1,148 Hotel Clio

$ 7,701

$ 1,312 $ 850 $ — $ 5 $ 2,167 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 1,251

$ (357) $ 292 $ — $ — $ (65) Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 7,403

$ 979 $ 725 $ — $ 190 $ 1,894 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 2,427

$ (105) $ 371 $ — $ — $ 266 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 4,413

$ 399 $ 347 $ — $ — $ 746 L'Auberge de Sedona (2)

$ 12,881

$ 3,910 $ 1,139 $ — $ 42 $ 5,091 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 4,634

$ 430 $ 723 $ — $ — $ 1,153 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 6,811

$ 1,692 $ 755 $ — $ — $ 2,447 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 8,030

$ 1,602 $ 1,071 $ — $ 11 $ 2,684 The Dagny Boston

$ 10,443

$ 2,329 $ 1,596 $ — $ — $ 3,925 The Gwen

$ 9,511

$ 460 $ 767 $ — $ — $ 1,227 The Hythe Vail

$ 9,090

$ 1,387 $ 808 $ — $ — $ 2,195 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 2,557

$ 97 $ 324 $ — $ — $ 421 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 6,149

$ 2,515 $ 378 $ — $ — $ 2,893 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 7,411

$ 1,315 $ 493 $ — $ — $ 1,808 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 3,981

$ 495 $ 472 $ — $ — $ 967 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 22,991

$ 2,862 $ 2,284 $ — $ (124) $ 5,022 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 15,058

$ 3,374 $ 963 $ — $ — $ 4,337 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 8,689

$ 122 $ 1,361 $ — $ — $ 1,483 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 12,633

$ 2,693 $ 958 $ — $ — $ 3,651 Total

$ 274,534

$ 46,143 $ 28,719 $ 289 $ 1,474 $ 76,637





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Fourth Quarter 2024







Net Income (Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 805

$ (167) $ 198 $ — $ — $ 31 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 4,404

$ 1,221 $ 369 $ — $ — $ 1,590 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 4,888

$ 934 $ 1,063 $ — $ 3 $ 2,000 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 12,055

$ 290 $ 1,457 $ — $ 94 $ 1,841 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 31,913

$ 4,749 $ 3,251 $ 6 $ (397) $ 7,609 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 3,277

$ (280) $ 425 $ — $ — $ 145 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 2,439

$ 416 $ 379 $ — $ — $ 795 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 6,449

$ 1,524 $ 343 $ 311 $ 88 $ 2,266 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 12,779

$ 4,747 $ 533 $ — $ — $ 5,280 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 3,233

$ (1,654) $ 577 $ — $ 1,449 $ 372 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 2,756

$ 138 $ 308 $ — $ — $ 446 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 6,376

$ (875) $ 1,106 $ — $ — $ 231 Henderson Park Inn

$ 1,489

$ 167 $ 278 $ — $ — $ 445 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 10,174

$ 3,411 $ 664 $ — $ — $ 4,075 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 5,988

$ 791 $ 781 $ — $ — $ 1,572 Hotel Clio

$ 7,332

$ 170 $ 858 $ 616 $ 5 $ 1,649 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 975

$ (464) $ 294 $ — $ — $ (170) Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 6,250

$ 910 $ 507 $ — $ 193 $ 1,610 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 2,459

$ (143) $ 368 $ — $ — $ 225 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 4,409

$ 712 $ 348 $ — $ — $ 1,060 L'Auberge de Sedona (2)

$ 11,267

$ 3,483 $ 504 $ — $ 42 $ 4,029 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 4,688

$ 474 $ 719 $ — $ — $ 1,193 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 6,869

$ 1,443 $ 769 $ — $ — $ 2,212 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 8,534

$ 1,978 $ 1,023 $ — $ 11 $ 3,012 The Dagny Boston

$ 9,858

$ 2,627 $ 1,545 $ — $ — $ 4,172 The Gwen

$ 9,769

$ 642 $ 746 $ — $ — $ 1,388 The Hythe Vail

$ 9,971

$ 1,448 $ 1,166 $ — $ — $ 2,614 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 2,476

$ 67 $ 247 $ — $ — $ 314 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 5,821

$ 2,321 $ 363 $ — $ — $ 2,684 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 7,484

$ 1,337 $ 494 $ — $ — $ 1,831 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 4,377

$ 620 $ 463 $ — $ — $ 1,083 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 23,574

$ 2,718 $ 2,439 $ 1,935 $ (122) $ 6,970 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 15,396

$ 1,771 $ 1,087 $ — $ — $ 2,858 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 8,646

$ 726 $ 1,356 $ — $ — $ 2,082 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 7,691

$ 998 $ 1,041 $ — $ — $ 2,039 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 12,180

$ 2,227 $ 977 $ 696 $ — $ 3,900 Total

$ 279,051

$ 41,477 $ 29,046 $ 3,564 $ 1,366 $ 75,453 Add: Prior Ownership Results (3)

