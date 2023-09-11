DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY ANNOUNCES THIRD QUARTER 2023 EARNINGS RELEASE AND CONFERENCE CALL

BETHESDA, Md., Sept. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) will report financial results for the third quarter 2023 before the market opens on Wednesday, November 1, 2023.  A conference call for investors and other interested parties is scheduled shortly after on the same day at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).  The information to be discussed on the call will be contained in the Company's earnings release, which will be available in the Investor Relations section of the Company's website at www.drhc.com.

The conference call will be accessible by telephone and through the internet.  Interested individuals are requested to register for the call using this link to obtain dial-in and webcast details.  Registration details are also available by visiting https://investor.drhc.com.  To participate in the webcast, please follow instructions via the links above 15 minutes before the call to download the necessary software.

For those unable to listen to the call live, a replay of the call will be available two hours after completion of the live call for a limited time via the webcast URL: https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/kd3o3rdp/.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations.  The Company currently owns 36 premium quality hotels and resorts with over 9,700 rooms. The Company has strategically curated its portfolio to be comprised of unique lifestyle properties, as well as those enhanced by leading global brands.  For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

