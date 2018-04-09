DiamondRock Hospitality Announces First Quarter 2018 Earnings Release And Conference Call

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet. Interested individuals are invited to listen to the call by telephone at 844-287-6622. International callers may dial 530-379-4559. The conference ID is 9795246. To participate on the webcast, log on to www.drhc.com 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a taped rebroadcast will be available two hours after completion of the live call through May 11, 2018. To access the rebroadcast, dial 855-859-2056, or internationally at 404-537-3406, and use conference ID 9795246. A replay of the call will also be available on the Internet at www.drhc.com for one week.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company, as of the date herein, owns 30 premium quality hotels with over 9,900 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brands such as Hilton, Marriott, and Westin and boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