$ 1,423

$ 359 $ 126 $ — $ — $ 485 Less: Sold Hotel (4)

$ (7,691)

$ (998) $ (1,041) $ — $ — $ (2,039) Comparable Total

$ 272,783

$ 40,838 $ 28,131 $ 3,564 $ 1,366 $ 73,899





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (3) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024. (4) Represents the operating results of the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2025



Total Revenues

Net Income (Loss) Plus:

Depreciation Plus:

Interest Expense Plus:

Adjustments (1) Equals: Hotel

Adjusted EBITDA





AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 9,764

$ 1,295 $ 1,194 $ — $ — $ 2,489 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 18,227

$ 5,476 $ 1,529 $ — $ — $ 7,005 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 17,130

$ 1,965 $ 4,499 $ — $ 12 $ 6,476 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 48,052

$ 5,934 $ 5,913 $ — $ 375 $ 12,222 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 121,114

$ 19,280 $ 12,340 $ 25 $ (1,589) $ 30,056 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 15,198

$ 1,091 $ 1,812 $ — $ (3) $ 2,900 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 12,171

$ 3,477 $ 1,569 $ — $ — $ 5,046 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 22,380

$ 3,063 $ 1,373 $ 1,132 $ 837 $ 6,405 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 39,110

$ 10,965 $ 2,152 $ — $ — $ 13,117 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 12,734

$ (6,320) $ 1,975 $ — $ 5,758 $ 1,413 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 9,585

$ 796 $ 1,031 $ — $ — $ 1,827 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 42,578

$ 5,838 $ 4,470 $ — $ — $ 10,308 Henderson Park Inn

$ 8,890

$ 2,858 $ 1,105 $ — $ — $ 3,963 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 30,749

$ 5,828 $ 3,003 $ — $ — $ 8,831 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 21,595

$ 1,482 $ 3,166 $ — $ — $ 4,648 Hotel Clio

$ 30,500

$ 3,348 $ 3,399 $ 1,242 $ 19 $ 8,008 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 5,400

$ (966) $ 1,170 $ — $ — $ 204 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 24,257

$ 2,427 $ 2,315 $ — $ 762 $ 5,504 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 10,059

$ (246) $ 1,482 $ — $ — $ 1,236 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 20,778

$ 5,015 $ 1,370 $ — $ — $ 6,385 L'Auberge de Sedona (2)

$ 38,892

$ 7,310 $ 3,454 $ — $ 168 $ 10,932 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 19,430

$ 2,479 $ 2,877 $ — $ — $ 5,356 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 28,855

$ 8,507 $ 3,041 $ — $ — $ 11,548 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 36,047

$ 9,058 $ 4,232 $ — $ 42 $ 13,332 The Dagny Boston

$ 41,341

$ 9,200 $ 6,301 $ — $ — $ 15,501 The Gwen

$ 39,908

$ 4,717 $ 3,039 $ — $ — $ 7,756 The Hythe Vail

$ 48,885

$ 13,438 $ 4,037 $ — $ — $ 17,475 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 14,025

$ 3,178 $ 1,278 $ — $ — $ 4,456 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 24,060

$ 9,467 $ 1,478 $ — $ — $ 10,945 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 31,550

$ 7,487 $ 1,945 $ — $ — $ 9,432 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 20,290

$ 4,248 $ 1,878 $ — $ — $ 6,126 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 100,644

$ 10,737 $ 9,200 $ 5,188 $ (490) $ 24,635 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 64,785

$ 12,106 $ 4,253 $ — $ — $ 16,359 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 38,509

$ 4,636 $ 5,411 $ — $ — $ 10,047 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 3,077

$ 330 $ — $ — $ — $ 330 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 49,922

$ 9,834 $ 3,816 $ 940 $ — $ 14,590 Total

$ 1,120,491

$ 189,338 $ 113,107 $ 8,527 $ 5,891 $ 316,828 Less: Sold Hotel (3)

$ (3,077)

$ (330) $ — $ — $ — $ (330) Comparable Total

$ 1,117,414

$ 189,008 $ 113,107 $ 8,527 $ 5,891 $ 316,498





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (3) Represents the operating results of the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.





Hotel Adjusted EBITDA Reconciliation - Year to Date 2024







Net Income (Loss) Plus: Plus: Plus: Equals: Hotel



Total Revenues

Depreciation Interest Expense Adjustments (1) Adjusted EBITDA AC Hotel Minneapolis Downtown

$ 805

$ (167) $ 198 $ — $ — $ 31 Atlanta Marriott Alpharetta

$ 17,239

$ 4,738 $ 1,474 $ — $ — $ 6,212 Bourbon Orleans Hotel

$ 17,507

$ 2,484 $ 3,757 $ — $ (20) $ 6,221 Cavallo Point, The Lodge at the Golden Gate

$ 47,278

$ 4,573 $ 5,781 $ — $ 375 $ 10,729 Chicago Marriott Downtown Magnificent Mile

$ 119,101

$ 20,068 $ 12,935 $ 24 $ (1,588) $ 31,439 Chico Hot Springs Resort & Day Spa

$ 14,924

$ 340 $ 1,626 $ — $ 4 $ 1,970 Courtyard Denver Downtown

$ 11,346

$ 3,003 $ 1,464 $ — $ — $ 4,467 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Fifth Avenue

