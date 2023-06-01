DIAMONDROCK HOSPITALITY COMPANY DECLARES DIVIDENDS FOR SECOND QUARTER 2023

BETHESDA, Md., June 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- DiamondRock Hospitality Company (the "Company") (NYSE: DRH) announced that its Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.03 per common share. The dividend is payable on July 12, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 30, 2023.

The Company's Board of Directors also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.515625 per share on its 8.250% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock. The dividend is payable on June 30, 2023 to shareholders of record as of June 20, 2023.

About the Company

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in leisure destinations and top gateway markets. The Company currently owns 35 premium quality hotels with over 9,600 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as independent boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment. For further information on the Company and its portfolio, please visit DiamondRock Hospitality Company's website at www.drhc.com.