$ 19,840

$ 1,285 $ 1,383 $ 311 $ 848 $ 3,827 Courtyard New York Manhattan/Midtown East

$ 40,157

$ 9,377 $ 2,087 $ 2,086 $ — $ 13,550 Embassy Suites by Hilton Bethesda

$ 13,936

$ (6,022) $ 2,366 $ — $ 5,817 $ 2,161 Havana Cabana Key West

$ 12,065

$ 1,744 $ 1,373 $ — $ — $ 3,117 Henderson Beach Resort

$ 39,515

$ 3,821 $ 4,355 $ — $ — $ 8,176 Henderson Park Inn

$ 8,158

$ 2,196 $ 1,096 $ — $ — $ 3,292 Hilton Garden Inn New York/Times Square Central

$ 29,802

$ 5,712 $ 2,617 $ — $ — $ 8,329 Hotel Champlain Burlington

$ 22,829

$ 3,024 $ 2,756 $ — $ — $ 5,780 Hotel Clio

$ 29,267

$ 1,794 $ 3,355 $ 2,475 $ 19 $ 7,643 Hotel Emblem San Francisco

$ 5,217

$ (1,085) $ 1,204 $ — $ — $ 119 Kimpton Hotel Palomar Phoenix

$ 24,778

$ 3,701 $ 1,978 $ — $ 777 $ 6,456 Kimpton Shorebreak Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 9,565

$ (719) $ 1,442 $ — $ — $ 723 Kimpton Shorebreak Huntington Beach Resort

$ 21,406

$ 5,703 $ 1,409 $ — $ — $ 7,112 L'Auberge de Sedona (2)

$ 40,414

$ 9,833 $ 1,890 $ — $ 168 $ 11,891 Lake Austin Spa Resort

$ 20,109

$ 2,024 $ 2,802 $ — $ — $ 4,826 Margaritaville Beach House Key West

$ 30,186

$ 8,830 $ 2,833 $ — $ — $ 11,663 Salt Lake City Marriott Downtown at City Creek

$ 33,838

$ 8,403 $ 3,851 $ — $ 60 $ 12,314 The Dagny Boston

$ 38,901

$ 7,905 $ 6,263 $ — $ — $ 14,168 The Gwen

$ 37,845

$ 4,364 $ 3,221 $ — $ — $ 7,585 The Hythe Vail

$ 49,642

$ 13,781 $ 4,686 $ — $ — $ 18,467 The Landing Lake Tahoe Resort & Spa

$ 13,673

$ 3,034 $ 900 $ — $ — $ 3,934 The Lindy Renaissance Charleston Hotel

$ 22,974

$ 8,716 $ 1,506 $ — $ — $ 10,222 The Lodge at Sonoma Resort

$ 29,510

$ 5,808 $ 2,109 $ — $ — $ 7,917 Tranquility Bay Beachfront Resort

$ 21,527

$ 4,668 $ 1,825 $ — $ — $ 6,493 Westin Boston Seaport District

$ 101,158

$ 10,286 $ 9,776 $ 7,777 $ (490) $ 27,349 Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort

$ 67,634

$ 12,441 $ 4,269 $ — $ — $ 16,710 Westin San Diego Bayview

$ 35,484

$ 4,825 $ 5,116 $ — $ — $ 9,941 Westin Washington D.C. City Center

$ 32,521

$ 3,966 $ 4,272 $ — $ — $ 8,238 Worthington Renaissance Fort Worth Hotel

$ 49,732

$ 9,036 $ 3,613 $ 2,796 $ — $ 15,445 Total

$ 1,129,883

$ 183,490 $ 113,588 $ 15,469 $ 5,970 $ 318,614 Add: Prior Ownership Results (3)

$ 9,256

$ 1,683 $ 1,096 $ — $ — $ 2,779 Less: Sold Hotel (4)

$ (32,521)

$ (3,966) $ (4,272) $ — $ — $ (8,238) Comparable Total

$ 1,106,618

$ 181,207 $ 110,412 $ 15,469 $ 5,970 $ 313,155





(1) Includes non-cash expenses incurred by the hotels due to the straight lining of the rent from ground lease obligations and the non-cash amortization of intangible assets and liabilities. (2) During the fourth quarter 2025, Orchards Inn Sedona and L'Auberge de Sedona were combined and operate as one hotel. Amounts presented have been adjusted to reflect the combination. (3) Represents the pre-acquisition operating results of the AC Minneapolis Downtown acquired in 2024. (4) Represents the operating results of the Westin Washington D.C. City Center sold in 2025.

SOURCE DiamondRock Hospitality Company